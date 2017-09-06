CDC: Georgia among states losing battle to prevent strokes

After more than four decades of decline, progress has slowed when it comes to preventing stroke deaths and that has gotten the attention of the nation's top health protection agency.
The new vital signs report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that progress in preventing stroke deaths has stalled in 3 out 4 states across the United States, not just in the so-called stroke belt.
Georgia was among one of the 34 states that showed a slowing in progress.
Not only has progress slowed among most demographic groups and states, stroke death rates have increased among Hispanics and people living in the south.
“These findings are a wake-up call,” CDC Director Brenda Fitzgerald, M.D. says. “We’ve made enormous progress in reducing stroke deaths, but that progress has stalled.
“We know the majority of strokes are preventable, and we must improve our efforts to reduce America’s stroke burden.”
About 800,000 people have a stroke each year and more than 140,000 die. Eighty percent of strokes are preventable.
Blacks continue to have the highest stroke death rates. The report also finds a jump in stroke deaths among Hispanics. The rate was up six percent each year from 2013-2015.
High blood pressure is the leading cause of strokes, and the most significant controllable risk factor for strokes. Diabetes, heart diseases and smoking are also risk factors.
Robert Merritt with the CDC says, “I think if you were to ask the average person on the street, they probably couldn't tell you what the signs and symptoms are of having a stroke."
The CDC says you can better learn the signs of a stroke by using the acronym FAST:
F-face drooping
A-arm weakness
S-speech difficulty
T-time to call 9-1-1
For more from the American Stroke Association, click here.
The CDC also has more information on stroke prevention, HERE.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself