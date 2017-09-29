Listen Live
clear-night
70°
H 87
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
70°
Clear
H 87° L 66°
  • clear-night
    70°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 87° L 66°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 87° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Lawrenceville to preserve Hooper Renwick School
Close

Lawrenceville to preserve Hooper Renwick School

Lawrenceville to preserve Hooper Renwick School

Lawrenceville to preserve Hooper Renwick School

As the city of Lawrenceville plans a major redevelopment of its downtown, it announces plans to preserve Gwinnett County’s first racially segregated school.

Former students of Hooper Renwick School served on the preservation committee that convinced the city to save the building. 

It had been slated for demolition as the city prepares for a $200 million redevelopment of 32 acres bordered by Scenic Highway, Jackson Street, Clayton Street and the Lawrenceville Lawn. 

The school was built in the 1940’s on Neal Boulevard after the original schoolhouse, located a few miles away, was wiped out by a tornado in 1924. 

Black students from all over the county attended the school until desegregation, and the school was closed in 1968. It was used for various educational functions by Gwinnett County Schools over the years until the city of Lawrenceville purchased it a few years ago. 

City Manager Chuck Warbington says it will be returned to its original architecture and be used for civic functions and a museum. 

“It was a commitment the city is making to preserve that facility that was once built for exclusion and to make it a place of inclusion and collaboration for years to come,” he says.

