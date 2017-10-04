Listen Live
John Lewis to revive gun control push after Las Vegas shooting
Close

John Lewis to revive gun control push after Las Vegas shooting

John Lewis to revive gun control push after Las Vegas shooting

John Lewis to revive gun control push after Las Vegas shooting

By: Tamar Hallerman Political Insider

Atlanta congressman and civil rights figurehead John Lewis is planning to re-up the pressure on his Republican colleagues Wednesday to pass gun control legislation in the aftermath of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Lewis and several of his House Democratic colleagues are planning a press conference on the steps of the U.S. Capitol this morning to honor the victims of the shooting and protest Congress’ inaction on gun control in recent years. He’ll be joined by House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and former Congressman Gabby Giffords, who narrowly escaped death after she was shot in the head at a constituent meet-and-greet in 2011.

The group will call for passage of a bill that would strengthen firearm background checks. Lawmakers also want Congress to establish a bipartisan Select Committee on Gun Violence to study the issue and recommend other potential legislation.

The press conference comes more than a year after Lewis and his colleagues seized the House floor for more than 24 hours to protest GOP leaders’ refusal to bring up gun control legislation in the aftermath of the deadly shootings at an Orlando night club.  Lewis evoked his civil rights roots for the sit-in, which dominated social media as Democratic lawmakers streamed their protests live from the House floor.

Their effort did not work. House Speaker Paul Ryan declined to bring up for a vote anything that would tighten gun laws and raised the prospect of punishing the Democratic lawmakers for breaking the chamber’s rules.

Minds are not likely to change this time either. Lewis reportedly approached Ryan earlier this week to see if he would come to Wednesday’s press conference,  Politico reported. Ryan declined.

This weekend’s shootings may have changed the fate of at least one piece of firearms-related legislation on Capitol Hill. Ryan apparently put a bill that would have eased restrictions on gun silencers on the back burner.

