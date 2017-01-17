Dating website matches Trump supporters

By Jill Vejnoska

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One California man wants to "make dating great again" with a Trump-themed dating website.

Trump Singles is a not-quite-new, but suddenly ignore-at-your-own-peril dating site is aimed squarely at supporters of the president-elect.

Founder David Goss launched the site in May 2016 for "like minded" people with the same political views.

"Sometimes it's tough to date when you're a Trump supporter, so we're making it easier to find each other," Goss said on Fox & Friends in June 2016. "The Trump Single is just a fun-loving person. We just have our views and when we stick to them and we're proud of them and we're not willing to give up on them just to date somebody."

On Friday, Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States.

According to TMZ, the cost of membership at TrumpSingles.com has skyrocketed from $5 to $19.95 per month.

A quick perusal of the registration portion of TrumpSingles.com turns up pretty much the usual dating site questions related to looks, interests and smoking and drinking habits. Nothing specifically Trump-related, although the site's motto is "Making Dating Great Again." So you kind of know what you're getting into right from the start.

That's way better than we can say for most fixups.