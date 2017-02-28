Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 3:54 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
A fluffy, white baby polar bear took its first steps outside its den at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich, Germany, on Friday.
The female cub was born in November to the zoo’s adult polar bear Giovanna and is now 14 weeks old, according to the zoo’s website.
"In the last three months, Giovanna has shown herself to be an experienced and patient mother. It is a great joy to watch her show her cub the world outside the mothering den,” zoo director Rasem Baban said.
“The little one will discover more and more every day and become increasingly bolder," Baban added.
"I am very pleased that the female cub has developed so well over the past few months and is now ready to discover the spacious outdoor enclosure. She will surely have a lot to explore in the coming days," Munich Mayor Christine Strobl said.
The zoo is asking for the public’s help in naming the cub, but there’s a catch. The name has to start with the letter “Q.” The zoo named all the baby animals born in 2016 a name starting with the letter “Q” and will continue the trend with the baby bear.
Zoo officials plan to pick a name soon and are planning a naming ceremony in late March.
The zoo said it hopes the baby bear will help raise awareness of the perilous plight of endangered polar bears in the wild from climate change.
