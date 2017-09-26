Disturbing rise in STD’s nationwide

Sexually transmitted diseases are at an all time high, according to the annual Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than two million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were reported in the United States in 2016.

A majority of the new diagnosis were for chlamydia. There were 1.6 million in 2016. There were 470,000 gonorrhea cases and almost 28,000 cases of syphilis.

Dr Michael Randell, Gynecologist with Emory-St Joseph's in Atlanta says, "weekly I have at least one patient that I have tell they have an STD."

All three of theses STD's can be cured with antibiotics but if left untreated they can have serious health consequences.

If left untreated, normally curable diseases such as chlamydia and gonorrhea can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease in women and infertility in both women and men.

There are numerous STDs which can potentially cause serious problems with pregnancy and childbirth. Syphilis can be potentially fatal in a newborn.

Dr. Randell says part of the problem is that people are not practicing safe sex and they are not getting tested.