Twins born in different years, first metro babies in 2017

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017
By Ellen Eldridge
AJC
One of the first babies born to metro Atlanta parents arrived at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell at 12:02 a.m., hospital officials say.
Jayce Hanna is 7 pounds, 1.4 ounces and 20 inches long.
Twins born at Northside Hospital Cherokee have birth dates in different years, according to Channel 2 Action News. A baby girl was born at 11:20 p.m. Saturday and her brother was born an hour later.
Parents Irvin Freeman and mother Brittney Lawrence welcomed their first child, Meghan, at 7:37 a.m. at Piedmont Fayette in Fayetteville.
Freeman was the first New Year’s Day baby born in Dothan, Alabama, in 1990, according to Piedmont Hospital spokeswoman Amanda Bartlett.
Piedmont Henry and Northside Hospital Forsyth both welcomed first babies at 5:13 a.m.
Camauri Kylie Kennedy Jr. was born at Piedmont Henry and parents Georgiana Micu and Elian Micu, both of Duluth, welcomed Noah, who is 7 pounds, 15 ounces and 21 inches long.
Otis and Kasha of the southern Atlanta area, celebrated the birth of their second child, Kayla, at Southern Regional Medical Center. Baby Kayla was born at 7:28 a.m. and is 5 pounds 4 ounces and 17.5 inches long.In keeping with families love of Disney’s “The Lion King” the couple chose the name Kayla. They said, “We didn’t plan to name our girls after The Lion King but when we realized our first daughter, Nala, was a Lion King character the choice of Kayla was obvious.”
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}