Frankfurt evacuated for disposal of WWII bomb
Frankfurt evacuated for disposal of WWII bomb

Frankfurt evacuated for disposal of WWII bomb
The streets of central Frankfurt were empty Sunday as officials prepared to evacuate.

Frankfurt evacuated for disposal of WWII bomb

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from Frankfurt on Sunday, as German authorities tried to defuse a massive World War II bomb discovered at a construction site.

CNN reported that more than 60,000 people were forced to leave their homes as authorities worked to dispose of the bomb that was found Tuesday near the Goethe University Frankfurt compound, police said in a statement.

The bomb was found Tuesday close to the Goethe University Frankfurt compound, police said in a statement.

The British bomb is a 1.4 ton HC 4000 air mine, according to the statement. It remained under police protection early Sunday, CNN reported. Officials said it would take four hours to disarm the bomb.

Soon after 8 a.m., Frankfurt fire brigade spokesman Markus Röck said the evacuation procedure appeared to have gone smoothly.

The brigade's director, Reinhard Ries, told reporters: "The scale of this bomb is overwhelming. I have never seen anything like it."

  • Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil to remember slain teenager
    Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil to remember slain teenager
    Friends and family leaned on each other as they remembered a Cobb County teenager who was shot and killed a week ago. The show of love before his loved ones pay their final respects, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.   About 100 people gathered Saturday night for a candlelight vigil for Miles Saunders, 17.                                    Police were called to a home on Wilson Circle last Sunday morning for what they were told was an accidental shooting.                           Saunders family is still seeking answers, but say the outpouring of love in the last week has helped them get through. TRENDING STORIES: Houston man dies trying to save sister's pet from flooding PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2017 Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient Officials tell Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach they haven’t ruled out homicide, and that this is still an active investigation. Miles’ father told Gehlbach his son never met a stranger. “If someone was on the side of the road, he'd be like dad, let's stop and help them,” Fredrick Saunders said. “That' the kind of heart he had. And that's the memory I'm going to take with me about my son.” Police have identified a possible witness to the shooting. After releasing photos this week, a family member came forward, and detectives interviewed him. So far no one has been charged in connection with his death.
  • In line and in life, Harvey's victims wait and worry
    In line and in life, Harvey's victims wait and worry
    The line snakes on and on, along a wall inside the shopping mall, each person in search of help after a hurricane swamped their town. As they wait, they ruminate. Samantha Cusson, a 31-year-old mother of two, found out just before Harvey hit that she's pregnant with a third. She worries about finding a doctor for checkups and wonders when the Subway shop she works at will reopen. When it finally does, she wonders who she'll find to baby-sit her girls after the storm scattered those she turned to, and how she'll get to work, since her car was flooded. Her next check will be a pittance, the rent is already overdue, and there are no savings. Most of all, she worries about shielding her children from the reality that washed in. 'I can't show it,' she said of her apprehensions. 'They're fine because I'm fine.' It's just past 10 a.m. at the makeshift relief center in this community southeast of Houston, and already some 150 people are queued up for supplies. The line stretches through the mall entrance back into a deserted office, where those who wait are presented a checklist of items they need, from toilet paper to blankets to clothing. They'll wind through banks of cubicles where volunteers have sorted clothes into sizes, and amassed all sorts of things — school supplies, dog food, walkers. Beth Bronikowsky hopes to find a pair of shoes. After her apartment flooded, the 39-year-old sloshed around barefoot until her stepfather found a pair of aqua shoes for her. She already had enough on her plate, having suffered a stroke that has her walking with a wooden cane and making frequent trips to the doctor. Now, she's preoccupied with the loss of most of her belongings, not to mention the growing stink of mold at home and the nagging feeling she'll have to find a new place. Her mom, Norma Fexer, says she's lucky to have only 5 inches of water in her southeast Houston home, but her carpets and floors were ruined. Fexer, 65, has no flood insurance and knows she'll have to do the repairs piece by piece, all while worrying another storm could come. 