3 young cancer survivors share happy update

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
YUKON, OKla. —
Three girls who who battled cancer went viral after posing in a touching photograph have reunited once again.
Lora Scantling, owner of Scantling Photography, revealed this week the latest photo of Rheann Franklin, 9, Ainsley Peters, 7, and Rylie Hughey, 6, and the young cancer survivors are all smiles.
“We try to do something a little bit different each year,” Scantling told the “Today” show.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
Posted by Scantling Photography on Monday, March 6, 2017
This year, the girls posed with a gold ribbon.
Their dresses for the shoot are donated every year by Holly Davis at Penelope Children’s Boutique in Oklahoma City.
“The girls absolutely have a blast getting together,” Scantling said. “They have a special and amazing bond that is just incredible to watch.
In 2014, the families shared an image of the three girls embracing each other. At the time, each girl was battling a different form of cancer. Franklin was diagnosed with mucoid spindle sarcoma, Peters was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and Hughey was diagnosed with bilateral Wilms tumors.
Team Rylie - Fight Like A Princess - Ainsley Jane's AlliesPosted by Scantling Photography on Tuesday, April 5, 2016
All three girls are cancer-free now. The girls are enjoying school and activities like gymnastics and dance. On the "Today" show, Scantling said that Franklin's hair will not grow back in due to her radiation treatment, but that she is an "amazingly happy and sassy little girl."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}