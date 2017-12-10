Listen Live
News
'Frosty' display on interstate puts Florida commuters in holiday mood
'Frosty' display on interstate puts Florida commuters in holiday mood

'Frosty' display on interstate puts Florida commuters in holiday mood
Photo Credit: Andres Leiva/Palm Beach Post
Frosty the Snowman light arrangement on the roof of Cheney Brothers, Inc., in Riviera Beach.

By: Larry Aydlette, Palm Beach Post

Sound barriers. Concrete overpasses. Amber Alert signs.

Weary Florida commuters on I-95 have little to see that pleases the eye.

And, then, there he is: a smiling goofball, with top hat cocked, a corncob pipe in his mouth and his gigantic green mittens hanging over the roof of the Cheney Brothers food distribution headquarters in Riviera Beach.

It’s not the holidays until I-95’s northbound road warriors glimpse that big, blinged-out Frosty The Snowman display. For many of us, he helps make the season -- and the slog home -- bright.

Every year, the folks at Cheney Brothers get a “ton” of calls thanking them for this jolly soul, who has been perched on the roof overlooking I-95 every holiday season since 2004.

“We know commuters appreciate the reminder of the holiday season,” said Kinna Denowitz, Cheney Brothers’ marketing director. “It’s a sign that Christmas is coming. It makes people happier when they drive by.”

Riviera Beach company Christmas Designers assembles the annual display. It’s a big job because Frosty is a big guy --he’s 42 feet wide, 36 feet tall and weighs more than 1,000 pounds, according to the company’s co-owner, Leonard Schulz.

In an email, Schulz pointed out some fun Frosty facts:

  • Frosty’s a snowbird. He was “born” in Hickory, North Carolina, and moved down here for the season in 2002.

  • Frosty is lit up from 970 LED C-7 bulb.

  • Frosty comes in more than 50 pieces.

  • Frosty’s parts are all transferred to the roof by bucket truck and put together in mid-November.

  • But Frosty requires some help getting up after the Thanksgiving holiday. A team of six workers use a crane and “special rigging and straps” to hoist him on his mittens (If Frosty’s got a lower torso, we’ve never seen it.)

It takes one day, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., to set Frosty in place, Schulz said. How does he stay put and not go running down the streets of town? Denowitz said there are a lot of heavy sandbags securing his metal braces.

While Frosty gets I-95’s drivers in the proper spirit, he’s also “a real morale booster” for employees at Cheney Brothers, which is extra busy as restaurants stock up on food supplies for the holidays, Denowitz said. “It helps alleviate a lot of stress,” she added.

Cheney Brothers has a renewable lease on Frosty, so while he melts away after the New Year and returns to his summer digs in a Riviera Beach warehouse, he’ll be back again -- just like he promises in the song, Denowitz said.

“We love when he goes up every year and adds a little Christmas cheer to the community.”

