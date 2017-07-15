Listen Live
Health Med Fit Science
Parents warn others of virus that can kill newborns from a kiss
Close

Parents warn others of virus that can kill newborns from a kiss

Parents warn others of virus that can kill newborns from a kiss
Photo Credit: Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 29, 2016: A newborn in an intensive care unit of a maternity hospital.

Parents warn others of virus that can kill newborns from a kiss

By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

IOWA CITY, Iowa -  Parents in Iowa are clinging onto hope for their newborn daughter, who contracted a deadly virus just from a simple kiss. 

"It's horrific," Nicole Sifrit told WQAD. "Within two hours she had quit breathing and all of her organs just started to fail.” 

>>Potentially deadly parasite found in 5 Florida counties

The Iowa City couple welcomed their new child, Mariana, on July 1. A week later, they noticed she wasn’t eating and would not wake up when they tried to stimulate her. 

They rushed their daughter to a hospital and learned Mariana had contracted a deadly virus called meningitis HSV-1, which doctors said she most likely got from a kiss. 

>> Read more trending news

The virus is caused by herpes and can come from someone who carries the virus but does not necessarily have an open sore on their body, according to WQAD. 

The parents tested negative for the virus, suggesting it could have come from others who visited Mariana. The Meningitis Research Foundation reports that a lot of people carry the virus without showing symptoms. 

Mariana is currently on life support and could be in the hospital for at least a month, according to WQAD. 

"She has a kidney team, a liver team, a blood team, a neurology team," Mariana’s father told WQAD. "I always thought this stuff happens and it's a shame (but) never thought it would happen to me and was not prepared at all."

Now Mariana’s parents are warning others to keep their newborn babies isolated from visitors and to constantly wash their hands. 

Read more at wqad.com.

Mother shares heartbreak over son's baby blanket death to warn other parents
News

