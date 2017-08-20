Listen Live
Here's where you can get freebies and deals to celebrate the solar eclipse
Here's where you can get freebies and deals to celebrate the solar eclipse

Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
The eclipse is Monday.

By: Najja Parker, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The solar eclipse is just hours away, and a gang of companies are celebrating the big celestial event with freebies and deals. 

From sweet treats to kitchen appliances, take a look at these offerings to score all of the best discounts. 

Applebee’s

The chain is honoring the occasion with its Perfect Eclipse Margarita. The special is only good on Aug. 21 at participating locations.

Dairy Queen

From Aug. 21 - Sept. 3, you can buy two Blizzards for the price of one. That’s just 99 cents.

Denny’s

In the mood for breakfast? Denny’s has got your back. On Aug. 21, you can have all-you-can-eat “mooncakes” or moon-shaped buttermilk pancakes for $4.

Frigidaire

The appliance company is having its “first-ever blackout sale.” It began on Aug. 17 and will last until Aug. 23. It’s featuring products from its Smudge-Proof Black Stainless Steel collection, which includes microwaves and dishwashers. 

Krispy Kreme 

Krispy Kreme’s famous original glazed doughnuts will be eclipsed to celebrate the show in the sky. The doughnut company will be coating its original glazed donuts with a covering of chocolate on Aug. 21.

Nike

Dress the part for the big day with Nike. The clothing and shoe line is encouraging customers to take their looks “from day to night to day again in all black” with its merchandise. 

