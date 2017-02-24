Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BOSTON —
A Boston College professor has become the unofficial "father of the selfie" after leading a creative project in which he has taken a photo of himself daily for the last 30 years.
Karl Baden, 64, launched the project on Feb. 23, 1987, according to The Associated Press. He uses the same 35mm camera, tripod, backdrop and lighting for each photo, and tries to maintain the same expression. Baden said taking the photo has become part of his daily ritual.
Baden said the project touches on the notions of mortality, obsession, incremental change and perfection, according to The Associated Press.
"As much as I try to make every picture the same, I fail every day," Baden said. "There's always something that's a little different, aside from the aging process."
The photo project is now approaching 11,000 photos and has been featured in gallery exhibits.
While Baden has taken care to maintain his appearance over the years, he underwent chemotherapy in 2001 to treat prostate cancer, which altered his appearance temporarily.
Even while battling cancer, he managed to take his daily selfie. Baden admitted that over the 30-year span, there was one day where he forgot to take a photo: Oct. 15, 1991. He didn't have a good excuse, calling it a "dumb moment of forgetfulness."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}