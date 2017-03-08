H&M releasing unisex denim clothing line

By Kelcie Willis

A new line of denim clothing is coming to H&M stores in March, US Weekly reported.

The retailer said in a Wednesday news release that the Denim United collection will be "blurring borders and challenging norms."

"It is very natural for us to launch a unisex collection as fashion is constantly evolving and intersecting and today we see there are no boundaries in democratic style," H&M spokeswoman Marybeth Schmitt said in a statement. "Fashion should always be inclusive."

The pieces borrow from menswear and womenswear, the release said, and can be mixed and matched together.

Items include T-shirts, jeans, shorts, overalls, long- and short-sleeve button-down shirts and a hoodie. The denim pieces are in varying washes.

The collection will be available "exclusively online" at HM.com starting March 23.