Health Med Fit Science
CDC: Deadly salmonella outbreak linked to papayas
CDC: Deadly salmonella outbreak linked to papayas

CDC: Deadly salmonella outbreak linked to papayas
Photo Credit: Centers for Disease Control
Yellow Maradol papaya

CDC: Deadly salmonella outbreak linked to papayas

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Dozens of people have been sickened and at least one person has died in a salmonella outbreak linked to a specific variety of papayas, the Centers for Disease Control said.

A total of 47 people in 12 states have been diagnosed with salmonella infections believed to have been caused by yellow Maradol papayas, the CDC said in a news release.

At least a dozen people have been hospitalized and one death has been reported, according to the CDC. Illnesses were first reported in mid-May and ended in late June, but the CDC said any illness reports filed after June 23 may not be captured in the current data.

The CDC urges all consumers, restaurants and other businesses to refrain from serving and eating yellow Maradol papayas at this time. The yellow Maradol papaya is described by the CDC as "a large, oval fruit that weighs 3 or more pounds, with green skins that turn yellow when the fruit is ripe. The flesh inside the fruit is salmon-colored."

News

  • Report: Actor John Heard dies at 72
    Report: Actor John Heard dies at 72
    Actor John Heard, best known for playing the dad in the “Home Alone” movies, has died, TMZ reported. US Weekly confirmed the report. Heard was found dead in a California hotel Friday, according to TMZ. He was 72. >> Read more trending news The cause of death is unknown, but TMZ reports that Heard had minor surgery on Wednesday, and was staying at the hotel while recovering. Heard’s acting career included film, television and stage credits. While best known for playing father Peter McCallister in “Home Alone,” other film credits include “Big” and 'Beaches,' while television credits include “The Sopranos” and “Prison Break.” This is a breaking news story, return for updates.
  • Family holds vigil for father killed: 'We want to keep his memory alive'
    Family holds vigil for father killed: 'We want to keep his memory alive'
    The family of a father gunned down in Cobb County this week is calling for justice.Dozens gathered Friday night for a vigil to remember Roland Milton III, 29, as police continue to search for clues.Police say four men wearing ski masks shot Milton on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Crescent Square Apartments on Austell Road.Investigators believe robbery was the likely motive. TRENDING STORIES: FREE things to do this week: Ice cream festival, hiking & movies Unsecure handcuffs, toothbrush aided in prisoners' deadly escape, authorities say 10-year-old walks in, finds mom shot to death The victim's brother, Bishop Eusebio Phelps, said he is 'still wishing this was a bad dream; hoping that I'm going to wake up and this not all be true.'Friends and family gathered on the basketball court where Milton used to play to honor his memory.'It hasn't been easy. Just a lot of support from our family and friends and a lot of prayer,' said the victim's mother, Dorthea Milton-NationFamily members believe the vigil will help them get justice.'We're definitely calling for justice in this case. We want to keep his memory alive,' Phelps said.Milton's family said he loved everyone, especially his three young daughters.'That kid was full of life and he had a big heart. He helped his community. He helped his neighborhood. He was all about love,' said Scott Jackson, the victim's godfather.The family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to arrests in the case.
  • Georgia woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety months ago
    Georgia woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety months ago
    A 95-year-old great-great-grandmother got the thrill of a lifetime when two firefighters came for a visit to her Georgia home.Irene Grundy, who is bedbound and receiving hospice care, had been wanting to see the two firemen to thank them since they helped her to safety during a tornado scare in April. But, she didn't know their names or how to contact them.Her daughter, Victoria Glance, reached out to Wish of a Lifetime, a national nonprofit dedicated to fulfilling life-enriching wishes for seniors to combat isolation, for help in finding the two men and arranging a special visit for her mother.The organization found the firefighters, Julius Holinek and Andy Poteet, at Alpharetta Fire Station 81, and quickly planned their visit with Grundy.'Look at my handsome firemen!' Grundy exclaimed when they came through the door. TRENDING STORIES: FREE things to do this week: Ice cream festival, hiking & movies Unsecure handcuffs, toothbrush aided in prisoners' deadly escape, authorities say 10-year-old walks in, finds mom shot to death The two brought bouquets donated by a local florist, posed for photos, and visited with Grundy and her family.Irene proudly showed off intricate feathered hats she used to make for her church friends in the 1950s, and kept the firemen laughing with jokes that produced belly laughs. '(This experience) boosted her morale,' said her daughter. 'It was a miracle. It changed her whole attitude (and) brightened up her life.'Grundy's daughter, Victoria, was moved by how the community came together to celebrate her mother during a difficult time for their family.'It seemed like a family gathering, and we all hugged at the end,' she said.'Even the guy who delivered food gave her a kiss on the cheek and wished her well.'Grundy spent her life caring for others. She raised four children, has 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.She is now receiving all the care she deserves with this outpouring of love from her family and the community of Alpharetta, her daughter said.
  • Officers finish treehouse started by slain trooper
