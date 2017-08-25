Aetna inadvertently exposes Georgia patients with HIV 

Aetna sent out letters to about 12,000 people across the country and through the clear envelope window there is information about where they can buy their HIV medication.
"A number of people in Georgia got those letters," says Sally Friedman, legal director of The Legal Action Center.
She says this error has harmed people. "I know of someone who has been kicked out of his home because somebody who saw his envelope learned his HIV status," said Friedman.
Aetna calls it “inadvertent” and pledges corrective action.
The insurance company confirmed that a vendor in charge of the mailing had used a window envelope, and "in some cases, the letter could have shifted through the window."
Friedman says Aetna engaged in a horrible violation of people's privacy rights and is going to have to do something to make up for that.
She says, "The problem is, once the cat's out of the bag, you can't put it back in.”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself