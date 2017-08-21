Listen Live
Humorous warning to protect horses during eclipse goes viral
Close

Humorous warning to protect horses during eclipse goes viral

Humorous warning to protect horses during eclipse goes viral
Photo Credit: Natalie Behring/Getty Images
The Madison County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol in Idaho watched the eclipse atop horses .

Humorous warning to protect horses during eclipse goes viral

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -  An animal rescue organization in Florida had a humorous solution for protecting horses during Monday’s solar eclipse, and it has gotten plenty of support online.

>> Read more trending news

Heartland Rescue Ranch of Panama City shared a photo of a horse with a bra strapped around its face, covering its eyes, KDVR reported.

The original Facebook post has been shared more than 180,000 times since Aug. 17.

Staring at the sun is always dangerous, but even more so during an eclipse.

Protect the horses from the sun during the eclipse. It is so much more dangerous when the moon is covering it, than say, on a normal sunny day...this valuable advice was too important not to share!

Posted by Heartland Rescue Ranch on Thursday, August 17, 2017

News

  • President Trump to disclose new Afghanistan plan tonight
    President Trump to disclose new Afghanistan plan tonight
    President Donald Trump will unveil his updated Afghanistan policy Monday night in a rare, prime-time address to a nation that broadly shares his pessimism about American involvement in the 16-year conflict. Although he may send a few thousand more troops, there are no signs of a major shift in strategy. Trump's announcement caps months of debate that illustrated a basic problem in Trump's Afghanistan decision: As a candidate he criticized the war and said the U.S. should quickly pull out, but he also campaigned on a vow to start winning wars. Exiting now, with the Taliban resurgent, would be impossible to sell as victory. We'll have complete coverage of tonight's announcement on WSBTV.com and LIVE on Channel 2, starting at 9 p.m. 'I think there's a relative certainty that the Afghan government would eventually fall,' says Mark Jacobson, an Army veteran and NATO's former deputy representative in Kabul. And while Trump has pledged to put 'America First,' his national security advisers have warned that the Afghan forces are still far too weak to succeed without help. That is especially important as the Taliban advance and a squeezed Islamic State group looks for new havens beyond Syria and Iraq. Even now, Afghan's government controls just half the country. Wary that the president is prone to last-minute decisions, officials at the White House, Pentagon and State Department remained tight-lipped about the plan ahead of Trump's 9 p.m. EDT televised address from Army's Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. TRENDING STORIES: Total solar eclipse leaves watchers across country, metro in awe UGA hosts 'Eclipse Blackout 2017' at Sanford Stadium Eye damage from the eclipse may not show until later But early statements from advisers and military officials suggested Trump had lined up a plan the Pentagon put forward earlier this year, involving sending close to 4,000 more U.S. troops to Afghanistan to boost the roughly 8,400 there now. At its peak, the U.S. had roughly 100,000 forces there, under the Obama administration in 2010-2011. The Pentagon does not claim the troop increase will end the conflict, but military officials maintain it could help stabilize the Afghan government and break a stalemate with the Taliban. Ahead of the speech, top officials emphasized Trump was pursuing a 'regional' approach to stabilize South Asia, where neighboring Pakistan is accused of tolerating the Taliban, and nuclear-armed India and Pakistan are seldom far from conflict. Tillerson spoke Monday with foreign ministers from all three countries to discuss 'a new, integrated regional strategy,' the State Department said. Trump's televised speech comes as the president has suffered one of his most difficult stretches to date — marked by controversies over white supremacy, the Confederacy and his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, who was pushed out last week. Bannon had advocated a proposal to gradually swap out U.S. troops and use private contractors instead to fight in Afghanistan. The military, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and others did not support that proposal, officials say. Those officials weren't authorized to discuss internal deliberations publicly and requested anonymity. With no perfect options, Trump is likely to largely keep the mission — and any new troops — focused on training and advising Afghan forces, who are still unable to defeat the Taliban insurgency despite 16 years of U.S. help. In some areas Afghan forces are losing ground to the group the U.S. attacked after the 9/11 attacks for harboring al-Qaida. While the U.S. keeps working to help the Afghan army make headway against the Taliban and convince them to talk peace, a counterterrorism operation is also expected to continue against the Taliban and an affiliate of IS that has gained a foothold and battled both the Taliban and U.S. forces. Last week, an American soldier died fighting IS militants in eastern Afghanistan. The Pakistan piece presents another challenge. It's widely accepted that Afghanistan's Taliban leaders are living in Pakistan and that Pakistani hospitals treat the group's wounded. Trump is expected to press Pakistan to shut down Taliban sanctuaries using a mix of diplomatic and economic incentives, along with threats of consequences if Islamabad doesn't cooperate. The carrot-and-stick approach has been tried before, with the U.S. withholding Coalition Support Funds. Of key concern to Washington is the Haqqani network, blamed for some of the most devastating attacks in Afghanistan. Allied with the Afghan Taliban, the Haqqani network also has deep ties to Pakistan's powerful ISI intelligence agency. A fraught period of wrangling over a new U.S. strategy ran longer than Trump initially envisioned. Several times over the past months, officials had predicted Trump was nearing a decision to go along with his commanders' recommendations, only to see the final decision delayed. The Pentagon has argued the U.S. must stay engaged to ensure terrorists can't again use the territory to threaten the America. Afghan military commanders have agreed, making clear they want and expect continued U.S. military help. 'I assure you we are with you in this fight,' Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, said Sunday at Camp Morehead, where Afghan commandoes are trained southeast of Kabul. 'We are with you and we will stay with you.' After reviewing war options Friday with his national security team at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, Trump tweeted Saturday that he'd reached a decision. The setting for his speech, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, is a short drive from the White House across the Potomac River and near the Pentagon. The base sits alongside Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place for many Americans who have died in the war.
  • Group wants Confederate monument removed
    Group wants Confederate monument removed
    A local group says a Confederate monument in front of a courthouse is offensive and needs to come down. Supporters of the monument say the group needs to get a life. Channel 2’s Tom Jones was there as both sides stood near the monument on the McDonough Square and debated the issue. 'This is put here to remind us what we did wrong in the past,' Carl Swensson, a Henry County resident insisted. 'It doesn't say what we did wrong. That looks like it is in honor of,' said members of the Young Democrats of Henry and DeKalb counties. Swensson told the group these days everyone is super sensitive about every little issue. 'Are you trying to make the monument politically correct?' he asked. 'No. I’m trying to make the monument truthful,' responded John Jackson. TRENDING STORIES: Total solar eclipse leaves watchers across country, metro in awe UGA hosts 'Eclipse Blackout 2017' at Sanford Stadium Eye damage from the eclipse may not show until later The Young Democrats of Henry County and DeKalb County want the monument to Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War removed. They say it's offensive and sends the wrong message. 'It's a symbol of oppression to many people here living in Georgia,' Jackson said. “I want this removed. I want this removed from all county property. All city property,' said Simeon Nunnally. There is an effort to remove Confederate symbols like this one all over the country. The Young Democrats say monuments like this honor those who supported white supremacy, slavery and seceding from the United States. A spokesperson for the Sons of Confederate Veterans say the monument serves as a place where they can come and remember loved ones lost in the war. Charles Lunsford wondered are we now under rules where if someone doesn't like a monument it has to go? The anti-monument group says if it sends the wrong message: Yes. Carl Swensson disagrees and says those who want the monument removed need to loosen up a bit. 'Get a life. Toughen up a little bit. We need to remember history lest we repeat it,' he said. The groups plan to ask the city and the county to support the removal of this monument. McDonough's mayor says he hasn't heard anything about removing the monument.
  • VA seeks to funnel more nursing home money to rural areas