News

  • Federal government: No threatened species listing for walrus
    Federal government: No threatened species listing for walrus
    The Trump administration announced Wednesday it will not list the Pacific walrus as a threatened species based on diminished Arctic Ocean sea ice, concluding that the marine mammals have adapted to the loss by foraging from coastlines. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said they cannot determine with certainty that walruses are likely to become endangered 'in the foreseeable future,' which the agency defines as the year 2060. The decision likely will be challenged in court, said Shaye Wolf, climate science director for the Center for Biological Diversity, who wrote the listing petition filed in 2008. She called the decision a misrepresentation of science to reach a predetermined conclusion. 'They did not want to list. This is an anti-science, anti-wildlife administration that denies the reality of climate change, which is the primary threat to the walrus,' Wolf said. 'Admitting that the walrus is threatened by climate change acknowledges that climate change poses a real danger to people and wildlife, and they don't want to do that.' Walruses in the last decade have been forced ashore in unprecedented numbers, resulting in deaths, especially of young animals, and long swims for nursing females and other walruses to find food. 'They're not adapting, they're suffering,' Wolf said. The Fish and Wildlife Service said in 2011 that walruses deserve the additional protection of being declared threatened, but delayed a listing because other species were a higher priority. The agency revised the decision based on new information, said Patrick Lemons, the agency's marine mammals management chief in Alaska. 'Walrus demonstrated much more ability to change their behaviors than previously thought,' Lemons said. Their ability to rest on shorelines before swimming to foraging areas makes the threat of less sea ice uncertain, he added. Older male walruses spend summers in the Bering Sea. Females with calves ride sea ice north as it melts in spring and summer all the way through the Bering Strait into the Chukchi Sea. The ice provides a moving platform, giving walruses a place to rest and nurse, and protection from predators. In the last decade, however, ice in the Arctic Ocean has melted far beyond the shallow continental shelf over water too deep for walruses to reach the ocean floor. Walruses instead have gathered by the thousands on beaches in northwestern Alaska and Russia, where smaller animals are vulnerable to being trampled in stampedes if the herd is spooked by a polar bear, hunter or airplane. In the last six years, Lemons said, protections put in place in Alaska and Russia have greatly reduced trampling deaths. 'Right before the 2011 finding, there had been reports from Russia that three to ten thousand animals had been trampled and died on land-based haulouts in Russia,' he said. Since then, the numbers of trampled animals have been in the tens to low hundreds, including about 100 this year at Point Lay in northwest Alaska, he said. Walruses also have shown a willingness to swim great distances of 130 miles (210 kilometers) or more from coastal haulouts to prime foraging areas, he said. The Fish and Wildlife Service used climate models showing the Chukchi Sea between northwest Alaska and Russia could be ice-free in the summer by 2060, Lemons said. But he said information predicting the walruses' fate is uncertain beyond then, so the decision was made not to list the species. The agency in 2011, using aerial surveys, estimated the walrus population at 129,000. More accurate mark-and-recapture studies put the population at closer to 280,000, Lemons said. Managers six years ago expressed concern that walrus hunting could have an effect on the population. However, a lack of access to walrus due to poor ice conditions have lowered the harvest by Alaska Native hunters by one-third to one-half, Lemons said. An upcoming study of the effect on walruses having to swim hundreds of extra miles to find food contains too much uncertainty in its models to predict how the population will be affected, Lemons said. Wolf disputes that. 'That's a huge energy stress,' she said. Sea ice loss is projected to get worse, Wolf said, forcing walruses to shore more frequently and in greater numbers. A listing would add resources to walrus protection and raise public awareness of the climate change threat and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Wolf said. Alaska's Republican congressional delegation hailed the decision. 'I welcome this action by the USFWS, a decision that recognizes the health and stability of Alaska's walrus population and ignores the extreme political pressures often associated with new Endangered Species Act listings,' Rep. Don Young said. Besides Pacific walrus, the Fish and Wildlife Service found that 24 other species did not warrant protections under the Endangered Species Act, including the Northern Rocky Mountains fisher and the boreal toad. The Northern Rockies fisher is a fanged, cat-sized predator that once ranged across at least five states and thrives in old-growth forests. It's now limited to a much smaller area straddling the Montana-Idaho border. Wildlife advocates last year submitted a petition for protections based on habitat loss and accidental trapping. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said they found no evidence that fisher populations were in decline because of trapping, climate change, logging or other potential threats and that the fisher had successfully adapted to past shifts in habitat when glacial ice sheets melted. ___ Matthew Brown in Billings, Montana, contributed to this report. ___ This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the climate science director's last name to Wolf, not Wolfe.
  • GOP budgets to permit first steps on tax overhauls
    GOP budgets to permit first steps on tax overhauls
    Congressional Republicans on Wednesday kicked off debate on House and Senate budget plans that promise slashing cuts to social programs — but whose real purpose is to grease the skids for a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code that would add up to $1.5 trillion to the nation's spiraling debt. The companion GOP budget measures differ in key respects but both rely on rosy estimates of economic growth and illusory spending cuts to promise to wrestle the federal budget back into surplus within a decade. The real-world trajectory of Washington, however, is for higher deficits as Republicans focus on tax cuts, a huge hike in the defense budget, and a growing disaster aid tally that is about to hit $45 billion. Their appetite for spending cuts is limited to nonbinding promises, and even a token 10-year, $200 billion spending cut package demanded by tea party House Republicans appears likely to be scrapped in upcoming talks with the Senate. 'The train's left the station, and if you're a budget hawk you were left at the station,' said Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C. Instead, the motivating force behind the budget measures is the Republicans' party-defining drive to cut corporate and individual tax rates and rid the tax code of loopholes. They promise this tax 'reform' measure will put the economy in overdrive, driving economic growth to the 3 percent range, and adding a surge of new tax revenues that would help bring the budget toward balance. It's also a key political imperative for Republicans — who control the levers of power in Washington but have no major legislative accomplishments to show for it after a protracted effort to repeal the Obama health law unraveled again last month. A face plant on tax reform would be an enormous political debacle. The budget measure would provide key procedural help for the tax measure because it sets the stage for follow-on legislation that can't be filibustered by Senate Democrats. Republicans used this so-called reconciliation procedure in their failed attempt to kill Obamacare, including its tax surcharges on wealthy people. 