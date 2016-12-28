Follow us on

Debbie Reynolds dies, one day after daughter Carrie Fisher passes

    Posted: 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

    Child receives Christmas surprise after mom charged with killing four siblings

    Surviving son receives Christmas gift photo
    Surviving son receives Christmas gift

    By Marius Payton

    Fox13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS —

    Less than six months after a mother, Shaynthia Gardner, was charged with killing a child's four siblings, a Memphis man decided to give the child who survived a special Christmas.

    Chris Lark said he has never forgotten the events of early July when a mom was accused of killing four of her children. Lark said he has children, but he couldn’t stop thinking about the boy who survived.

    So this Christmas he wanted to do something special for the child.

    "I reached out to my barber and he told me that the kid liked Batman and Xbox games and he told me he didn't have a bike, so I said most definitely that was the first thing I had to do it," Lark said.

    On Christmas Eve, with a bike and other gifts provided by the community, Lark finally met the boy he often thought of.

    Lark says he never remembers what he got for Christmas, but he always remembers what he gave. But the gifts he gave this year, to this boy, pale in comparison to the old saying that now speaks volumes.

    It's the thought that counts.

    “He was very thankful and the dad was very thankful as well. Dad said he really needed that, because as you know it hasn't been easy for the family," Lark said.

    Lark said he plans on keeping in touch with the family, as well as giving back in the future. He also said his son has a new friend and a new outlook about Christmas.

    "This is the best Christmas ever because I was able to do that for family. And just able to see the look on their faces when I did that. It was.... words can't really describe it,” said Lark.

    Lark said it was important for his children to be a part of this process as motivation for them to do the right things, for the right reasons.



