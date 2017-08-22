CDC reports fewer cases of Zika this year

There are fewer cases of Zika this year.

The government reports just one case of local transmission this year compared to hundreds of cases of local transmission last year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people in countries where the virus swept through over the past two years are immune.

This means not as many people are getting infected and traveling back to the United States.

The CDC is scaling back its response at the Emergency Operation Center in Atlanta. While the response is scaled back, the CDC is still working with states on monitoring and responding to the virus.

The message is still the same for pregnant women though, says Tom Skinner with the CDC in Atlanta.

"Pregnant women simply should not go to areas where the virus is known to still be circulating and we want them to do everything they can to prevent mosquito bites as well," says Skinner.

The Zika virus spreads to humans mainly through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti or Aedes albopticus mosquito.

So far this year there has only been one reported case of local transmission, and that was in south Texas.