    VA seeks to funnel more nursing home money to rural areas
    Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said Monday during a visit to Montana that his agency will propose changes to make it easier for rural areas to receive funding to build nursing homes for veterans. Rural areas are often bypassed under the agency's existing guidelines for awarding grants for veterans' homes, Shulkin told reporters after touring VA facilities and meeting with veterans in Helena. 'If we don't change the rules to make sure that being in a rural area increases the likelihood of funding, we're not going to get to be able to help residents of Montana,' Shulkin said. Montana veterans and lawmakers have been seeking funding for about a decade to build a veterans' home for the southwestern part of the state. Veterans complain that VA nursing facilities in some parts of Montana are located hundreds of miles away from their homes and families. This year, the proposed veterans' home for Butte ranked 57th on the agency's priority list, and the VA only funded the top 13, Shulkin said. The VA now sets its priority list by looking at veteran demographics and the need for beds, making it difficult for some rural areas to compete, VA officials said. The agency plans to propose regulation changes by year's end to ensure some of the money goes specifically to rural areas. Whatever proposal emerges must go through a public comment period, so it's unclear when any changes may take effect. Shulkin was in Montana at the invitation of U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines. The three appeared at a question-and-answer session attended by dozens of veterans, who complained about long wait times to see a doctor, lost or delayed paperwork that stalled treatment, poor customer service and retaliation against whistleblowers. There was also some praise amid the complaints. Anna Chacko, who was in the Army for 25 years, said she now receives immediate callbacks from the medical center at Fort Harrison. Shulkin said that fixing the VA is among the few issues in Washington that hasn't stalled. 'When it comes to veterans issues, there is true bipartisan support,' he said.
  • Missouri newlyweds say ‘I do’ during eclipse
    Missouri newlyweds say ‘I do’ during eclipse
    For newlyweds Samantha and Cameron Kuhn, Monday’s marriage was out of this world. >> Read more trending news The couple celebrated their wedding vows with family and friends within the path of totality of the solar eclipse that crossed the United States. “Being able to do the wedding on the day of the solar eclipse couldn’t be any more perfect,” bride Samantha Kuhn, 28, told ABC News. Their wedding ceremony included special eclipse-viewing glasses, and their wedding invitation had a celestial theme. After completing their vows, the bride and groom joined their guests, all wearing certified glasses, in a field behind the altar to take in the total eclipse. Samantha Kuhn said she has been a big fan of the universe since she was in the third grade and even wanted to be an astronaut, ABC News reported. “Once I realized the planets were out there and we were all suspended in this solar system, I couldn’t wrap my head around it but I loved that. It completely fascinated me,” she said last week. “The coolest part about this, the eclipse is kind of like a time stamp,” Cameron Kuhn told ABC News. “It will stand out in everybody’s memories even more.”
  • Judge shot in ambush outside courthouse; 1 suspect killed, officials say
    Judge shot in ambush outside courthouse; 1 suspect killed, officials say
    ﻿UPDATE Aug. 21 at 6:08 p.m.:The shooter was identified as Nathaniel Richmond, the father of Ma’Lik Richmond, according to Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin.  Ma’Lik Richmond served around 10 months in a juvenile prison after he and another high school football player were convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl at a party.  WHIO reported that Hanlin told The Associated Press authorities were not aware of a connection between the rape case and the shooting.  The victim, Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese underwent surgery at a Pittsburgh-area hospital but is expected to survive.  ORIGINAL STORY: A man suspected of ambushing an Ohio judge outside the Jefferson County Courthouse on Monday morning died after a court probation officer returned fire, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Bruzzese was shot as he walked toward the entrance of the courthouse just after 8 a.m., the Herald-Star reported. He was taken by helicopter to a Pittsburgh-area hospital for treatment, according to the newspaper. Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis told WTOV that Bruzzese was speaking after the shooting, although authorities did not immediately say what condition the judge was in. Witnesses told the news station that they heard what sounded like seven to eight gunshots. Mavromatis told the Herald-Star that a court probation officer saw the shooting and returned fire, killing the suspected shooter. Police arrested another man, who was in the car with the suspected shooter, the Herald-Star reported. Neither the suspected shooter nor his suspected accomplice were immediately identified. Officials told WTOV the courthouse would be closed Monday, in light of the shooting. Jefferson County Commissioner Thomas Graham told the news station that some court employees saw the shooting. '(I) think that everybody needs a little time to settle down a little bit (and) get their thoughts together regarding this very tragic situation,” Graham said. “Our prayers go out to Judge Bruzzese and his family.” Authorities continue to investigate the case.
  • Grads returning diplomas to protest Falwell's Trump support
    Grads returning diplomas to protest Falwell's Trump support
    Some graduates of Liberty University say they're returning their diplomas to the evangelical school to denounce President Jerry Falwell Jr.'s latest show of support for Donald Trump. Falwell dismissed the protest on Monday, telling The Associated Press that it's 'all just grandstanding.' The students organized the effort after Falwell, in tweets and interviews, defended the president's response to a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence. Democrats and Republicans, business executives, artists and other religious leaders have criticized Trump for saying 'both sides' share blame, but Falwell has repeatedly gone to bat for Trump. 'President Donald Trump does not have a racist bone in his body. I know him well. He loves all people,' Falwell said Monday in an interview with 'Fox & Friends.' He said the president had made 'very clear' who the culprits were because he called out 'the Nazis, the white supremacists, the KKK members by name.' Georgia Hamann, a 2006 Liberty graduate who works as an attorney in Phoenix, said a friend of hers started the movement. A Facebook group had more than 300 members as of Monday afternoon, and Hamann thinks it will grow. 'Our hope is that the moderate alumni of the school, folks who are moderate Republicans ... will call on the school to manage this situation better, to rebuke Mr. Falwell for his apparent inability to distinguish between what's politically incorrect, as he puts it, and what's morally correct,' Hamann said. Rebekah Tilley, a 2002 graduate who lives in Ohio, said returning the diplomas seemed like the only appropriate step after Falwell joined David Duke, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, in applauding the president's comments. 'I've been talking to other friends from Liberty who feel there is no other way to express our outrage and our sorrow,' Tilley said. 'One is a military spouse — a home-school mom with four kids in Oklahoma — who texted me that she just dug her diploma out of a box to mail it back,' she wrote in an email. Falwell, meanwhile, said the graduates were just looking for their 'five minutes of fame.' Sending in a diploma doesn't change where they earned it, he added. 'When they do their next resume, my guess is they'll list it,' he said. Liberty, about an hour southwest of Charlottesville, was founded in 1971 by Falwell's father, evangelist and Moral Majority leader the Rev. Jerry Falwell, with just 154 students. It now has a total enrollment of more than 110,000 students, including its huge online education program. It says it is the largest Christian university in the world, and remains an influential hub for conservative politics, frequented by candidates courting evangelical voters. Falwell was an early and ardent Trump supporter, which caused some controversy on campus during the presidential campaign. A group of students called Liberty United Against Trump attracted national media attention by rebuking Falwell for expressing support of Trump after he was heard making vulgar comments about women in a 2005 video. Still, election results showed Trump won the vast majority of votes on campus. Trump has earned some of his highest approval ratings from evangelicals throughout his tumultuous presidency, and Falwell isn't alone among religious leaders who continue to support him. Trump dismantled other presidential boards amid multiple defections last week, but only one of Trump's evangelical advisers has quit. After Falwell's 'Fox & Friends' interview, Trump tweeted his appreciation, saying Falwell had been 'fantastic.' 'The Fake News should listen to what he had to say. Thanks Jerry!' Trump tweeted. ___ Associated Press Religion Writer Rachel Zoll and AP reporter Alanna Durkin Richer contributed to this report.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.