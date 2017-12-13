More people are sickened by Petland puppies

Listen Live
Health Med Fit Science
Close

Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

By: Sabrina Cupit

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta reports more cases of Campylobacter infection linked to puppies sold at Petland stores across the nation.

Two more states, Connecticut and Massachusetts, are reporting cases of people getting sick. That brings the total number of states in the outbreak to 17. 

A total of 97 people have laboratory confirmed cases of Campylobacter infection. Twenty-two people have been admitted to the hospital with complications from the infection.

The CDC says there has been a new case confirmed in Georgia, bringing the total to two cases in our state. So far, no deaths have been reported. 

While Campylobacter is a fairly common bacteria among puppies and dogs, it IS unusual to see a large, multistate outbreak of human infections.

Lab results show that puppies sold through Ohio-based Petland are the source of the outbreak.

Ninety percent of the people who have gotten sick reported contact with a puppy from Petland or with someone who became sick after contact with a puppy from a Petland store. 

Pet owners should take steps to prevent illness when handling puppies or dogs. Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water right after touching puppies or picking up their poop.

Read More
News

  • Trend to warmer toward Christmas
    Trend to warmer toward Christmas
    The next 5 days temperatures bounce back and forth between a little below normal to a little above and back again, in the 8-15 day stretch there is not much support for cold in the Index tools: However, we should not discount the -epo as some of the models show that tanking: Despite the fact that all the lower 48 have now had at least some snow, the far south snow is abnormal for a  La Nina winter: There’s unusually strong agreement seen in WSI graphic between the GFS and ECMWF ensembles on pattern change heading toward Christmas, big long-wave trough West with building upper level Ridge East: Both showing Christmas week average temps above-normal East and below normal West. Arctic blast NW while record highs possible in the Southeast with a storm track mess in-between, very La Nina: Nothing set in stone yet but significant rain or thunderstorms possible in the Southeast around Christmas give or take a couple days. But beyond that a cold snap will be possible as a Stratospheric Warming is occurring above the Arctic: Research and experience show that can lead to the jet stream taking a dive south again with polar air into the North Central and NE states that MAY be able to bleed into parts of the South in the long-range. Snowmiser and heatmiser are still doing battle for control of the heart of winter. Snow after snow? Did some research and I looked at some stats going back to 1930. Some data is missing so keep that in mind. But I found 43 Years with snow in December at the Atlanta airport (although many were just a trace) and of those 42 had more snow later that winter or spring. On the other hand, those years that had the higher snow amounts in December tended NOT to have more the rest of the season. Then again “normal” in weather for many years now has been “extremes one way or the other”.    
  • Metro Atlanta city pulling all the stops to become Amazon's next HQ
    Metro Atlanta city pulling all the stops to become Amazon's next HQ
    The city of Stonecrest is more focused than ever on its bid to become the site of Amazon’s second global headquarters. The unique plan the city thinks will set it apart, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Stonecrest Mayor Larry said the city is strategizing to make sure the huge company knows that the city should be the cite of its next headquarters.  Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was there as he revealed details of the city's official bid. Preparing to hear more about Stonecrest's (Amazon, GA) bid to win Amazon's HQ2. pic.twitter.com/rlNcgq2lK3 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 13, 2017   Stonecrest's mayor is detailing how they are targeting Amazon employees in Seattle for informational ads featuring the DeKalb County city's bid. pic.twitter.com/lDSBcslv7d — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 13, 2017 Stonecrest officials voted last month to de-annex 345 acres to create a city of Amazon, Ga. in an attempt to lure the company to the site in south DeKalb County.   RELATED STORIES: Metro Atlanta offers up 70 potential locations for Amazon's next headquarters Mayor: Winning Amazon's HQ2 is the metro's next 'Olympic moment' Georgia prepares Amazon HQ2 pitch; $5B in investments, 50K jobs on the line Georgia and the Metro Atlanta area are just one of dozens of other cities and regions trying to win what Amazon calls HQ2. The online retail giant could bring with it $5 billion in investments along with 50,000 jobs.
  • Falcons' Beasley still searching for more sacks
    Falcons' Beasley still searching for more sacks
    Vic Beasley says he feels fine, that he's fully healthy and ready to ignite the Atlanta Falcons' pass rush.Trouble is it's Week 15, and Beasley has just four sacks to rank third on the team. Coach Dan Quinn wants more production from Beasley, particularly in stripping the ball loose. The Falcons are tied for 11th with 34 sacks, but Quinn doesn't believe his defense hits the quarterback enough.Beasley, a hybrid defender who plays both end and outside linebacker, forced a team-high six fumbles last year. He has just one this season, in Week 2 against Green Bay.Drafted eighth overall out of Clemson two years ago, Beasley rose to prominence last season with 15.5 sacks that led the NFL. But a right hamstring injury in September forced him to miss two games after the win over the Packers. Though it might still have a lingering effect, Beasley insists there's nothing wrong with him physically.Atlanta (8-5) has won four of five despite Beasley averaging less than two tackles a game over that span. His most recent sack came six weeks ago at Carolina.'At times it was bothering me, but I feel like my hamstring has strengthened up,' he said. 'I feel like it hasn't really limited my ability as a pass rusher.'Heading into Monday's game at Tampa Bay (4-9), the Falcons' defense has improved in scoring from a year ago, moving up 18 spots to rank ninth, and in third-down percentage, moving up nine spots to 17th.But the team has only four interceptions, second-fewest in the league, and just 11 takeaways overall to rank 29th.Quinn knows the picks are lacking because the pass rush isn't consistent enough. Without a strong push to beat blocks, defenders don't have the time or space to use proper technique and stunts to reach the quarterback. That lets receivers stay open longer and wears down the secondary.'Sometimes you may have a game where you have only one sack, but you hit a quarterback eight or nine times,' Quinn said. 