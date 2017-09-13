Listen Live
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns amid sex abuse allegations
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns amid sex abuse allegations

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns amid sex abuse allegations
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns amid sex abuse allegations

SEATTLE -  Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is expected to resign at 5 p.m. PDT Wednesday amid allegations from five sex abuse accusers. 

>> Watch the news report here

Murray made the announcement in a written statement at 1:07 p.m. PDT Tuesday, about two hours after a fifth man accused him of sexual abuse decades ago.

>> On KIRO7.com: Read a timeline of Seattle mayor’s alleged sexual abuse of teens, as well as his attorney’s responses, here

"While the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our city government to conduct the public’s business," he wrote. 

>> Read more trending news

A cousin of the Seattle mayor was the fifth man to accuse Murray of sexual abuse – this time alleging he was repeatedly molested as a teenager in the 1970s. The Seattle Times broke the story shortly after 11 a.m. PDT when Murray was expected to announce a plan for KeyArena. Murray’s staff canceled the press briefing.

More coverage from KIRO7.com:

>> Document shows foster-guardian relationship between Seattle mayor, accuser

>> Man accusing Seattle Mayor of sex abuse goes public for first time

>> Man who sued Seattle mayor over alleged sex abuse now seeks millions from city

>> Seattle LGBTQ commission wants mayor's resignation; others say that's not in city's best interest

>> Could Mayor Murray be impeached? Skepticism expressed in council meeting

With an upcoming election in Seattle, Murray has publicly denied all the claims.

Read more at KIRO7.com.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns amid sex abuse allegations

  Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns amid sex abuse allegations
    Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns amid sex abuse allegations
    Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is expected to resign at 5 p.m. PDT Wednesday amid allegations from five sex abuse accusers.  >> Watch the news report here Murray made the announcement in a written statement at 1:07 p.m. PDT Tuesday, about two hours after a fifth man accused him of sexual abuse decades ago. >> On KIRO7.com: Read a timeline of Seattle mayor’s alleged sexual abuse of teens, as well as his attorney’s responses, here 'While the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our city government to conduct the public’s business,' he wrote.  >> Read more trending news A cousin of the Seattle mayor was the fifth man to accuse Murray of sexual abuse – this time alleging he was repeatedly molested as a teenager in the 1970s. The Seattle Times broke the story shortly after 11 a.m. PDT when Murray was expected to announce a plan for KeyArena. Murray’s staff canceled the press briefing. More coverage from KIRO7.com: >> Document shows foster-guardian relationship between Seattle mayor, accuser >> Man accusing Seattle Mayor of sex abuse goes public for first time >> Man who sued Seattle mayor over alleged sex abuse now seeks millions from city >> Seattle LGBTQ commission wants mayor's resignation; others say that's not in city's best interest >> Could Mayor Murray be impeached? Skepticism expressed in council meeting With an upcoming election in Seattle, Murray has publicly denied all the claims. Read more at KIRO7.com.
