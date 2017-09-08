Listen Live
Hurricane safety: Facts vs. fiction
Close

Hurricane safety: Facts vs. fiction

VIDEO: Residents Prepare For Hurricane Irma

Hurricane safety: Facts vs. fiction

By: Eliot Kleinberg, Palm Beach Post

Plenty of wisdom has been dispensed in the wait for Hurricane Irma, some of it sound and some of it silly. Here are some of the more common misconceptions — and a few that, surprisingly, are correct.

>> Read more trending news

Do I open a window to reduce pressure?

NO! Leaving a window open will not relieve the pressure inside your house during a hurricane, and any openings in the house can lead to pressure actually building up inside and causing major damage — possibly even lifting off your roof. But the Institute for Business & Home Safety says you should close not only all your exterior openings but also interior doors. The IBHS reports that tests showed wind entering the home through an open or broken window can create strong upward pressure on the roof, but closing interior doors “helps compartmentalize the pressure inside the home into smaller areas, reducing the overall force on the roof structure, which gives the roof a better chance of staying intact.”

Can I use masking or duct tape to cover windows?

NO! Tape will not stop windows from breaking. And while it will limit the flying glass, by keeping windows from shattering completely, it may create large shards that can act as flying daggers. Also, tape will bake on your window. Use standard window coverings.

Can I operate my generator or barbecue grill inside the home?

NO! Unless you want to die from carbon monoxide poisoning. It’s deadly, odorless and colorless and can kill in minutes, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reminds. Do not use generators or grills even in open garages or porches unless they are at least 20 feet from the home.

Brian Blanco/Getty Images
Matt Cronin works into the night to secure plywood to his home's windows before fixing dinner for his children as residents in the area prepare ahead of Hurricane Irma in Merritt Island, Florida.
Close

Hurricane safety: Facts vs. fiction

Photo Credit: Brian Blanco/Getty Images
Matt Cronin works into the night to secure plywood to his home's windows before fixing dinner for his children as residents in the area prepare ahead of Hurricane Irma in Merritt Island, Florida.

Can I connect my generator directly to my home’s electrical system? 

NO! Don’t plug a gasoline-powered generator into your household AC circuits. The electricity will travel outside your house to the downed power line. You could electrocute yourself or start a fire. Also, utility workers, believing the line is dead, could be electrocuted. Plug appliances directly into the generator.

Is it OK to store propane and gasoline in my garage during the storm?

NO! There’s a danger of both fumes and possible fire and explosion.

Is it OK to cut up downed power poles?

Florida Power & Light Co. urges you to stay away from any power poles. The line might still be electrified. And if a pole has been pulled down, the electrical line might have been pulled frighteningly taut; cutting up that pole could cause a fatal reaction.

>> Hurricane Irma: Live updates

If the winds aren’t too bad, is it OK for me to drive in the hurricane?

Not really, and more importantly why do you want to? Storms are not a time for sightseeing. Their winds are dangerous and unpredictable, especially if you’re in a high-profile vehicle such as a truck or bus or driving a motorcycle, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Tom Pikul said. And, he said, that doesn’t even take into consideration the dangers of driving on flooded roads.

Should I put important documents in my dishwasher or washing machine?

According to the Florida Bar, the state organization for lawyers, there’s no harm in that, and it is a secure enclosure, but don’t forget and later turn the thing on! If possible, use a home safe, and if time permits, scan everything and get the originals to a safe place outside of the storm area.

Will my home phone (land line) work without power?

Yes and no. The phone lines into your home still will work because the system was built with just enough juice to keep phone lines operating even if power is lost. But most homes these days have cordless home phones — which of course need to be plugged in. What you need is an old-fashioned connect-to-the-wall phone. You might find one in a thrift shop or in some electronics stores.

I want to hold a hurricane party. Is that OK?

Consider this cautionary tale: In 1969, as Camille, one of only three Category 5 storms to strike North America in the 20th century, approached the Mississippi coast, a dozen people had gathered at the Richelieu Apartments, in the Gulf Coast town of Pass Christian, Miss. Stocked with food and drink, they were going to have a hurricane party. Another dozen Richelieu residents also opted to wait out the storm in their apartments. While everyone else had fled inland, the group was bent on a wild ride. Besides, most forecasts had the brunt of the storm striking 100 miles to the east in the Florida Panhandle. But Camille hit Pass Christian head-on. The next morning, there were no partiers. One of the 24 was found alive, clinging to a tree five miles inland. And no Richelieu remained. Just a slab.

Should I throw my lawn furniture in the pool to get it out of the wind?

Not a good idea. It can scratch the finish, requiring costly repairs.

After the storm, should I try to ration my bottled drinking water?

No. Drink your water as you normally would. Stay hydrated, stay healthy. More water will be available later.

Can I use my tap water to wash my hands even if a boil-water order is in effect? Can I give it to my animal?

The tap water will be safe for showering and washing hands. It is unsafe to ingest in any way, such as brushing teeth or drinking. Do not wash dishes in it. And It will make your animal sick.

How do I know when to throw out food that was refrigerated or frozen? 

The rule of thumb is that most perishable refrigerated food held above 40 degrees for more than two hours must be discarded. When in doubt, throw it out!

Is someone offering free Wi-Fi hotspots?

Comcast has opened its more than 137,000 Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots across Florida to non-customers in an effort to help keep residents and emergency workers connected in advance of the storm.

Does the PETS law means all hotels must accept pets? 

