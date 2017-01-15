Follow us on

Posted: 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

WSB Radio host's daughter raises money in his memory

Amira Marshall with WSB's Veronica Waters
Annette Marshall
Amira Marshall honors the memory of her father Royal by participating in her school's fundraising event for the American Heart Association.  She was the top fundraiser at Woodward Academy this year. Pictured with WSB Radio's Veronica Waters.

WSB's Veronica Waters with Amira Marshall photo
Years ago, Amira Marshall stopped by her father's workplace, WSB Radio.  Pictured with WSB's Veronica Waters.

By Veronica Waters and Edgar Treiguts

WSB Radio

ATLANTA —

Amira Marshall has a fond memory of her father.  “Every day after school, he would make me and my sister strawberries,” she says through tears.

It’s one of the few memories the now 10-year-old has of her dad, Royal Marshall.  That’s because Amira was only 4 when he fell victim to a heart attack, on January 15, 2011. 

The loss was one also taken hard by the WSB Radio family.  Royal was a beloved colleague, serving roles as talk show host, producer, and sidekick to Neal Boortz on his show. 

Amira still recalls that terrible day vividly.  “I remember my mom calling me to go downstairs and get the phone…the ambulance running in, the day that he had died.”

But she has taken the tragedy and turned it into a mission, commemorating her father’s memory by participating in the Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser, benefitting the American Heart Association.  She did it last year when the event was held at her school, Woodward Academy.    

For this year’s event, Amira was the tops in fundraising at Woodward, bringing in more than $3,000.  And that was fifth-best in the Southeast.

“It’s important to me because first I want to honor my dad, and second because I wouldn’t want anyone else feeling like I did,” Amira tells WSB’s Veronica Waters.  “I think that everybody should do it to save other people.  It’s a very sad feeling and I wouldn’t want anyone to feel like that.”

Amira’s advice?  “Do you part to save the heart.”