'That can be just as effective as a game where you had four sacks but not as many hits. We know, at our best, that part of our game has got to come to life to try and knock the quarterback around.'Adrian Clayborn leads the team with nine sacks, though six of them came against Dallas. Rookie Takk McKinley is second with five.Beasley's low sack total wouldn't be such a big deal if he caused more fumbles, but that number has dwindled. His success last year has caused opponents to chip him more frequently with running backs and tight ends. He's also seen higher frequency in double teams.Another reason for Beasley's decrease in productivity is the offense, which led the league in scoring last year, isn't building as many early leads.'Teams run a lot of play-action against us to try and slow us down, and they pass a lot out of those formations,' he said. 'If we can get off blocks and pressure the quarterback in those situations, it will definitely help us.'The Falcons beat Tampa Bay 34-20 three weeks ago with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback, but Jameis Winston has returned to lead the offense. He's started the last two games after suffering from a shoulder injury.'It's going to be tough,' Beasley said. 'I played against him in college. He's a highly talented quarterback, definitely capable of beating us. We know he's not going to lay down at any point. We expect him to give us his best shot, and he's definitely going to get our best shot.'___For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • GOP's Shelby played key role in Democrats' Alabama victory
    GOP's Shelby played key role in Democrats' Alabama victory
    Credit six-term Republican Sen. Richard Shelby for Democrat Doug Jones' shocking win in Alabama, say senators from both parties.Shelby, Alabama's senior senator and the state's most influential official, publicly opposed GOP nominee Roy Moore and declared before the election that 'the state of Alabama deserves better' than a former judge accused of sexual contact with teenage girls decades ago.A former Democrat, Shelby, 83, announced weeks before the election that he had already cast an absentee ballot for another, unspecified Republican, even as President Donald Trump and other prominent state Republicans stood up for Moore.'I give the Alabama voters a lot of credit for the courage in rejecting Roy Moore's candidacy and I think Sen. Shelby deserves a lot of credit for speaking out and encouraging people to write-in a Republican candidate' other than Moore, said Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican who also opposed Moore.'I think it's very telling that there were more write-in ballots cast than the margin of victory,' Collins said Wednesday.Jones beat Moore by more than 20,000 votes in a race in which some 22,000 write-in votes were cast. Anecdotally, some Alabama voters said they went with revered football coach Nick Saban.Shelby deflected any credit, telling reporters there was no way to measure the impact of his write-in effort.'I just did what I thought I needed to do,' he said.Shelby, who has served in the Senate for 30 years, said he was thankful that Moore would not be joining the Senate, bringing with him a litany of sexual misconduct allegations and a near-certain ethics inquiry.'I'm relieved and I believe a lot of Republicans are relieved that Roy Moore and some of his people aren't the face of the Republican Party that I know,' Shelby said.The accusations against Moore left many GOP voters and leaders in a quandary. Voters in the solidly Republican state had to choose whether to back Moore or send Jones to Washington, narrowing the GOP's already precarious majority in the Senate.Shelby said allegations that Moore had molested a 14-year-old girl were a 'tipping point' in disqualifying him.Voters 'chose principle over politics,' he said. 'I think it helps Republicans in the long run that we won't have someone that would be so radioactive, so controversial ... trying to define the Republican Senate, which he couldn't and he won't now.'Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., said Shelby's call to write in someone other Moore played a key role in the outcome.'Sen. Shelby's an icon in Alabama, as he is in the Senate,' Perdue said. 'When he speaks, people listen.'Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, said Shelby and Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake — who made a $100 donation to Jones — 'showed extraordinary courage in what they did. And I think history will treat them well.'Alabama Sen. Luther Strange, who lost to Moore in a GOP primary, said Shelby had a major impact on the general election race. 'No one's done more than he has for our state,' Strange said.Shelby shrugged off the accolades, and was mum about who he voted for. 'I haven't told my wife yet,' he said.
  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to spend holidays with royal family
    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to spend holidays with royal family
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly breaking tradition again with their holiday plans. Kensington Palace confirmed that the former “Suits” star will be spending the holidays with her soon-to-be in-laws at Queen Elizabeth’s private estate in Norfolk, England. “You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day,” a spokesperson for the palace  told “Entertainment Tonight”. >> Read more trending news This reportedly is breaking royal protocol, as the royal family typically reserves holiday invitations to the Sandringham House for after an engaged couple has wed. The royal family usually spends the holidays at that estate but last year skipped the trip, after the queen and Prince Philip both caught colds. “The Queen and members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. It was previously reported that the couple would be hosted by Prince William and wife Duchess Catherine for Christmas and would stay at their home in Norfolk. On Christmas Day, the family will attend the church service together before lunch. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning for a May wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Following the “I do’s,” they will settle into their new home at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, where they will be next-door neighbors with Prince William, Duchess Catherine, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their baby number three, who’s due in April.
  • 2 dead after shooting at Penn State Beaver campus
    2 dead after shooting at Penn State Beaver campus
    Two people died Wednesday afternoon in a shooting reported at the Penn State Beaver campus, WPXI confirmed. >> Read more trending news