'I feel like I've aged 10 years in the last week,' she said. The fountains at the mall aren't sprouting, the coin-operated carousel isn't spinning, and there are no princess-themed parties at the children's birthday spot. But the roped-off line is alive with coming and going, a clatter of carts jangling across the floor tiles as people push their newfound help outside. Many saw a foot or less of flooding in their homes and are quick to express concern for those who were hit even worse. But most say they saw struggle before the storm, too, and this has only made it worse. Candis Cortez, a 46-year-old scaffold builder at a chemical plant, was still processing the loss of her husband last year to cancer. She moved his ashes to a top shelf of a closet and prayed it didn't cave in. She's still struggling to pay the $7,800 bill for his funeral and learning to be without him after a 27-year marriage. Harvey has made her feel even more vulnerable. A tin of her husband's Skoal is still tucked away in the fridge's butter compartment, and his closet is still full of his clothes. The smell of the Polo Blue cologne he wore and the Marlboro reds he smoked had long still hung in the air — now sullied with the stench of rot. The boilers in her building got flooded; hot showers are no longer an option. She hopes to pick up some towels here, after using all hers to sop up water that just kept sprouting onto the floor. Most of her furniture, her laptop and her phone were among the casualties, and she still squishes on a carpet that won't seem to dry. She thinks she might need therapy when this is all over. When she thinks of what she's lost, she just thinks of the man she loves. 'All those things,' she said of her lost possessions, 'my husband worked his butt off to buy.' In Beaumont, two hours northeast, people wait in a mile-long line for bottled water. In San Antonio, three hours west, long waits popped up at gas stations. As commerce began crawling back to normal in parts of Houston, lines formed at fast-food restaurants. And in idle moments, the fears of Harvey's victims creep to the surface. Here, volunteers in orange vests are swarming. They help carry black garbage bags of clothes and cases of water. Some arrive beaded with sweat after walking in the 91-degree heat. A blast of cool air greets them as they walk through the glass doors. The day wears on and the pace begins to ease — but still, people arrive in search of a hand. A school bus driver who needs water and juice wonders how she'd get her diabetic son to the hospital through flooded streets. A young mother pushes her 4-month-old son and 20-month-old daughter in a double stroller, in search of diapers and formula, and she worries they'll be sickened by the growing mold in their apartment. A forklift operator hopes for food to make ends meet and fears his company will continue to be closed. Each of them stands in line, waiting and worrying. ___ Sedensky can be reached at msedensky@ap.org or https://twitter.com/sedensky
  • Bomb test a ‘deliberate poke in the eye’ to China
    Bomb test a ‘deliberate poke in the eye’ to China
    North Korea’s test of a hydrogen bomb Sunday was a “deliberate poke in the eye” to China, its only real ally. >> Read more trending news Chinese officials said North Korea “disregarded universal opposition of the international community,” CNN reported. 'We strongly urge North Korea side to face up to the firm will of the international community on the denuclearization of the peninsula, abide by relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, stop taking wrong actions that exacerbate the situation and are not in its own interest, and return to the track of resolving the issue through dialogue,' the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. >> North Korea confirms hydrogen bomb test Mike Chinoy, a senior fellow at the U.S.-China Institute, said North Korea’s timing was a “deliberate poke in the eye.” The Chinese are currently hosting an economic summit with Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa, CNN reported. >> Hydrogen bomb test: 5 things to know 'The Chinese have been pressing North Korea very hard not to stage a nuclear test,' Chinoy told CNN. 'It's a deliberate gesture of non-respect. And I think what it shows is that Kim Jong Un is extremely confident that he can provoke and push across the board without risking the kind of sweeping retaliation that would inflict enough pain upon him and his system that would force him to change his tactics.
  • North Korea’s hydrogen bomb test: 5 things to know
    North Korea’s hydrogen bomb test: 5 things to know