'Through reconciliation, our budget specifically paves the way for pro-growth tax reform that will reduce taxes for middle class Americans and free up American businesses to grow and hire,' said House Budget Committee Chairman Diane Black, R-Tenn. Democrats blasted the sweeping spending cuts proposed by Republicans — $5.4 trillion over 10 years in the House plan and somewhat less in the Senate GOP measure — as an assault on middle-class families and the poor. 'This is, like Yogi Berra said, deja vu all over again. Republicans used their Trumpcare bill to sneak in tax cuts for the rich,' said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. 'Now they're using their tax cut plan — and they public about they're tax cuts for the rich — and they're sneaking in cuts to Medicaid and Medicare. But it's the same playbook.' In the House, the budget plan is finally on the floor for a two-day debate that was delayed by conservatives demanding follow-on action on a $200 billion spending cut bill and details on the party's tax legislation. The House measure, however, assumes that the upcoming tax bill won't add to the deficit; the Senate version, however, would permit the measure to add $1.5 trillion to the $20 trillion-plus national debt over the coming 10 years. The final version is likely to stick closely to the Senate measure. The Senate Budget Committee began a two-day debate on its version of the legislation on Wednesday afternoon, with a vote expected on Thursday. A floor debate would come later in the month. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., one of his party's budget hawks, warned that while he's supporting deficit-financed tax cuts for now as a way to deal with arcane Senate rules, he won't vote for the subsequent tax legislation if it blows a hole in the deficit. 'Unless it reduces deficits and does not add to deficits with reasonable and responsible growth models, and unless we can make it permanent, I don't have any interest in it,' Corker said.
  • Police: Uber driver arrested for 'peeping' into sorority house, stealing thousands
    Police: Uber driver arrested for 'peeping' into sorority house, stealing thousands
    An Uber driver is accused of targeting college co-eds for 'peeping' and burglary.  Police said a man broke into a house where sorority sisters live and stole thousands of dollars worth of property.  Police arrested 30-year-old Patrick McElroy and charged him with counts related to breaking into the house.  Channel 2's Tom Regan spoke to one of the victims who said she nearly caught the suspect red-handed. TRENDING STORIES: Security guard charged in deadly shooting of 19-year-old outside nightclub Masked gunmen ambush pair changing tire in Midtown Cyber thieves steal paychecks from Atlanta Public School employees 'He came through this direction and he had a camera on his side right here,' said Samantha Folk. Surveillance video shows him pull up then peep into the home but the crime did not stop there. What happened next, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.  
  • White House cybersecurity chief: Social Security numbers a ‘flawed system’
    White House cybersecurity chief: Social Security numbers a ‘flawed system’
    Calling it a “flawed system,” the White House’s cybersecurity coordinator is calling for the end of Social Security numbers as a national identification code.  'I believe the Social Security number has outlived its usefulness,' Rob Joyce said Tuesday at The Washington Post's Cybersecurity Summit. In the wake of the Equifax security breach, the White House is looking for safer ways, based on newer technology, to verify Americans’ identities. 'It's a flawed system that we can't roll back after a breach,' Joyce said. Equifax hackers gained access to the Social Security numbers of more than 145 million Americans in a recent breach, The Hill reported. Joyce said Congress needs to take some form of action to regulate the cybersecurity of credit bureaus 'It's really clear there needs to be a change,' he said. 
  • Snitker to continue as Braves manager
    Snitker to continue as Braves manager
    Brian Snitker will continue as Braves manager after the team decided to pick up the 2018 option on his contract, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday. Coaching-staff decisions are still being discussed and will likely be announced by the end of the week. In Snitker’s first full season as manager in 2017, the Braves finished 72-90, the third consecutive season with at least 90 losses for Atlanta, a former perennial contender that’s still in a rebuilding project but expected to be better by now. The Braves had a 45-45 record through July 16 despite slugger Freddie Freeman missing seven weeks in that period with a fractured wrist. But after putting themselves in the wild-card picture at the 90-game mark, the Braves spiraled to a National League-worst 27-45 record the rest of the way, and had a six-game losing streak in the last week of the season before winning Sunday’s season finale. Snitker, who’ll be 62 on Oct. 17, has a 126-146 record as Braves manager since being promoted from Triple-A manager after Fredi Gonzalez was fired on May 17, 2016. TRENDING STORIES: Snitker hoping to return as Braves manager in 2018 Brian Snitker is Braves' full-time manager, no more 'interim' Braves name Brian Snitker as manager, other candidate joins coaching staff Snitker was named interim manager, took over a moribund 9-28 team and led a dramatic midseason turnaround in his first time managing in the major leagues, guiding the Braves to a 59-65 record over the remainder of the 2016 season including 50-47 after his first four weeks on the job.  The Braves closed the 2016 season winning 20 of their final 30 games and five consecutive series, and Snitker had the interim label removed from his title on Oct. 11, 2016. He was hired then as full-time manager over a field of candidates that included veteran managers Bud Black and Ron Washington and three members of the Braves coaching staff – Terry Pendleton, Eddie Perez and Bo Porter.  Washington was hired as third-base coach at that time, supplanting Porter, who was bumped to the front office. The Braves’ late-season struggles in 2017 season led to speculation that Snitker’s option would be declined and that Washington would be promoted from third-base coach to take over as manager. But Snitker continued to have the vocal support of players and some key front-office officials. The sudden resignation of general manager John Coppolella on Monday amid a Major League Baseball investigation focused primarily on alleged rule-breaking by the GM and a top assistant in the international free-agent market might have been a tipping point in deciding to pick up Snitker’s option, allowing an incoming general manager to make his own managerial hire beyond the 2018 season. The Braves haven’t set a timetable for hiring a general manager, but Royals GM Dayton Moore, a former Braves assistant GM under Hall of Famer John Schuerholz, is considered the leading candidate. If Moore doesn’t take the job, other candidates could include Marlins GM and manager Dan Jennings, currently serving as a Nationals special assistant.
