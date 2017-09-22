Does it seem like you are swatting away more mosquitoes? Well, you are right! The Georgia Department of Health is reporting an up-tick in the number of mosquitoes, especially after hurricane Irma.

With more mosquitoes buzzing around there are also more cases of West Nile in Georgia. The number of West Nile cases in our state is now at twenty-eight and there are five West Nile related deaths in Georgia.

Within days of rain and flooding, adult mosquitoes that survived the storm will lay new eggs. Within a couple of weeks, mosquito populations will greatly increase. Most of these mosquitoes are considered nuisance mosquitoes and will not spread viruses.

Culex mosquitoes tend to be dusk and dawn biters and Albopictus mosquitoes are daytime biters – either way the preventions and precautions are the same.

Dusk/Dawn – Mosquitoes carrying WNV usually bite at dusk and dawn, so avoid or limit outdoor activity at these times.

Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

Drain - Empty any containers holding standing water because they are excellent breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.