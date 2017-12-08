Here are the top dog names for 2017

When it comes to naming dogs, pet owners have a new one in the top spot.

It’s no longer Spot -- and hasn’t been for a while -- Max and Bella are the top choices, Rover.com reported on its blog.

Rover.com, the United States’ largest network of pet sitters and dog walkers, released its top 100 names for dogs in 2017. Max was the preferred name for males, while Bella topped the list of females.

Rounding out the top 10 for male dogs are Charlie, Cooper, Buddy, Jack, Rocky, Bear, Tucker, Oliver and Duke. For females, the other tops names are Lucy, Daisy, Luna, Lola, Sadie, Molly, Bailey, Maggie and Sophie, Rover.com reported.

Some other fun facts:

The top city-inspired dog name was Sydney, while the most popular state dog name was Georgia.

Names from “Star Wars,” like Rey and Leia, are up 70 percent this year. Names inspired by “Game of Thrones,” like Khaleesi and Snow, have increased by 12 percent, Rover.com reported.

Spot, by the way, doesn’t even make the top 100 list for males or females, Rover.com reported.