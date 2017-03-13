6-year-old girl gives up her birthday to feed the homeless

A 6-year-old Chicago girl gave up her birthday to help the homeless, telling her parents she wanted to help feed those in need instead of celebrate her birthday.

A kindergartener in Chicago gave up her birthday party and birthday presents to help the less fortunate.

Armani Crews begged her parents to allow her to help the homeless people in her community. She told them she wanted to celebrate her birthday by feeding them.

“I said, ‘OK, we’ll make some sandwiches,'” mom Artesha Crews told ABC News.

But Armani had bigger plans in mind, telling her mom she wanted to give the homeless people the same food she would have served at her birthday party.

Her father informed her that if she wanted to go through with this, she wouldn't get a birthday gift, but the girl persisted.

So her parents spent $300 on food to deliver to homeless people around Chicago.

“She was excited. She was happy. Everybody was being fed,” her mother said. “One of the gentleman said he hadn’t had a hot meal in a long time.”

When the family’s church congregation learned about Armani’s touching birthday mission, they came together to donate toiletries and snacks to hand out in care packages for the homeless.