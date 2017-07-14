Georgia picked to win SEC East; 4 preseason first-team selections

Coming off what many considered a disappointing 8-5 season, the Georgia Bulldogs are looking toward bigger and better things in 2017.
Heading into head coach Kirby Smart’s second season, the Dawgs were picked to win the SEC East, receiving 138 of the 245 possible first-place votes. They narrowly edged out the two-time defending champion Florida Gators.
One of the main reasons for all the hype is Georgia is returning 18 of 22 starters. Eight of those starters were named to preseason All-SEC teams on Friday.
Tailback Nick Chubb, tight end Isaac Nauta, defensive lineman Trent Thompson and linebacker Roquan Smith were named to the first-team. Offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn and safety Dominick Sanders made the second-team, while tailback Sony Michel and linebacker Lorenzo Carter made the third.
Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide are the overwhelming favorite to win the SEC West and the conference championship. In addition, they had 15 players named to preseason All-SEC teams, including a record 10 on the first-team.
EASTERN DIVISION (1st-place votes)
- Georgia (138) - 1572
- Florida (96) - 1526
- Tennessee (3) - 998
- South Carolina (5) - 897
- Kentucky (0) - 869
- Vanderbilt (1) - 554
- Missouri (0) - 388
WESTERN DIVISION (1st-place votes)
- Alabama (225) - 1683
- Auburn (13) - 1329
- LSU (4) - 1262
- Arkansas (1) - 796
- Texas A&M (0) - 722
- Mississippi State (0) - 633
- Ole Miss (0) - 379
SEC CHAMPION
- Alabama - 217
- Auburn - 11
- Georgia - 6
- LSU - 3
- Florida - 3
- South Carolina - 1
- Vanderbilt - 1
- Arkansas - 1
OFFENSE First-Team
- QB - Jalen Hurts, Alabama (196)
- RB - Derrius Guice, LSU (223)
- RB - Nick Chubb, Georgia (211)
- WR - Calvin Ridley, Alabama (232)
- WR - Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (197)
- TE - Isaac Nauta, Georgia (134)
- OL - Braden Smith, Auburn (201)
- OL - Martez Ivey, Florida (198)
- OL - Jonah Williams, Alabama (187)
- OL - Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama (174)
- C - Frank Ragnow, Arkansas (174)
DEFENSE First-Team
- DL - Da'Ron Payne, Alabama (196)
- DL - Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama (180)
- DL - Trenton Thompson, Georgia (172)
- DL - Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss (159)
- LB - Arden Key, LSU (191)
- LB - Rashaan Evans, Alabama (180)
- LB - Roquan Smith, Georgia (157)
- DB - Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (232)
- DB - Ronnie Harrison, Alabama (156)
- DB - Armani Watts, Texas A&M (137)
- DB - Duke Dawson, Florida (137)
CLICK HERE to view all the preseason All-SEC teams on the conference’s official website.
NOTES:
The top vote-getters in 2017 were Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama), Calvin Ridley (Alabama) and Derrius Guice (LSU).
Since 2000, Arkansas' Darren McFadden (Arkansas) is the only unanimous selection at his position, collecting all possible votes that year.
Since 1992, the most players on a first-team prior to this year's vote was nine by Alabama in 2011 and eight by Alabama (2010) and Florida (2009).
