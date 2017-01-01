Twins born in different years, first metro babies in 2017

Jayce Hanna is 7 pounds, 1.4 ounces and 20 inches long. She arrived at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell at 12:02 a.m.

Parents Georgiana Micu and Elian Micu, both of Duluth, welcomed Noah at 5:13 a.m. at Northside Hospital Forsyth.

By Ellen Eldridge

AJC

One of the first babies born to metro Atlanta parents arrived at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell at 12:02 a.m., hospital officials say.

Twins born at Northside Hospital Cherokee have birth dates in different years, according to Channel 2 Action News. A baby girl was born at 11:20 p.m. Saturday and her brother was born an hour later.

Parents Irvin Freeman and mother Brittney Lawrence welcomed their first child, Meghan, at 7:37 a.m. at Piedmont Fayette in Fayetteville.

Freeman was the first New Year’s Day baby born in Dothan, Alabama, in 1990, according to Piedmont Hospital spokeswoman Amanda Bartlett.

Piedmont Henry and Northside Hospital Forsyth both welcomed first babies at 5:13 a.m.

Camauri Kylie Kennedy Jr. was born at Piedmont Henry

Otis and Kasha of the southern Atlanta area, celebrated the birth of their second child, Kayla, at Southern Regional Medical Center. Baby Kayla was born at 7:28 a.m. and is 5 pounds 4 ounces and 17.5 inches long.In keeping with families love of Disney’s “The Lion King” the couple chose the name Kayla. They said, “We didn’t plan to name our girls after The Lion King but when we realized our first daughter, Nala, was a Lion King character the choice of Kayla was obvious.”