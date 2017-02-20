Follow us on

Updated: 6:09 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 | Posted: 6:09 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

Amazon lowers minimum amount for free shipping back to $35

Amazon shipping orders
Shipping orders go by on a conveyor belt at Amazon's San Bernardino Fulfillment Center in 2013. Amazon has decreased the minimum amount for users to qualify for free shipping from $49 to $35. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Amazon has decreased the minimum amount for users to qualify for free shipping.

The Verge reported that a year after the company raised the minimum amount to $49, it has now moved the point back to $35.

The offer does not apply to Amazon Prime account holders, who have free two-day shipping for any order under Amazon's Prime membership program, but instead is a benefit for Amazon users who do not pay $99 a year or $10.99 a month for Prime.

USA Today reported that the move comes after Walmart announced its free two-day shipping would be available on 2 million items, with the minimum amount to qualify for free shipping being lowered from $50 to $35.

