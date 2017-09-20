Listen Live
GEMA/FEMA to tour damaged areas of Gwinnett
GEMA/FEMA to tour damaged areas of Gwinnett

GEMA/FEMA to tour damaged areas of Gwinnett

GEMA/FEMA to tour damaged areas of Gwinnett

By: Sandra Parrish

Members of the Georgia and Federal Emergency Management today will be assessing damage in Gwinnett County caused by Tropical Storm Irma to see if homeowners are eligible for federal assistance.

The county so far has assessed 200 homes that suffered damaged and found 158 of those were either destroyed or suffered structural damage. 

Gwinnett Director of Emergency Management Greg Swanson say some of the hardest hit areas were south of Lawrenceville into Snellville.  

“We’ll be taking them on a tour of the most damaged areas in Gwinnett County and let them evaluate those damages for themselves,” he tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.

The assessment by GEMA and FEMA will determine if a declaration of emergency is appropriate so individual assistance can be made available to homeowners such as grants or low-interest loans. Such as declaration has already been made for public assistance qualifying the Gwinnett County government to apply for assistance with cleanup. 

Swanson says it’s the first time such as declaration has been made since the floods of 2009. 

“In 2009, we had over 400 homes that we did in our first local assessment,” he says. “Once we got declared in 2009, we know we had over 2,000 residents contact FEMA.”