  • The suddenly controversial world of budget estimates
    The suddenly controversial world of budget estimates
    Mentioning the Congressional Budget Office these days as a reporter is akin to sending out a link to an article from the Washington Post or the New York Times, as my social media responses on Facebook and Twitter immediately fill with outrage from my listeners and readers at the mere mention of a CBO cost estimate. That was demonstrated again on Thursday, when I reported on the latest CBO review of a President’s budget; in this case, President Donald Trump’s budget plan, issued back in May. In that budget, Mr. Trump’s team predicted it would show a $16 billion surplus in 2027, balancing the federal budget in ten years. The CBO found something much different, that the Trump budget would show – not a surplus in 2027 – but a $720 billion deficit that year. It didn’t take long for the social media barbs to rain down on me. “Why do you give the CBO any credibility?!” one person wrote. “Since when has the CBO been right about anything?” another added on Twitter. “Because the CBO was so right about Obamacare,” read one comment. So, let’s look at CBO budget projections in recent years, and whether or not they have come close to predicting the correct level of budget deficits. 1. CBO budget review from March 2010. In the CBO review of President Barack Obama’s budget plan for Fiscal Year 2011, the CBO made the following budget deficit projections – the first figure is the CBO deficit estimate, the figure in parentheses is what the deficit actually was that year. 2010 – $1.5 trillion ($1.294 trillion) 2011 – $1.34 trillion ($1.300 trillion) 2012 – $914 billion ($1.087 trillion) 2013 – $747 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $724 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $793 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $894 billion ($585 billion) In this 2010 review, the CBO was almost exactly right on the 2011 deficit, too low on the actual 2012 shortfall, and then estimated a deficit that was too high in years after that. 2. CBO budget review from early 2011. 2011 – $1.425 trillion ($1.300 trillion) 2012 – $1.164 trillion ($1.087 trillion) 2013 – $901 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $764 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $748 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $841 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $870 billion In the 2011 estimate, the CBO was close in 2012, but well above the actual deficit figures for the next four years. 3. CBO budget review from early 2012. 2012 – $1.253 trillion ($1.087 trillion) 2013 – $977 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $702 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $539 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $529 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $488 billion 2018 – $510 billion After being too high on deficit estimates, the CBO numbers got closer by 2015 from this 2012 projection, and then underestimated the deficit in 2016. 4. CBO budget review from early 2013. 2013 – $669 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $675 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $437 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $413 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $399 billion 2018 – $427 billion In the first few projections we looked at, the CBO was often too pessimistic about the deficit. The 2013 estimate did the same for 2014, nailed the deficit almost to the dollar figure in 2015, and then underestimated the deficit for 2016 (and likely 2017 and 2018 as well). 5. CBO budget review from early 2014. 2014 – $506 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $509 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $548 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $539 billion 2018 – $551 billion 2019 – $648 billion CBO wasn’t far off with their 2014 budget deficit predictions, going over but fairly close in 2014 and 2015, and then under in 2016. Their 2017 number will probably turn out to be too low as well. 6. CBO budget review from early 2015. 2015 – $486 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $380 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $401 billion 2018 – $435 billion 2019 – $511 billion 2020 – $574 billion The 2015 review was fairly close in that fiscal year, but then continues the CBO’s recent projections that were too rosy – 2016’s deficit estimate was too low, and 2017 will be as well. 7. CBO budget review from early 2016. 2016 – $529 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $433 billion 2018 – $383 billion 2019 – $518 billion 2020 – $585 billion 2021 – $651 billion The deficit turned out to be worse than expected for 2016 in this projection, and the 2017 (and maybe 2018) figures also look to be too low in terms of the deficit. 8. CBO budget review from May 2017. 2017 – $693 billion 2018 – $593 billion 2019 – $689 billion 2020 – $664 billion 2021 – $692 billion 2022 – $745 billion This was the projection done on the first budget from President Donald Trump. The 2017 figure is along the lines of where the deficit is heading in the current fiscal year. Depending on what the Congress does – and how the economy responds, we’ll see about the other figures. Is the CBO right all the time? No. But they aren’t dead wrong all the time either. On Capitol Hill, they are regarded by many – along with the Joint Committee on Taxation – as a very effective group in estimating revenue and budget numbers. Even the White House – which has been critical of CBO health insurance coverage estimates – has praised the work of the CBO on budget and revenue issues. “CBO is strictly nonpartisan,” it says on the agency website, touting “objective, impartial analysis,” and stating that it “hires its employees solely on the basis of professional competence without regard to political affiliation.”
