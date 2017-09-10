Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

SEVERE WEATHER:

News
Irma: Tropical storm warning, flash flood watch for metro Atlanta
Close

By: Meris Lutz The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A tropical storm warning is in effect for metro Atlanta as Hurricane Irma makes its way north from Florida. 

Channel 2 Action News' Katie Walls warned Sunday that the first rain showers and wind gusts are expected to arrive Monday morning and will pick up throughout the day. 

Close

Metro residents can expect wind gusts over 60 mph and three to seven inches of rain, in addition to possible tornadoes, she said. 

Falling trees and power outages are likely.

Walls urged residents to bring inside anything that might get picked up and blown away, such as outdoor furniture or garbage cans.

"It's what the wind blows around that causes the damage," she said.

Meanwhile, 14 percent of gas stations in Georgia are out of fuel, about 11 percent in the metro area.

VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

More

