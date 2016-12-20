Amazon, Goodwill team up to use empty shipping boxes

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:33 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
With the Christmas shipping season underway, what will consumers do with all the empty boxes?
Should they be reused as gift-giving boxes, or tossed into the recycling bin?
How about neither?
Amazon and Goodwill are teaming up to use empty shipping boxes and get rid of the clutter filling homes with the Give Back Box program.
After removing items from the Amazon box, a user fills it with clothes, accessories and other items you want to donate and then visits GiveBackBox.com to print a free shipping label. The box can be dropped off at the post office or UPS or picked up.
Donations go to the closest Goodwill participating in the Give Back Box program.
