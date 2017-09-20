Gwinnett County looking to rebrand itself

Gwinnett County is trying to change its image—at least on paper.
Commissioners could soon vote on a new logo and slogan in an effort to rebrand the county and showcase its diversity.
Spokesman Joe Sorenson says the current logo was approved in the mid ‘80’s. The county has since grown significantly and the makeup of its population has changed since that time.
The new colorful geometric shape of connected lines is symbolic of the county’s diversity as well as its connectivity through its roads and its successful economic development both nationally and internationally. Thus, the new slogan, “Vibrantly Connected”, is also being considered.
“It’s very modern. It doesn’t look like any traditional seal or brand that we see in our neighboring counties or even peer counties,” Sorenson tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.
District Four Commissioner John Heard says it places Gwinnett on a whole new scale.
“It takes it to a different identity factor where we’re not necessarily competing anymore with different counties of Georgia or the southeast,” he says. “We’re competing with Atlanta. We’re competing with New York. We’re competing with Chicago.”
After a few tweaks, the commission is expected approve the new logo, county seal, and slogan sometime in October.
