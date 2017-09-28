Health experts say Zika is still a very real threat

You may not be hearing a lot about Zika virus anymore, but that does not mean it is no longer a threat.

A top researcher with the National Institutes of Health says the virus is still a very real threat.

While Zika has dramatically diminished since a year and a half ago, it is not gone.

Dr. Anthony Fauci with the NIH says, "I wouldn't be surprised if the coming season or the season after we see an up-tick again."

Zika virus is transmitted to people primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. These are the same mosquitoes that spread dengue and chikungunya viruses.

Fauci says the recent hurricanes could add to the problem. He says all the standing water could result in more mosquitoes breeding.

Progress is being made in developing a vaccine. The government is now in phase two of a trial.

MIT has developed a new rapid test for Zika infection. It is a paper-based test that can diagnose Zika infection within 20 minutes.

Unlike other rapid tests, this one does not cross-react with Dengue virus, a close relative of the Zika virus that can produce false positives on many Zika tests.

So far this year, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been 268 cases reported in the U.S. Only one case was acquired through local mosquito born transmission and one through sexual transmission.

Most of the cases in the U.S. have been reported in Florida.