Most U.S. teens getting HPV vaccine, CDC says

More teens are getting the recommended human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six out of ten U.S. parents are choosing to get the vaccine for their children.

The CDC recommends that children ages 11 or 12 get the vaccine to protect against cancers caused by HPV infection.

While most children are getting the first dose of the vaccine, many children are not completing the vaccine series, says the CDC.

HPV infection can cause cervical, vaginal, and vulvar cancers in women and penile cancer in men. HPV can also cause anal cancer, throat cancer, and genital warts in both men and women.

“I'm pleased with the progress, but too many teens are still not receiving the HPV vaccine – which leaves them vulnerable to cancers caused by HPV infection,” said CDC Director Brenda Fitzgerald, M.D.

“We need to do more to increase the vaccination rate and protect American youth today from future cancers tomorrow.”

The HPV vaccine is recommended for preteen boys and girls at age 11 or 12 so they are protected before ever being exposed to the virus.

HPV vaccine also produces a higher immune response in preteens than in older adolescents.

If your teen has not gotten the vaccine yet, talk to their doctor about getting it for them as soon as possible.

HPV vaccination is a series of shots given over several months.

An estimated 14 million people, including teens, are infected with HPV each year.