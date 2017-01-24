'Blessing Bags' aim to help less fortunate, inspire youth

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
By Brittney Donovan
ActionNewsJax.com
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. —
"Because you matter" is a small message that could make a big difference.
A group of 10 friends in Florida spent several hours on Saturday putting together "Blessing Bags."
They're full of necessities that some people may take for granted -- socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, lotion, combs, cotton swabs, bandages, nail clippers, activity books and nonperishable food items.
The group, based in Atlantic Beach, plans to pass out the bags in downtown Jacksonville on Jan. 28, not only to brighten the lives of people in need but to also show their children that good deeds are important.
"We are really just a small group of people who try to get together and help our community however we can," Renee Pendlay said. "While hoping to show our own children as well as other youth that decent humanity still thrives and good Samaritans still exist."
Pendlay said the items came from friends, neighbors, clients and the community.
"We were given many items, along with cash donations to go purchase items that we needed more of, to fill our bags with basic necessities that we all take for granted," Pendlay said.
She said the group plans to pass out the bags and share a kind smile and spread love to those who need it most.
