Sick puppies sold through the national pet store chain, Petland are making people sick.
Fifty-five people in a dozen states have gotten sick with Campylobacteriosis, a common bacterial infection.
“Most of the cases are linked to Petland,” Dr. Aimee Geissler, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tells WSB.
She adds, “Campylobacter is a bacteria that can cause infection in humans and dogs.
“It can spread from puppies or dogs to humans, and it can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting.”
Campylobacteriosis is usually easily treated with antibiotics, but the CDC says clinical samples taken from puppies and people sickened in the outbreak show signs of antibiotic resistance.
The 12 states that are reporting cases are Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Pet store puppies spreading antibiotic-resistant infection
Most of the people who have gotten sick either recently purchased a puppy at Petland, visited a Petland, or visited or lives in a home with a puppy sold through Petland. Fourteen are Petland employees from five states.
One person obtained the infection after sexual contact with a person with a confirmed illness, four were exposed to puppies from various sources, and one person had unknown puppy exposure. Thirteen people have been hospitalized.
Symptoms typically begin within two to five days of contact with the bacteria and typically will last around a week. Some people who are infected will have no symptoms.
In rare cases, an infection can lead to complications, including paralysis and even death.