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • Police: Robbers lured delivery driver to vacant house before shootout
    Police: Robbers lured delivery driver to vacant house before shootout
    Police are searching for a man and two women they said lured a delivery driver to a vacant house and shot him. Atlanta police said they responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Wisteria Way and Mellrich Avenue in northeast Atlanta late Tuesday night. When officers showed up, they found a man shot. The victim stated he was a delivery driver and he received an order to a vacant house on the corner. Police said the driver told them that when he pulled up to the house to make the delivery, two women confronted him and two men pulled out guns. “Investigators said they called for a delivery order and tried to ambush the driver when he showed up with the food,” Brian Schiffbauer with the Atlanta Police Department said. The driver also had a gun. TRENDING STORIES: Raw, unedited tape reveals moment Ga. Tech student killed by police called 911 Ga. Tech officer who killed student did not have crisis intervention training This major project should help prevent massive data breaches like Equifax Gunfire was exchanged. The victim was shot in the back but he was able to return fire at the suspects, police said. Investigators said the suspects ran but they found one man hiding out. He had been shot in the leg and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, as was the delivery driver. Both were in surgery overnight and their conditions are unknown. Channel 2’s Darryn Moore was there as crime scene technicians collected a bag of evidence and police towed away the victim's SUV overnight. Delivery man shot but returns gunfire shooting the robbery suspect three other including two women on the run #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/kSrCYJ8cme — Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) September 20, 2017 Investigators said they found nearly a dozen bullet casings and a gun on the ground. They are searching for the other suspects. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story.
  • 8-year-old football players kneel during national anthem in protest
    8-year-old football players kneel during national anthem in protest
    Every player from an 8-and-under football team in Belleville, Illinois, took a knee in protest during the national anthem before their game on Saturday, according to KTVI. >> Watch the news report here “One of the kids asked me if I saw (people) protesting and rioting in St. Louis. I said yes; I said, ‘Do you know why they are doing it?'” said Coach Orlando Gooden during a phone interview with the news station on Tuesday. >> See a photo of the protest here Gooden told the news station that one of the players responded, “Because black people are getting killed and nobody’s going to jail.” Gooden, a former football player at the University of Missouri, said his players were aware of the recent Jason Stockley decision, which saw an ex-St. Louis officer acquitted in a fatal shooting of a black driver and led to numerous protests. >> Elderly woman knocked to ground by police during St. Louis protest “I felt like it was a good teaching moment for me to circle the team and have a meeting,” he said. Gooden said he spoke with his team about that and other situations that have taken place recently in the United States and explained why free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others have knelt during the anthem in protest. >> Read more trending news “One of the kids asked, ‘Can we do that?’ I said, ‘As long as we know why we’re doing it, I don’t have a problem with any of it,'” he said. According to the coach, the third-graders immediately took a knee as the anthem began, with their backs — unintentionally — away from the flag. “What I teach my kids is love, integrity, honesty, fairness, respect and boundaries,” he said. The players’ parents reportedly supported the coach’s decision to allow the team to take a knee; however, a Facebook post from his wife reveals that there has been some backlash from other residents in the area. “As long as I have support of my parents and team, I’m perfectly fine, and I’m covered under the First Amendment to peacefully protest and assemble,” Gooden said.
  • Mueller team questions deputy AG amid probe of Comey firing
    Mueller team questions deputy AG amid probe of Comey firing
    Special counsel Robert Mueller's office has questioned Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as it probes the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday. It is not clear exactly when the conversation took place, or how long it lasted, but Rosenstein is relevant to Mueller's investigation because he authored a memorandum in May that the White House initially held up as justification for Comey's firing. The fact that Mueller's team would speak with Rosenstein is not surprising given his direct involvement in Trump administration conversations that preceded the May 9 ouster and the evolving White House explanations of it. But the questioning is nonetheless an indication of investigators' continued interest in the circumstances surrounding Comey's ouster, and whether it constituted an effort to obstruct an investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. Mueller's team of investigators is expected to interview current and former White House aides in coming weeks as part of that investigation, according to people familiar with the matter. The people who discussed the conversation with Rosenstein, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Mueller's team of investigators reports to Rosenstein, who oversaw the Justice Department's Russia investigation following the recusal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Rosenstein told The Associated Press in June that he would recuse from oversight of Mueller's investigation if necessary and warranted, though he has not done so as of Tuesday and it was not clear when or if he intended to. 'As the Deputy Attorney General has said numerous times, if there comes a time when he needs to recuse, he will,' the Justice Department said in a statement Tuesday night. Rosenstein appointed Mueller as special counsel one week after Comey's firing, and one day after it was revealed that Comey had alleged in an internal memo that President Donald Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The White House initially explained Comey's firing by saying Trump was acting on the recommendation of Rosenstein, who wrote a scathing memo about Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. But that narrative was muddled days later when Trump, in a television interview, said he would have fired Comey regardless of the Justice Department's recommendation. It was revealed earlier this month that Trump and aide Stephen Miller had drafted, but not sent, an earlier memo that sought to justify Comey's firing. That document is now in Mueller's possession. Rosenstein has said he stands by the memo and his assessment that Comey mishandled the Clinton email investigation by publicly announcing the FBI's findings instead of ceding that authority to the Justice Department. But he has also said he did not intend for his memo to be used as a justification for firing. In a June interview with the AP, Rosenstein said he understood his involvement in Comey's firing could lead him to eventually step aside from overseeing Mueller's work. 'I've talked with Director Mueller about this,' Rosenstein said. 'He's going to make the appropriate decisions, and if anything that I did winds up being relevant to his investigation then, as Director Mueller and I discussed, if there's a need from me to recuse I will.' ___ Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP
  • Navy hospital employee accused of mishandling newborn babies: 'Sorry for offending'
    Navy hospital employee accused of mishandling newborn babies: 'Sorry for offending'
    Employees at Florida's Naval Hospital Jacksonville who reportedly posted a viral video of newborn babies “dancing” will likely face criminal charges. >> Watch the news report here The newborns were referred as “mini Satans” by the employees.  When the employees posted the pictures of the baby’s face, that alone is a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.  >> On ActionNewsJax.com: Navy hospital apologizes for staff's 'inappropriate' photos of newborns Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson says the employees could be charged with more than a HIPPA violation. Carson said he believes this is a case of child abuse. In the video, rap music from 50 Cent can be heard in the background as a staff member from Naval Hospital Jacksonville is seen making a newborn baby dance to the music.  >> Watch the clip here The woman who sent Action News Jax the Snapchat video also sent text messages detailing a conversation between her and the U.S. Navy employee. The employee said: 'We were being stupid and bored. Sorry for offending.” But some parents were angry over the video.  >> Read more Floridoh! stories “That baby could have been seriously injured … all because she wanted to be popular on social media,” parent Regina Wortmann said.  A photo was also posted showing a staff member making an obscene hand gesture and saying that was how she felt about the “mini Satans.”  'She'll receive demerits and be punished in some way,' Carson said. Naval Hospital Jacksonville posted an apology via Facebook, calling the posts “outrageous.”  >> Navy hospital apologizes for staff's 'inappropriate' photos of newborns “We have identified the staff members involved,” the hospital said. “They have removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice.”  Carson says the incident could be very costly.  >> Read more trending news “It’s clearly a HIPPA violation and probably the U.S. Navy and their medical system at NAS Jax can be sued over this,” Carson said.  Action News Jax contacted the hospital for more information. Officials sent the station an email saying the public information officer is “attempting to respond to all requests in a timely matter.”  >> Watch another news report here