News

  • High school football championship games rescheduled for next weekend
    High school football championship games rescheduled for next weekend
    Four games postponed on Friday | Complete HS coverage Saturday’s high school football state championship games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been postponed and will be played next weekend. Two of the four games scheduled for Friday were postponed after heavy snow hit metro Atlanta during the day on Friday.  Two of Saturday’s games were postponed at the time, and the final two games scheduled for today were officially postponed Saturday morning. Friday’s results | Photos | Controversy in Calhoun-Peach County final Those six unplayed championship games will be hosted at school sites, despite consideration to bring the games back to the Atlanta area at a large facility, either Georgia State or McEachern High School. Under the emergency guidelines published by the Georgia High School Association  last week, the higher-seeded team earned the right to host the game. In case of two equally seeded teams, a coin flip determined the site. Warner Robins and Rabun County won a coin flip and will host their championship games. The championship schedule is: Class AAAAAAA, Colquitt County at North Gwinnett, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAAAA, Coffee at Lee County, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAAA, Rome at Warner Robins, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAA, Blessed Trinity at Marist, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AA, Hapeville Charter at Rabun County, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class A Public, Clinch County at Irwin County, date and time to be determined. Click here to read more
  • Basil Eleby ready for ‘new way of life’ in behavioral court 
    Basil Eleby ready for ‘new way of life’ in behavioral court 
    Basil Eleby’s case is being transferred to Fulton County behavioral court. Prosecutors say it is the right track for the accused I-85 arsonist since he has been working hard to treat his addiction. “I’d rather be sober than be the other way around,” Eleby told reporters outside the Fulton County court house Friday. “It’s a whole lot better.” Now 79 days sober, Eleby says this arrest turned his life around. “I never thought I’d get to this point,” Eleby said. “To get another chance because there are so many people out there who didn’t get another chance.” He added, “So many people out there who are still where I was a couple of months ago – out in the cold and out in the rain, and they feel like they just don’t have no way out. “Those people – they are human; most low people are just looking for a way out and they just need a chance. They just need people to believe in them.” If Eleby successfully completes the 18-month program, the arson charges will be dropped. “Good luck Mr. Eleby,” Judge Constance Russell said after the hearing. “Go forth and do well. Don’t let me read about you.”  Atlanta police alleged Eleby set fire to a shopping cart underneath I-85 last spring. The blaze eventually spread to construction material the Georgia Department of Transportation stored under the bridge and caused a chunk of the busy highway to collapse. The highway reopened six weeks later, ahead of schedule, and Eleby was charged with arson. An arson conviction for Eleby could have resulted in a severe felony sentence, but WSB senior legal analyst Ron Carlson says prosecutors would have had an uphill battle proving it. “That charge requires – under Georgia law – number one, the suspect intentionally set the fire; there were witnesses to that,” Carlson explains. “However, number two, [that] when he did so, he realized the blaze would endanger human life. “With his reported mentality of about a 15-year-old, that mental element of the charge might have been difficult for the state to prove.” Outside court Friday, Eleby’s attorneys maintained his innocence. “Basil was unfairly accused of something he did not do,” attorney Lawrence Zimmerman said. “We presented evidence from day one from polygraph tests to alibi witnesses to the state of Georgia that Basil had nothing to do with this fire whatsoever.” Zimmerman added, “The state’s been very gracious. They saw all the evidence and they also realized there was no case against Basil. “The Atlanta Police Department made a mistake.” He concluded by saying, “This is what we call justice. I’ve gotten so many phone calls from so many people around the country, from engineers that work on highways – everybody wanting to help out. “So many people believing in Basil, knowing that charging him with arson was ridiculous.” Mawuli Davis, another of Eleby’s attorneys, echoed Zimmerman’s sentiments. “Basil made it clear and has been consistent that if anything we did [would] require him to enter a plea of guilty, he would not do it – period.  “What he was crystal clear about was that he did not set that bridge fire; he didn’t do anything that caused it to catch fire and was not present when any fire was burning.” Davis added, “People can say what they want. This man stands here knowing that entering this program is in his best interest as a human being, but that he is an innocent man and will remain so.”  Before his arrest, Eleby had been homeless for about 10 years. Outside court Friday, Eleby told reporters of his hopes and dreams going forward. “I want to live and I’m going to keep pushing forward. I wanna start my own mobile detail business, or get into computers; I like computers. “And I like cleaning stuff; taking something that looks dead and making it look alive again. Eleby concluded his remarks by saying, “At first I couldn’t see the blessings I was getting out of this, but through all this crazy stuff happening and through all this time, God just took it and turned it around and gave me what I was asking for in the first place – to stay sober and to get a new way of life.”
  • Police: 1 robbery suspect dead, 1 in custody after standoff in DeKalb County
    Police: 1 robbery suspect dead, 1 in custody after standoff in DeKalb County
    Authorities are on the scene of a standoff that turned deadly in DeKalb County. DeKalb County police tell Channel 2 Action News it began with a robbery on Evans Mill Road in Lithonia Sunday morning.  We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for live reports on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM. TRENDING STORIES: FULL LIST: Numerous churches cancel Sunday services after snow storm PHOTOS: Sunlight creates stunning pictures following Georgia snow storm PHOTOS: Snowmen pop up across metro Police tracked two robbery suspects to apartments nearby, they said.  They said there was an exchange of gunfire between one of the suspects and police.  The suspect died, but police said it is unclear whether it was from a self-inflicted gunshot or by one from police. The other robbery suspect is in custody, according to police.  The Georgia Bureau of Investigation just arrived on the scene at 8:30 a.m.
  • Most Alabama GOP leaders say they are voting for Roy Moore
    Most Alabama GOP leaders say they are voting for Roy Moore