    As tensions continue to build between the United States and North Korea, here are five things to know in the aftermath of Sunday’s hydrogen bomb test: North Korea’s official news agency, KCNA, said the test was conducted to “examine and confirm” using the hydrogen bomb as a payload for an intercontinental ballistic missile. 'It also marked a very significant occasion in attaining the final goal of completing the state nuclear force,' KCNA said. The security chiefs for the United States and South Korea spoke in a 20-minute emergency telephone call after North Korea’s test. U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster spoke with South Korea’s Chung Eui-yong, about an hour after the detonation. North Korea tested two nuclear weapons in 2016, including one in September that occurred close to the country’s Foundation Day holiday. South Korea’s weather agency said Sunday’s test appears to have been several times stronger than previous ones. The Korea Meteorological Administration estimated that the nuclear blast yield Sunday was between 50 to 60 kilotons. That is five to six times stronger than North Korea’s fifth test last September. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that it was a mistake to try to pressure Pyongyang into halting its nuclear missile program, Reuters reported.
  • Record-breaking Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth
    Record-breaking Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth
    Astronaut Peggy Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday, wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. Whitson's 665 days off the planet — 288 days on this mission alone — exceeds that of any other American and any other woman worldwide. She checked out of the International Space Station just hours earlier, along with another American and a Russian. Their Soyuz capsule landed in Kazakhstan shortly after sunrise Sunday — Saturday night back in the U.S. Whitson was the last one carried from the Soyuz. She immediately received a pair of sunglasses to put on, as she rested in a chair on the barren, wind-swept Kazak steppes. Medical personnel took her pulse, standard practice. She then received a bouquet of flowers with the greeting, 'Welcome back, Peggy.' Besides duration, Whitson set multiple other records while in orbit: world's oldest spacewoman, at age 57, and most experienced female spacewalker, with 10. She also became the first woman to command the space station twice following her launch last November. Returning cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin logged even more time in space: 673 days over five missions. NASA astronaut Jack Fischer returned after 136 days aloft. The men flew up in April. All three briefly held hands for a photo op, before being carried one by one in their chairs to the medical tent. It was an emotional farewell to the space station for Whitson, Yurchikhin and Fischer. Before retreating into their Soyuz, they embraced the three colleagues they were leaving behind at the 250-mile-high complex. Yurchikhin patted the inside of the station before floating into his Soyuz for the final time. The station's newest commander, Randy Bresnik, noted the outpost was losing 1,474 days of spaceflight experience with the departure of Whitson, Yurchikhin and Fischer. Four years and two weeks, he pointed out. 'We are in your debt for the supreme dedication that you guys have to the human mission of exploration,' Bresnik told them on the eve of their departure. He offered up special praise for Whitson — 'American space ninja' — and wished them all Godspeed. Yurchikhin is now No. 7 on the world's all-time endurance list, followed by Whitson at No. 8. The top spot belongs to Russian Gennady Padalka, with 879 days in space over five flights. Whitson, a biochemist, set a breakneck pace on all three of her space station expeditions, continually asking for more — and still more — scientific research to do. Scientists on the ground said it often was hard to keep up with her. She even experimented on food up there, trying to add some pizazz to the standard freeze-dried meals. Tortillas transformed into apple pies on her watch. Whitson was supposed to fly back in June after a half-year in space. But when an extra seat opened up on this Soyuz, she jumped at the chance to stay in orbit an extra three months. Only one other American — yearlong spaceman Scott Kelly — has spent longer in space on a single mission. Except for the past week, Whitson said her mission hurried by. She's hungry for pizza and can't wait to use a regular flush toilet again. She's also eager to reunite with her husband, Clarence Sams, a biochemist who also works at Johnson Space Center in Houston. Because of the effects of Hurricane Harvey, NASA could not get its plane from Houston to Kazakhstan in time for the crew's landing. Instead, the European Space Agency offered to transport Whitson and Fischer to Cologne, Germany, where they will meet up with the NASA plane for the final leg of their journey. They should be back in Houston on Sunday night. Three men remain at the space station: Bresnik, a Russian and an Italian. They will be joined by two Americans and a Russian following liftoff from Kazakhstan on Sept. 12. ___ Online: NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/main/index.html