A new building for the Lawrenceville library branch will also be built adjacent to it. The city plans to make more announcements in coming weeks including moving nearby public housing to new facilities a few blocks away.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the event LIVE on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • 2 children shot after toddler finds gun at Michigan in-home day care
    2 children shot after toddler finds gun at Michigan in-home day care
    Two 3-year-old children were shot by a toddler who found a gun at a Michigan in-home day care, WDIV reported. >> Read more trending news The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in Dearborn. The 3-year-old children were rushed to a hospital by officers who responded to a 911 call. The Dearborn Police Department confirmed it was a toddler, around 2 or 3 years old, who found the weapon inside the house and fired it off. The day care is run by Tim and Samantha Eubanks at their home on Dearborn's west side, WDIV reported. Police said Tim Eubanks is a hunter. They did not disclose what items were removed from the home. Samantha Eubanks spent the day talking with Dearborn police officers about the incident. 'We're going to pray that these two young kids are going to be OK,' Dearborn police Chief Ron Haddad said. 'However it shakes out, it's a tragedy for our entire community, and this isn't something that anybody plans to occur. So I would just say that at this time we just want to hope and pray for the best for the young people involved and the rest will take care of itself.
  • 3 Tennessee adults arrested for letting children live in filth
    3 Tennessee adults arrested for letting children live in filth
    A Tennessee mother and father were arrested and charged with letting their children live in an uninhabitable environment, police said.  >> Read more trending news Nicole Cate and Winnie Kermick, along with Cate's children's father, Rickey Moore, forced the two young children to live with dead cats, feces and urine under their bed with trash throughout their Bartlett home.. According to the police report, the parents of the 7-year-old and 7-month-old intentionally exposed the children to unimaginable conditions. “It is sad, children are living in the home,” said one neighbor, who did not want to be identified. “Nothing like this happens here.” According to police, a process server came to the home to evict the family on Wednesday. The server found three dead cats decaying in one bedroom and the two children in another room. Both rooms had feces and urine-soaked floors. The report also said Cate's mentally handicapped sister lived in a caged-off room. Police said they found feces and urine on the walls because the sister was not allowed to leave the room. “I knew it wasn't eviction. I didn't know exactly details of it,” the neighbor said. All three suspects are charged with child abuse and cruelty to animals. Kermick is also charged with neglect or exploitation of adults. The children who were forced to live at the home were taken into DCS custody. They are staying with their uncle.
  • Telescope project still faces fight from Hawaiian opponents
    Telescope project still faces fight from Hawaiian opponents
    One of Hawaii's most divisive issues is centered on a largely barren, wintry mountain — its peak the highest point in the state — accessible via vehicles with four-wheel drive that can navigate a steep gravel road with sharp switchbacks. Breathing can be difficult up there at an elevation of nearly 14,000 feet (4,267 meters). The $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope project on Thursday won key state approval to join other telescopes atop the dormant volcano, but passionate protesters vowed to continue fighting construction on land that's sacred to Native Hawaiians. Their willingness to endure frigid nights camped on the mountain and to be arrested proved successful in blocking construction in the past. 'For the Hawaiian people, I have a message: This is our time to rise as a people,' said Kahookahi Kanuha, a protest leader. 'This is our time to take back all of the things that we know are ours. All the things that were illegally taken from us.' Scientists, even those who are Native Hawaiian, revere the mountain for its summit above the clouds that provides a clear view of the sky with very little air and light pollution. The telescope will allow astronomers to reach back 13 billion years to answer fundamental questions about the advent of the universe, touts a website for the project: 'In the nearby universe, with TMT, astronomers will be able to discover and characterize, in detail, planets orbiting stars other than the Sun. There is the potential to examine these planets for signs of life beyond the Earth: this would be one of the most important discoveries of all time.' Telescope project officials don't have any immediate construction plans and will look at what the next steps will be, said spokesman Scott Ishikawa. They've said previously they want to resume construction in 2018. 'In moving forward, we will listen respectfully to the community in order to realize the shared vision of Maunakea as a world center for Hawaiian culture, education and science,' TMT International Observatory Board Chairman Henry Yang said in a statement. Richard Ha, a Native Hawaiian farmer who supports the project, urged opponents to avoid confrontation. 'The possibility of getting the best telescope in the world ... I don't feel is the right battle to fight,' he said. 'It will hurt our own people.' While opponents say constructing the telescope will desecrate Mauna Kea, supporters tout the instrument's ability to provide long-term educational and economic opportunities. 'This was one of the most difficult decisions this board has ever made,' state Board of Land and Natural Resources Chairwoman Suzanne Case said in a statement about the 5-2 decision. Plans for the project date to 2009, when scientists selected Mauna Kea after a five-year, around-the-world campaign to find the ideal site for what telescope officials said 'will likely revolutionize our understanding of the universe.' The project won a series of approvals from Hawaii, including a permit to build on conservation land in 2011. Protesters blocked attempts to start construction. In 2015, the state Supreme Court invalidated the permit, saying the board's approval process was flawed, and ordered the project to go through the steps again. Protests disrupted a groundbreaking in 2014 and intensified after that. Construction stopped in 2015 after 31 demonstrators were arrested for blocking the work. A second attempt to restart construction a few months later ended with more arrests and crews retreating. Mehana Kihoi said being arrested while praying on the mountain was one of the most traumatic experiences of her life. She started going there to help heal from domestic violence, Kihoi told the land board earlier this month. 'For years, I carried grief and pain ... until I went to the mauna,' she said, using the Hawaiian word for mountain. Some say fighting the telescope has awakened a new generation of Hawaiian activism. Kanuha told the board that Native Hawaiians 'will determine what places are sacred and how they should be protected.' Kanuha dismissed the millions that telescope officials have paid toward educating youth on the Big Island in science, technology, engineering and math. So far, $3.5 million has been paid into the educational fund, even while the project's construction permit was invalid. That money isn't the answer to improving the lives of Native Hawaiian youth, Kanuha said. Revitalization of language and culture through Hawaiian-focused education is what's important, he said. A group of Native Hawaiian telescope supporters formed a group called Perpetuating Unique Educational Opportunities. Some members had been against the telescope in the past, said the group's attorney, Lincoln Ashida. 