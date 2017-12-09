JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The mother of a Florida teenager accused of killing his grandmother said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is not properly managing her son’s diabetes and his situation is “extremely dangerous.”
In a Dec. 9 letter to the Sheriff’s Office, Carrie Campbell-Mott said 15-year-old Logan Tyler Mott belongs in a juvenile home, where his medical condition might be monitored more properly.
Mott is accused of stabbing and shooting his grandmother, 53-year-old Kristina June French, police said. After allegedly fleeing in her car, he was detained in Buffalo, New York, near the Canadian border on Nov. 24. He was arrested and brought back to Florida, where he is being held without bond on adult charges of second-degree murder and grand theft auto.
Campbell-Mott said her son has Type 1 diabetes and is not being properly monitored overnight. She added that his insulin pump, which stabilizes blood sugar, creates no potential for self-harm and should be given back to him.
>> Teen ‘person of interest’ in grandmother’s death
“It is clear to me that Logan’s medical needs are not being met,” Campbell-Mott said.
She blames detectives for putting her son in jail rather than a juvenile facility.
“This is a child. A child who has not been tried or convicted and deserves to be innocent until proven guilty and treated as such,” Campbell-Mott wrote in the letter.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself