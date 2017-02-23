A giant panda cub, like the one pictured above, engagas in funny antics at the Chengdu Panda Base in China when it refuses to release the leg of a worker. The entire episode was caught on camera.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A baby panda at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan, China, took a shine to one of the workers this week.

>> Read more trending news

A video of the episode shows the baby at the Chengdu Panda Base clinging to the worker’s leg and holding on as the worker tries to spread around bamboo. The employee repeatedly removes the little bear from his leg, but the baby keeps coming back.

The base, which opened in 1987, is a nonprofit research and breeding facility for the endangered giant panda

--Nanny, play with me, no working!--Baby, just a minute.--hmmm, I will stop you with my cuteness!Posted by iPanda on Wednesday, February 22, 2017

There are an estimated 1,600 giant pandas left in the wild and some 300 in zoos and breeding programs worldwide, according to the Smithsonian National Zoological Park.