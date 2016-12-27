Follow us on

Posted: 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

Boy left speechless after Christmas adoption

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NORMAN, Okla. —

An Oklahoma boy wanted one thing for Christmas: to be adopted by his father.

Landon Rice got his wish this weekend and it left him speechless after opening his gift.

But this isn't the first time he asked the family relationship be made official on paper, WTSP reported.

Landon's mother met her husband when Landon was 5 months old. When he was 5 years old, he told his mother that he wanted to "marry daddy" like she did, so they could have the same last name, WTSP reported.

At the age of 11, it finally happened, and the moment was caught on video.

