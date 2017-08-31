More unmarried men using centuries-old method of contraception 

More men are taking chances when it comes to sex by relying on a centuries-old method of preventing pregnancies.

A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics finds the number of unmarried men who use the "withdrawal method" nearly doubled from 9.8 percent in 2002 to 18.8 percent.

Most men use some sort of protection though. Kimberly Daniels, Ph.D. with NCHS says, "About 82 percent of unmarried men reported using some method of contraception in the last three months."

She says more research needs to be done to find out why more men are using the withdrawal method.

For withdrawal to work, you must do it right every single time and pulling out does not protect against STDs.

Some STDs, like genital warts and herpes, are spread through skin-to-skin contact. STDs like chlamydia, syphilis, or gonorrhea can be spread if you don't use a condom.

Doctors say the best way to prevent STDs is by using condoms.

In general, younger men, ages 15 to 44 were most likely to use some sort of contraception.