95-year-old man reveals he's gay

Roman Blank said he's known he was gay since he was 5 years old, but kept his sexual identity hidden for 90 years.



Blank decided to reveal his sexuality last year as part of an upcoming documentary on his life, titled, "On My Way Out."

One person knew the truth much earlier: Blank's wife, Ruth. Roman told his wife that he was gay shortly after the birth of their second child in 1953. The couple have remained together for 67 years. In addition to two children, the Blanks have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, according to the Huffington Post.



In an interview with YouTube personality Davey Wavey, Blank, now 96, said he's open to finding a boyfriend, but he doesn't care about looks. "I look at their heart," he said.