Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

LISTEN:

Rush Limbaugh LIVE FEED

    Posted: 12:01 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017

    Catholic school's prom dress code for girls draws body-shaming complaints

    Prom dresses
    Alan Fishleder/Getty Images
    Prom dresses

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Joy Johnston

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ROCKFORD, Ill. —

    A private Catholic high school in Illinois is taking heat for its prom dress guidelines for girls, with critics claiming the strict standards amount to body-shaming.
     
    While the boys' prom dress guidelines at Boylan Catholic High School garner a mere one-sentence description and four images, the girls' guidelines encompass three pages of regulations along with 11 slides featuring images of acceptable and not-acceptable dresses. 

    >> Read more trending stories 

    Some female students claimed the strict guidelines do not take into account different body shapes, according to CNN. A dress could be acceptable worn by one student but violate the school's guidelines when worn by another student with a different body type, the students argued.

    The prom dress guidelines have angered some students enough that there is a call to hold a separate prom outside of school.

    A school official told CNN that the dress code isn't new and was created by a committee made up of students and teachers. The official defended the private Catholic school's right to teach students "moral values, which include modesty."

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     