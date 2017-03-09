By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A private Catholic high school in Illinois is taking heat for its prom dress guidelines for girls, with critics claiming the strict standards amount to body-shaming.



While the boys' prom dress guidelines at Boylan Catholic High School garner a mere one-sentence description and four images, the girls' guidelines encompass three pages of regulations along with 11 slides featuring images of acceptable and not-acceptable dresses.

>> Read more trending stories



Some female students claimed the strict guidelines do not take into account different body shapes, according to CNN. A dress could be acceptable worn by one student but violate the school's guidelines when worn by another student with a different body type, the students argued.



The prom dress guidelines have angered some students enough that there is a call to hold a separate prom outside of school.



A school official told CNN that the dress code isn't new and was created by a committee made up of students and teachers. The official defended the private Catholic school's right to teach students "moral values, which include modesty."