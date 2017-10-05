Listen Live
Goats, donkey corralled after getting loose in Pittsburgh
Goats, donkey corralled after getting loose in Pittsburgh

Goats, donkey corralled after getting loose in Pittsburgh
Goats, donkey corralled after getting loose in Pittsburgh

By: WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH -  Ten goats and a donkey that were helping to clear vines and weeds in a Pittsburgh park were quickly corralled after they got loose from their enclosure.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor told the Tribune-Review the animals were reported loose in the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood Tuesday. They were rounded up, and no damage to any property was reported.

A post on the Allegheny GoatScape Facebook page indicated the goats had been in the park for about a week helping to clear vegetation.

