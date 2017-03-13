6-year-old girl gives up her birthday to feed the homeless

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:27 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017
By Hot Topics.tv
CHICAGO —
A kindergartener in Chicago gave up her birthday party and birthday presents to help the less fortunate.
Armani Crews begged her parents to allow her to help the homeless people in her community. She told them she wanted to celebrate her birthday by feeding them.
“I said, ‘OK, we’ll make some sandwiches,'” mom Artesha Crews told ABC News.
But Armani had bigger plans in mind, telling her mom she wanted to give the homeless people the same food she would have served at her birthday party.
Her father informed her that if she wanted to go through with this, she wouldn't get a birthday gift, but the girl persisted.Posted by ABC News on Monday, March 13, 2017
So her parents spent $300 on food to deliver to homeless people around Chicago.
“She was excited. She was happy. Everybody was being fed,” her mother said. “One of the gentleman said he hadn’t had a hot meal in a long time.”
When the family’s church congregation learned about Armani’s touching birthday mission, they came together to donate toiletries and snacks to hand out in care packages for the homeless.
How did you celebrate your birthday as a child? Newly-turned 6-year-old Armani Crews decided to celebrate her special...Posted by Pleasant Valley Baptist Church on Monday, March 13, 2017