No. The 2006 Pets Evacuation and Transportation Standards Act hasnothing to do with hotels. It requires only that governments include pets in emergency planning.

Does the Zello app let me communicate without cell service?

Zello’s smartphone app is essentially a walkie-talkie. It functions much like a police dispatch system, with crucial information relayed from volunteers. It requires Internet access via Wi-Fi or a cellular data network.

News

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands as Floridians brace for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  Hurricane safety: Facts vs. fiction
    Hurricane safety: Facts vs. fiction
  • Earthquake hits off southern coast of Mexico
    Earthquake hits off southern coast of Mexico
    An earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 8.0 on the Richter scale hit off the coast of southern Mexico on Friday, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, which occurred near the border between Mexico and Guatemala, was felt as far as Mexico City and Guatemala City. It struck off the Pacific coast, 74 miles southwest of Tres Picos, Mexico, which is 600 miles southeast of Mexico City, CNN reported. A tsunami threat is being evaluated by the Tsunami Warning System, which said that tsunami waves could hit within three hours off the coasts of Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras and Ecuador.
  • Florida attorney: You could be fired for skipping work during a storm
    Florida attorney: You could be fired for skipping work during a storm
    As Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida, it is a stressful time as residents worry about their safety.  >> Read more trending news But what happens if your employer requires you to work? Does safety first override job security? Mark Edelman, an attorney for the Morgan & Morgan firm, said there is no specific law that dictates how employers and employees should handle the possibility of a Category 5 hurricane, WTVT reported. “Oddly enough, in a case like this, we won’t really know until it happens,” Edelman told WTVT. Edelman said it would most likely be “unlawful” to require employees to either travel and/or work in a dangerous situation, which would include facing a hurricane with life-threatening winds and rain. >> Hurricane Irma: Live updates “Let’s say somebody is working outside. You can’t expect a landscaping crew to work during a hurricane and that would implicate OSHA which is the federal law governing workplace safety,” Edelman told WTVT. “Every case is going to be fact-specific. We’re not going to know until we endure the situation to know who is right and who is wrong in a situation like this.” If you refuse to go to work and the hurricane does not make a major impact in your area, “you’re doing it at your own risk,” Edelman told WTVT. Florida is a right-to-work state, and 'unless you have a contract that states otherwise, an employer can reprimand you for failing to appear for a scheduled day of work,' Erik DeL’Etoile of the DeL’Etoile Law Firm told WTVT. However, DeL’Etoile said when facing a potentially destructive storm, a person should make the safe choice and seek legal help later, should you need it. “My recommendation would be to put your safety and well-being first, whatever you feel that may be,” he told WTVT.
  • Will hurricane-resistant windows resist Irma?
    Will hurricane-resistant windows resist Irma?
    Will hurricane-resistant windows hold up to Hurricane Irma’s winds, now hovering at 185 mph? >> Read more trending news “It looks like we’re going to find out,” said Peter Dyga, president of the East Coast chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors, the largest construction organization in the state. Not since Hurricane Andrew in 1992 has Florida seen the potential for such a violent wind storm. After that historic catastrophe, which devastated Homestead and other parts of Miami-Dade County, building codes were tightened and new products created. Among the changes: The creation of hurricane-resistant windows, tested in labs with 2x4s hitting them at a force of 140 mph, Dyga said. Dyga acknowledged that the force tested in a lab is not the steady, sustained wind of 140 mph or more that a hurricane can deliver. And the one or two blows fired at a window are not the same as what happens in the real-world when multiple objects come flying at windows, he added. The bottom line? >> Hurricane Irma coverage: Latest forecast, news, preparation tips “The windows are impact-resistant, not impact-proof,” Dyga said. “It doesn’t mean they can be bombarded for hours and are not going to break.” “The strongest building code in the world is not going to totally protect us from a natural power, a Category 5 hurricane, which is super strong,” Dyga added. “The idea is to minimize hurricane damage as much as possible.” One building that has the potential to emerge unscathed from a direct hit of 185 mph is the West Palm Beach emergency operations center on Congress Avenue, said Dave DeMay, a vice president of Kast Construction. “That is engineered to withstand winds of up to 185 to 190 mph,” he said. Also bunker-like is the guardhouse at the Admirals Cove Country Club, which serves as a command center for the luxury community in Jupiter. “Some structural engineer had it in a program and that’s what we designed for,” DeMay said. Damage from projectiles is the major risk to buildings, Dyga said. That’s why the most important steps residents and businesses can take is to eliminate any outside objects that can fly through the air and breach openings to homes, such as doors, windows and garage doors. This means bringing items outside the home inside, Dyga said. Minimizing projectile risk is also the reason why contractors throughout South Florida spent Wednesday cleaning up job sites, removing materials that could go flying. In prior storms, construction companies waited until storms were a little closer before working on sites. “But this is such a significant storm, we wanted to give our guys plenty of time to clean the sites and do their homes, too,” DeMay said. At Kast construction job sites on Wednesday, workers already were clearing, DeMay said. The work included clean up at an assisted living facility and a clubhouse at Alton, a new community in Palm Beach Gardens. Crews were busy securing materials and removing trash. In addition, the boom on the crawler crane will be lowered, DeMay said. In recent years, new adhesion methods for roofs and stronger garage doors have made homes safer from storms, Dyga said. But Dyga urged people with hurricane-resistant windows and other strong construction features not to be lulled into a false sense of security. Don’t ignore government instructions to evacuate homes, if the orders are given. “If you’re in an evacuation zone, you should get out, plain and simple,” Dyga said.