  • The Latest: Makarova and Vesnina win doubles at Wimbledon
    The Latest: Makarova and Vesnina win doubles at Wimbledon
    The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local): ___ 10:25 p.m. Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina won the women's doubles title at Wimbledon by beating Chan Hao-ching and Monica Niculescu 6-0, 6-0 under a closed roof on Centre Court. The match started at 9:30 p.m. and lasted 55 minutes. It was Makarova and Vesnina's third Grand Slam title together. They won the French Open in 2013 and the U.S. Open in 2014. ___ 9:05 p.m. Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo won the men's doubles title at Wimbledon by beating Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 13-11 on Centre Court. With Saturday's win, Melo will return to the No. 1 ranking in men's doubles on Monday. Both players won their second Grand Slam titles. Melo won the 2015 French Open with Ivan Dodig. Kubot won the 2014 Australian Open with Robert Lindstedt. ___ 7:15 p.m. Conchita Martinez will not remain Garbine Muguruza's coach despite guiding her to the Wimbledon title at their first tournament working together. Martinez, the 1994 Wimbledon champion, stepped in a week before the tournament in the absence of Muguruza's fulltime coach, Sam Sumyk, who was home for the birth of his child. 'I'm always hanging around,' Martinez said. 'I'm here. I'm still the Fed Cup and Davis Cup captain and I'm always in contact with every player, but Sam, her coach, is going to step in now.' There were some parallels in their Wimbledon wins. Muguruza defeated 37-year-old Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 to become the first Spanish woman to win Wimbledon since Martinez defeated 37-year-old Martina Navratilova. Both also beat their future opponents in Rome in the months leading to Wimbledon. That was enough to convince Martinez that Muguruza would win. 'I believe in those things,' Martinez said. 'I didn't realize that she beat Venus (in Rome) until about two or three days ago and I was like, 'Oh, my god, no way. We're going to do this.' It's meant to be.' ___ 5:40 p.m. Garbine Muguruza would like to cap her Wimbledon victory by dancing with Roger Federer. Muguruza won her first title at the All England Club, and Federer will play for his eighth on Sunday against Marin Cilic. The men's and women's champions used to share a dance at the Wimbledon gala at the end of the tournament, though that tradition officially ceased in 1977. Still, Muguruza was asked her preference for a dance partner at this year's champions' dinner. 'Oh, come on,' Muguruza responded at first, trying to brush off the question. But she quickly relented, smiling broadly and finally giving in. 'Roger,' Muguruza said with a smile and giggle. 'And I like Cilic, I have to say seriously. 'But,' Muguruza continued, shimmying in her chair as if moving to the music, 'I want to see if he's that elegant also dancing.' ___ 4:40 p.m. Claire Liu became the first American in 25 years to win the junior title at Wimbledon. Liu beat Ann Li 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the final on No. 1 Court. Liu is from California and Li is from Pennsylvania. The last American to win the title was Chanda Rubin in 1992. The last all-American final was in 1979 when Mary Lou Piatek beat Alycia Moulton. ___ 3:28 p.m. Garbine Muguruza out-powered Venus Williams to win the Wimbledon title 7-5, 6-0. Muguruza, who lost in the final at the All England Club in 2015, saved two set points in the 10th game of the first set, and then won nine straight games to win. The match was played under a closed roof on Centre Court, the first time a women's final had been played indoors. For Muguruza, it was her second Grand Slam title. She also won the French Open last year. Williams had been trying to win her sixth Wimbledon title. Her last one came in 2008. ___ 3:01 p.m. Garbine Muguruza has won the first set 7-5 against Venus Williams in the women's final at Wimbledon. ___ 2:09 p.m. The women's final at Wimbledon has started with Venus Williams serving to Garbine Muguruza. The match is being played under a closed roof on Centre Court. ___ 2 p.m. Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza are on court for their warmups before the women's final at Wimbledon. ___ 1 p.m. The roof over Centre Court is closed for the women's final at Wimbledon. With a light rain falling and the women's final between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza due to start in about an hour, the roof over the main stadium has already been closed to ensure play will begin on time. ___ 12:45 p.m. With another victory at Wimbledon, Venus Williams can become the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title. The 37-year-old American will play Garbine Muguruza on Centre Court for her sixth title at the All England Club. The oldest woman to win a major title is Venus' little sister, Serena Williams. She was 35 when she won this year's Australian Open. Venus Williams last won the Wimbledon title in 2008. Muguruza, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2015 but lost to Serena, won last year's French Open. ___ More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis
  • Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closes all stores
    Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closes all stores
    Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closed its stores on Thursday night without notice, leaving many brides and bridesmaids without answers and dresses. The company has more than 60 stores across the country. After news of the closings broke, brides scrambled to pick up dresses before the stores shut their doors for good at 8 p.m. As of Friday morning, the company still had not released a statement about the closings. >> Read more trending news Competitor David’s Bridal said it would offer 30 percent discounts to brides and 20 percent discounts to bridesmaids left without dresses. Employees at Alfred Angelo’s corporate office in Delray Beach left the building en masse on Thursday, carrying boxes, plants and other personal belongings, as social media talk swirled that the bridal retailer was closing its doors.   The scene followed buzz on social media saying that the company, which was founded in 1933, is going out of business. On Twitter and online message boards, anxious brides posted queries and alerts, but few found answers.   By Thursday afternoon, there were no employees in the company’s Delray corporate office on the fourth floor of a building on Congress Avenue at Linton Boulevard. Some offices still had desks and supplies and framed posters of wedding dresses hung on the walls.   An employee of another business on the first floor, which faces the main entrance to the building, described seeing a “mass exodus before lunchtime.”   “Everyone left one by one with cardboard boxes, plants,” said the employee, who asked not to be named. “One of them said it. They were all fired today … It was so bizarre.”   A company representative could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. Employees did not answer the phone at the chain’s store in Broward County. The company’s website said there are more than 800 stores offering Alfred Angelo merchandise. Anxious brides took to Twitter on Thursday to sound off on the status of their orders and the lack of information coming from the company. Some brides said they had already ordered and paid for dresses, but had yet to receive them.   “Any other #brides stressed about the #alfredangelo bankruptcy?? @theknot @WeddingWire @brides THIS IS SO MESSED UP,” one woman wrote. ”@AlfredAngelo Will you still be fulfilling orders that were placed months ago?” another person asked.   “One store location did answer the phone. Sales rep said 'we're all basically screwed' & gave me Attorney's office to contact. #alfredangelo,” a third person said. In a March press release, the company billed itself as “the world’s leading manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of beautifully designed wedding gowns, bridesmaids and social occasion dresses.” The company was founded in 1933, according to its website. Read more: Alfred Angelo’s corporate office empty amid closure talk This story has been updated.
  • Critics taste 61-year old Coca-Cola
    Critics taste 61-year old Coca-Cola
    It’s delicious and refreshing, but after 61 years on the shelf? The video series “Don’t Put That in Your Mouth” shows hosts Mark Cersosimo and Anton De Ionno taste tested a Coca-Cola that had not been opened since it was bottled in 1956. >> Read more trending news “As a connoisseur of Coke,” Cersosimo said. “It tastes like a day old, like you drank half a Coke and you just left it out over night, wake up in the morning, ‘Oh there’s the half bottle of Coke left.’” The cork under the cap was colored green but the caramel-colored beverage still had some carbonation. The pair describe the libation as musty and compare the taste to licking an old couch.
  • Woman tows children in red wagon behind car, police say
    Woman tows children in red wagon behind car, police say
    A mother towed three children behind a car in a little red wagon, reaching speeds up to 30 mph and making the cart lean on two wheels, police said. Alana Donahue, 27, wanted to show the children a good time and did not think she was doing anything wrong, according to KGW. >> Read more trending news Police said Donahue was not intoxicated when at least four drivers saw her hauling her 2-year-old daughter, 4-year-old son and 8-year-old nephew Wednesday night. The daughter began crying when the wagon tipped onto two wheels, a witness told Springfield police. Donahue stopped, took her out, then continued driving around with the other two children, according to KGW. Donahue was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangering.
  • Alleged cop killer gets two red-light camera tickets while behind bars
    Alleged cop killer gets two red-light camera tickets while behind bars
    Thousands of red-light camera tickets are issued in Orlando each year, but the owner of the vehicle is not always the one behind the wheel. Regardless, the owner is the one who gets the ticket, even if there was no way they could be the driver. The situation is not uncommon. Recently, Markeith Loyd, who has spent months behind bars after being charged with killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December and Orlando police Sgt. Debra Clayton in January, was issued a red-light ticket. >> Read more trending news It was the second he has been issued since being behind bars. Driver Amanda Bedinghaus said she was in the same situation when she received a red-light ticket in the mail three years after her car was stolen. “I was like, ‘Well, my car is gone. It wasn’t me,’” she said. She fought the ticket using the police report from when her car was stolen as proof. “We just said it wasn’t us and they looked at the time frame,” Bedinghaus said. “It lined up and then we got (the ticket) waived.” Ticket Clinic attorney Brian Sandor said these types of situations happen quite often. There is a way for a vehicle owner to fight a ticket issued when they weren’t driving, he said. To fill out an affidavit saying someone else was responsible for the ticket, a vehicle owner would have to have the actual driver’s date of birth and driver’s license number, Sandor said. Without that information, you can request a hearing in front of a judge, but it comes with a risk, he said. “You are actually opening yourself up to a $500 fine, maximum, plus any court costs that would be assessed when you originally got a $158 notice of violation,” Sandor said.
