Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

GRIDLOCK ALERT: I-75/nb north of Bill Gardner Pkwy in Henry Co. with vehicle fire.

    Posted: 7:33 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

    Amazon, Goodwill team up to use empty shipping boxes

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More
    View Larger
    Amazon boxes photo
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    Boxes move along a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center on January 20, 2015 in Tracy, California.

    By Natalie Dreier

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    With the Christmas shipping season underway, what will consumers do with all the empty boxes?

    Should they be reused as gift-giving boxes, or tossed into the recycling bin?

    How about neither?

    Amazon and Goodwill are teaming up to use empty shipping boxes and get rid of the clutter filling homes with the Give Back Box program.

    After removing items from the Amazon box, a user fills it with clothes, accessories and other items you want to donate and then visits GiveBackBox.com to print a free shipping label. The box can be dropped off at the post office or UPS or picked up.

    Donations go to the closest Goodwill participating in the Give Back Box program.

    WATCH: Man walks 16 miles daily for 2 jobs, given free car

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

    On-Air

    Rush Limbaugh Program

    Weekdays from Noon-3pm on WSB
     
     