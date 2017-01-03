Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
By Dave Baker
You always hear about it, don’t let it be you…
5 Things you can do to make your home more secure.
- Get an alarm system that covers all the accessible doors and windows. Smart technology can also help you control your homes thermostat and lighting, offer video and voice communications and give weather forecasts. These can be controlled by your smart phone.
- Keep your shrubs and bushes trimmed away from windows. As a general rule of thumb you should be able to see the whole window from the street.
- Install a wide-angled peep hole in all your doors, and use them before you open the door, every time!
- Create the illusion that there is always somebody home. Have a neighbor push your trash can out to the curb and bring it back in on trash day. Stop your mail delivery and your newspaper delivery until you return. Hook your doorbell up to your smart phone and respond when it goes off visually and vocally. Use timers on lights. Get the kind that allows you to program 10 different times so your lights aren’t predictable.
- Don’t give burglars a reason to break in. Don’t leave boxes for gifts or new home purchases out where all can see for the trash man. Also - if you see anything suspicious in the neighborhood, call the police. If it looks suspicious, it probably is.