    Most Republican leaders in Alabama say they plan to vote for Roy Moore on Tuesday, despite sexual misconduct allegations against the former judge that have prompted others around the country to say he should never be allowed to join the U.S. Senate.'I have stated both publicly and privately over the last month that unless these allegations were proven to be true I would continue to plan to vote for the Republican nominee, Judge Roy Moore,' Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill wrote in a text message to The Associated Press. 'I have already cast my absentee ballot and I voted for Judge Moore.'The accusations against Moore have left many GOP voters and leaders in a quandary. Voters face the decision of whether to vote for Moore, accused of sexual misconduct with teenagers decades ago when he was a county prosecutor, or sending Democrat Doug Jones to Washington, which would narrow the GOP's already precarious majority in the Senate.They also could write in a name on their ballots or simply stay home. Meanwhile, most GOP politicians in the state must run for re-election next year — where they will face Moore's enthusiastic voting base at the polls.The AP tried to find out how Republican leaders from Alabama plan to vote. Most officeholders or their staffs responded, while others have publicly stated their plans during public appearances or to other media outlets.However, several officeholders did not respond to calls, emails or texts from the AP. They include U.S. Reps. Martha Roby, Mike Rogers and Gary Palmer, as well as state Treasurer Young Boozer and state House Speaker Mac McCutcheon.State officeholders who said they intended to vote for Moore often cited the need to keep the seat in Republican hands.In addition to Merrill, others who plan to vote for Moore include Gov. Kay Ivey; Attorney General Steve Marshall; state Auditor Jim Zeigler; Agriculture Commissioner John McMillan; state Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh; and Public Service Commissioner Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, who previously led the state GOP. Also voting for Moore are current state party head Terry Lathan and U.S. Reps. Mo Brooks of Huntsville and Robert Aderholt of Haleyville.The state's most influential politician, Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, has said he wrote in a prominent Republican on his absentee ballot.'I wrote in a distinguished Republican. I did not vote for Judge Moore, but I voted Republican,' Shelby said. His decision has played prominently in Jones ads pointing out Republicans who are not voting for their party's nominee.CNN reported last month that U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne said he will vote Republican and that he does not cast write-in votes. In a statement to the AP, Byrne said it is up to voters to decide.'Some serious allegations have been made and Judge Moore has vehemently denied them. Frankly, I don't think the people of Alabama want me, any national politician, or the national news media telling them what to think or how to vote,' Byrne said in the statement. 'The decision is ultimately up to the people of Alabama to evaluate the information they have before them and make an informed decision. We must respect the voters' decision.'Sen. Luther Strange, who lost to Moore in the Republican primary, did not respond to a request for comment from AP, but told The Washington Post recently that the election is up to voters.'I'm staying out of it now. I think everybody knows how I feel about Judge Moore. We made our case and the voters made a different decision,' Strange told the newspaper in a video on its website.U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who resigned from the Senate to join the Trump administration, declined to say how he would vote. Moore and Jones are competing for his old job.'There have been some ads that may have suggested I endorsed a candidate, that is not so,' Sessions said. 'I believe that the people of Alabama will make their own decision.'State party loyalty rules could prohibit a GOP politician, or someone who aspires to be one, from publicly backing Moore's opponent. The rule says anyone who openly supports another party's nominee over a Republican could be barred from running as a Republican in the future.Ivey became governor earlier this year after Robert Bentley resigned amid a sex scandal involving a much younger female political aide. When reached by the AP, Bentley declined to say who he is voting for Tuesday.Ivey said last month that she has no reason to disbelieve the women who have accused Moore and is bothered by their allegations. But Ivey, who plans to run for governor in 2018, said she will vote for Moore anyway for the sake of GOP power in Congress. Her office did not respond to a request for an updated comment.___Associated Press writers Matthew Daly, Sadie Gurman and Donna Cassata in Washington contributed to this report.
  • Bitter cold temps, black ice threats remain
    Bitter cold temps, black ice threats remain
    The forecast Today: Abundant sunshine. High 44 Tonight: Clear skies. Low 31 Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High 53 For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page. Two days after a rare storm dropped inches of snow of metro Atlanta, residents are feeling its effects — with temperatures well below freezing. Even with the sun out throughout the day Saturday, the hardest hit areas in the western part of metro, still had 8 to 12 inches of snow on the ground.  While nearly 150,000 people were without power Saturday night, crews made progress overnight and by 5 a.m. Sunday Cobb EMC crews restored service to approximately 64,000 customers, spokeswoman Terri Statham said.  “Approximately 70,000 EMC customers remain without power,” Statham said.  Georgia Power reported 1809 separate outages leaving 44,879 customers without power about 7:30 a.m. RELATED: Man electrocuted by downed power line Crews from Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida are working to get power restored, but the rate at which service returns depends upon the level of difficulty of each repair. “For example, power lines in some remote areas do not always follow a paved roadway; many lines cross difficult terrain and present unique challenges,” Statham said. Those who may want to travel Sunday morning should use caution because bitter cold temperatures leave the threat of black ice on the roads. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz said the temperatures are expected to rise back to near freezing by about 10 a.m. Sunday.  Sunday’s high is expected to reach about 42 degrees. Areas that are shaded or not well traveled could see ice form as well.  “If you go out, you’ll encounter black ice,” Nitz said. “It will be treacherous in spots.” If you happen to encounter black ice while driving, this is what you need to do: Hold the steering wheel straight Do not pump the brakes  Let off the gas to let your car decelerate  Currently, the temperature in Atlanta is 26 degrees, with a high on Sunday of only 42 degrees. That means that while the sun will shine and melt some of the snow, it will stay chilly, Nitz said. “It will be cold again tomorrow night, and that is going to allow some spots to likely see some patchy ice again tomorrow night and Monday morning,” Nitz said.  Monday is expected to be even warmer, with a high in the low 50s. 
  • WATCH: The Army-Navy national anthem in the snow was one to remember
    WATCH: The Army-Navy national anthem in the snow was one to remember
    When it came to the Army-Navy college football game on Saturday, there was no doubt what the national anthem was going to look like in terms of participation, but the addition of snow to the equation made the moment that much more memorable. >> Watch the clip here >> PHOTOS: Army beats Navy 14-13 The rendition by the West Point and U.S. Naval Academy glee clubs was a hit on social media, with many Twitter users saying the performance gave them 'goosebumps” and “chills.” Other commenters took the opportunity to call out the NFL players who have been kneeling in protest of racial inequality as the anthem is performed before games. Army went on to win Saturday's game 14-13. – The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
