Posted: 12:01 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ROCKFORD, Ill. —
A private Catholic high school in Illinois is taking heat for its prom dress guidelines for girls, with critics claiming the strict standards amount to body-shaming.
While the boys' prom dress guidelines at Boylan Catholic High School garner a mere one-sentence description and four images, the girls' guidelines encompass three pages of regulations along with 11 slides featuring images of acceptable and not-acceptable dresses.
>> Read more trending stories
Some female students claimed the strict guidelines do not take into account different body shapes, according to CNN. A dress could be acceptable worn by one student but violate the school's guidelines when worn by another student with a different body type, the students argued.
The prom dress guidelines have angered some students enough that there is a call to hold a separate prom outside of school.
A school official told CNN that the dress code isn't new and was created by a committee made up of students and teachers. The official defended the private Catholic school's right to teach students "moral values, which include modesty."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}