    Officers finish treehouse started by slain trooper
    Three dozen law enforcement officers came together to finish a project started by New York State Trooper Joel Davis, who was killed in the line of duty July 9. Davis, 36, had started work on a treehouse for his daughter, Jaila, but he was killed before it could be finished. Davis died days before Jaila's 13th birthday, Syracuse.com reported. >> Read more trending news This week, dozens of active and retired officers helped finish the building of the treehouse. A flag with a blue line was placed on the railing in memory of Davis. Jaila posed for a photo in the treehouse upon its completion. Davis was responding to a domestic violence call when he was fatally shot, Syracuse.com reported.
  • Did you win the $3.8M jackpot in the Georgia Lottery?
    Did you win the $3.8M jackpot in the Georgia Lottery?
    A Macon convenience store sold a jackpot-winning ticket in Thursday's Jumbo Bucks Lotto drawing. A winning ticket worth $3.8 million was sold for the July 20 Jumbo Bucks Lotto drawing.ABC Food Mart, located at 1194 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Macon, sold the winning ticket.The winning numbers from the July 20 Jumbo Bucks Lotto drawing were: 8-12-23-24-30-31. TRENDING STORIES: FREE things to do this week: Ice cream festival, hiking & movies Neighbor amazed to find group of Georgia teens cleaning up neighborhood 10-year-old walks in, finds mom shot to death In addition, six players around the state each won the game's $500 second prize, and 3,180 players won a total of $23,775 in prizes.The jackpot winner has not come forward yet. Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim Jumbo Bucks Lotto prizes.Jumbo Bucks Lotto is a draw game available exclusively in Georgia. The game combines a classic lotto draw game with an instant-win component. Alright now! One lucky player is $3.8M richer this morning after winning #JumboBucksLotto on Thursday! The winning ticket was sold in Macon. pic.twitter.com/iuw3HVHU39-- Georgia Lottery (@GeorgiaLottery) July 21, 2017
  • Arizona tells armed drivers how to avoid deadly police stops
    Arizona tells armed drivers how to avoid deadly police stops
    Gun-friendly Arizona is trying to avoid deadly encounters between police and people behind the wheel by teaching armed drivers how they should handle themselves when they are pulled over. Arizona, which allows residents to carry weapons without permits, recently changed its rule book for the road in a bid to avoid confrontations such as the one that killed Philando Castile. The Minnesota man, who had a gun permit, was fatally shot during a 2016 traffic stop after telling an officer he was armed. Arizona is among a small number of states instructing drivers on what to expect during traffic stops. It appears to be the first to use its driving rules to address situations in which motorists are armed. Democratic state Rep. Reginald Bolding said Castile's death inspired him to seek changes to the state's driver's manual. He said the revisions were necessary because Arizona does not require gun permits and some owners have not been trained to handle firearms. 'The goal was to create a set of standards,' Bolding said. The new edition of the driver's manual, published about a month ago, advises drivers with guns to keep their hands on the steering wheel during traffic stops and tell officers right away that there's a firearm in the car. It also tells drivers not to reach for anything inside the vehicle without getting permission first. And officers can take possession of guns, for safety reasons, until the stop is completed. The firearms would be returned if no crime has been committed. Lawmakers in Tennessee, Virginia and Illinois have enacted laws over the last year that require driver education courses to teach people how to react when they are pulled over. Unlike the guidelines published in Arizona, none of the laws explicitly mentions what to do when armed motorists are stopped. The revision in the Arizona manual would mostly be seen by those who are getting a driver's license for the first time. Most people who move to Arizona and have a license from another state don't have to take a written test. That's also true for Arizonans renewing their license. The changes in Arizona happened without a law being passed. The Department of Public Safety worked with Bolding to produce the new guidelines. 'It all comes down to safety,' said Quentin Mehr, a spokesman for the state police agency. Arizona's gun laws are less restrictive than other states, allowing people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit in most places. Gun owners are seen with some frequency in public places with guns holstered on their hips. Will Gaona, policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, said it's not a bad idea to tell drivers what to expect when getting pulled over. But the manual's new section does not include descriptions of a driver's rights, he said. For instance, the rules say a driver can be arrested for disobeying an officer's order. Gaona said the rule book should tell people that they have a right to refuse an officer's request to search a vehicle. 'You also need to tell them what their rights are — not just what you think they should do, but also what they are allowed to do,' Gaona said. In the Minnesota case, the officer said Castile was pulling out his gun despite his commands not to do so. Prosecutors said the officer never saw the gun because it remained in Castile's pocket until paramedics removed him from his car. The officer was acquitted of a reckless-homicide charge. The material from the new section of the Arizona manual could appear on driver's license tests, said Doug Nick, a spokesman for the Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division, which produces the rule book. ___ Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/jacques%20billeaud.
