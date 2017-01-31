Florida zoo cares for abandoned baby kangaroo

By WFTV.com

A baby kangaroo that was abandoned by its mother is getting another shot at life thanks to caretakers at one Florida zoo.

The 5-month-old joey was found Jan. 23 outside its mother’s pouch at Brevard Zoo.

Zookeepers believe that the mother pushed the kangaroo out of her pouch because of stress from a bad storm the night before.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Photos: Abandoned kangaroo cared for at Brevard Zoo

Animal care managers decided to raise the joey by hand.

"Red kangaroos don’t start emerging from the pouch until they’re about 7 months old,” said Michelle Smurl, the zoo’s director of animal programs. “We think this joey is 5 months old, so the situation is still very precarious.”

Keepers feed the joey every four hours, day and night, and weigh her once a day.