'We believe that with increased opportunities for children, that results in stronger families, which in turn benefits our community,' Ashida told the board. A group of universities in California and Canada make up the telescope company, along with partners from China, India and Japan. Its primary mirror would measure 30 meters in diameter and be made up of 492 individual segments. Compared with the largest existing visible-light telescope in the world, it would be three times as wide, with nine times more area. After 44 days of recent testimony before the state land board, a retired judge overseeing the hearing recommended granting the permit, with conditions that employees attend mandatory cultural and natural resources training and that employment opportunities be filled locally 'to the greatest extent possible.' ___ Associated Press writer Caleb Jones contributed to this report.
  • Man sentenced to life, no parole in murder of woman burned in Gwinnett
    Man sentenced to life, no parole in murder of woman burned in Gwinnett
    Charmane Goins will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of Lauren Taylor.  The victim's family powerful statements before a judge locked up the convicted killer forever, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.  Taylor’s corpse was found burned in a Gwinnett County park in 2014. Goins was convicted of Taylor’s murder on Sept. 5 and faced sentencing Sept. 28. RELATED STORIES: Man found guilty of killing mistress, burning body Closing arguments expected in trial of man accused of killing mistress Burned body found by couple, identified VIDEO: Burned body found in Deshong Park Judge Debra Turner sentenced Goins to life in prison without parole. Since the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office did not seek the death penalty, there were only two options for Goins: life without parole and life with the possibility of parole.  The sentencing, which sometimes happens immediately following a verdict, was delayed nearly a month in hopes of bringing in character witnesses for Goins. Only Taylor’s mother and sister spoke at the sentencing hearing Thursday. No witnesses for Goins were in the courtroom.  
  • Protesters at Harvard greet DeVos speech on school choice
    Protesters at Harvard greet DeVos speech on school choice
    Students at Harvard University staged a protest as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos delivered an address on school choice. Some held up fists. One held up a sign reading, 'White supremacist.' Others called for protections for victims of campus sexual assault. DeVos last week revoked Obama administration guidance that instructed colleges on how to handle sexual assault cases. She did not interrupt her speech Thursday to address the protesters, but later took some pointed questions from the audience. The protest was mostly silent, though some students snapped their fingers or cheered in support of some questions. Asked about protections for transgender students, DeVos said she is committed to making sure all students are safe. Earlier this year, she rescinded guidance that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms that matched their gender identity. 'With respect to any student that feels unsafe or discriminated against in their school, that is the last thing we want and the Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Education continues to hear and work with the schools that have any of those issues to deal with,' DeVos said. 'And we are committed to doing that on behalf of the students.' She said she wants new rules on campus sexual assault to be fair to both the victims and the accused. 'One sexual assault is one too many,' DeVos said. 'By the same token, one student that is denied due process is one to many. So we need to ensure that that policy and that framework is fair to all students.' Another student said school choice is used by large corporation to make profits and asked DeVos how much she expects her net worth to increase as a result of her policies. DeVos took the question in stride. 'I have written lots of checks to support giving parents and kids options to choose a school of their choice,' DeVos said. 'The balance on my income has gone very much the other way and will continue to do so.' School choice refers to efforts that give students options other than their local public schools, such as charter or private schools. Charter schools are funded by public money but usually operated by entities that are independent of school districts. During her speech DeVos talked about the importance of reforming the American education system. 'The future of school choice does not begin with a new federal mandate from Washington,' DeVos said. Rather, she added, the role of the federal government is to help states provide more choices for parents as they decide where to send their children to school. 'We can amplify the voices of those who only want better for their kid,' she said in the speech at Harvard's Program on Education Policy and Governance. 'We can assist states who are working to further empower parents, and urge those who haven't.' There were protests both inside and outside the auditorium. Samantha White, a 19-year-old neurobiology major, said she came to the speech to ask DeVos why she rescinded the guidance on campus sexual assault. 'I am very upset and angry about it,' White said. 'Sexual assault is such a huge problem on college campus already and if you are rolling this back, it makes survivors of sexual assault more vulnerable and it's more difficult for them to seek justice when there aren't these regulations.' Sophomore Brandon Hill came to learn more about school choice. Hill, who studies applied mathematics, said he has studied at both a charter and a traditional public school and found his charter school to be more focused on students' academic growth and character development. 'The teachers could explore different curriculum ideas and teach what they are interested in and what they are excited about,' Hills said. 'I appreciated it, yes. I would say it was more innovative.' Tony DelaRosa, 27, a student at Harvard's Graduate School of Education, held a sign reading 'Our Students Are Not 4 Sale.' 'We need public schools not to lose our funding and be given to charter schools,' DelaRosa told the AP. 'Administering more charters anywhere, it's going to take funding from somewhere.' Before the speech, the Education Department announced $253 million in grants to expand charter schools across the country. The awards went to nine states, two state agencies and over 20 nonprofit charter management organizations. The grants were awarded as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act. 'Charter schools are now part of the fabric of American education, and I look forward to seeing how we can continue to work with states to help ensure more students can learn in an environment that works for them,' DeVos said in a statement. DeVos was a supporter of school choice efforts in Michigan before becoming President Donald Trump's education chief.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.