Baby hippo at Cincinnati Zoo saved by Children’s Hospital team

Posted: 1:12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s baby hippo had a close call, but is recovering from a bout of dehydration.
The 4-week-old hippo, Fiona, was born 6-weeks premature and has needed around-the-clock care, but her condition took a serious turn on Friday. The zoo needed help when the hippo became dehydrated and in need of IV fluids.
Her veins are so small that the zoo’s staff had trouble administering the treatment, the zoo said.
“Zoo veterinary staff reached out to Cincinnati Children’s nationally renowned vascular access team, and, like a good neighbor, they rushed over to help,” the zoo said in a post on its website.
The human medical team successfully helped the hippo, and now Fiona is back on her feet.
“Fiona took two bottles this morning and seems to have more energy,” the zoo said.
“She’s still receiving fluids via IV, but she is able to get up and move around with help from her #TeamFiona.”
Fiona, who now weighs almost 50 pounds, was born on Jan. 24 and is the first Nile hippo born at the zoo in 75 years.
