Listen Live
cloudy-day
36°
H 40
L 23

!
Traffic
CLOSINGS:

Atlanta Metro Real-Time School and Business Closings

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
36°
Light Snow
H 40° L 23°
  • cloudy-day
    36°
    Current Conditions
    Light Snow. H 40° L 23°
  • snow-day
    40°
    Today
    Light Snow. H 40° L 23°
  • clear-day
    41°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 41° L 28°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Florida mom seeks medical attention for son accused of killing grandmother
Close

Florida mom seeks medical attention for son accused of killing grandmother

Florida mom seeks medical attention for son accused of killing grandmother
Photo Credit: ActionNewsJax.com
Tyler Logan Mott is being held without bond in a Jacksonville, Florida, jail.

Florida mom seeks medical attention for son accused of killing grandmother

By: Libby Jones, ActionNewsJax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -  The mother of a Florida teenager accused of killing his grandmother said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is not properly managing her son’s diabetes and his situation is “extremely dangerous.”

>> Read more trending news

In a Dec. 9 letter to the Sheriff’s Office, Carrie Campbell-Mott said 15-year-old Logan Tyler Mott belongs in a juvenile home, where his medical condition might be monitored more properly.

Mott is accused of stabbing and shooting his grandmother, 53-year-old Kristina June French, police said. After allegedly fleeing in her car, he was detained in Buffalo, New York, near the Canadian border on Nov. 24. He was arrested and brought back to Florida, where he is being held without bond on adult charges of second-degree murder and grand theft auto.

Campbell-Mott said her son has Type 1 diabetes and is not being properly monitored overnight. She added that his insulin pump, which stabilizes blood sugar, creates no potential for self-harm and should be given back to him.

>> Teen ‘person of interest’ in grandmother’s death

“It is clear to me that Logan’s medical needs are not being met,” Campbell-Mott said.

She blames detectives for putting her son in jail rather than a juvenile facility.

“This is a child. A child who has not been tried or convicted and deserves to be innocent until proven guilty and treated as such,” Campbell-Mott wrote in the letter.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Basil Eleby ready for ‘new way of life’ in behavioral court 
    Basil Eleby ready for ‘new way of life’ in behavioral court 
    Basil Eleby’s case is being transferred to Fulton County behavioral court. Prosecutors say it is the right track for the accused I-85 arsonist since he has been working hard to treat his addiction. “I’d rather be sober than be the other way around,” Eleby told reporters outside the Fulton County court house Friday. “It’s a whole lot better.” Now 79 days sober, Eleby says this arrest turned his life around. “I never thought I’d get to this point,” Eleby said. “To get another chance because there are so many people out there who didn’t get another chance.” He added, “So many people out there who are still where I was a couple of months ago – out in the cold and out in the rain, and they feel like they just don’t have no way out. “Those people – they are human; most low people are just looking for a way out and they just need a chance. They just need people to believe in them.” If Eleby successfully completes the 18-month program, the arson charges will be dropped. “Good luck Mr. Eleby,” Judge Constance Russell said after the hearing. “Go forth and do well. Don’t let me read about you.”  Atlanta police alleged Eleby set fire to a shopping cart underneath I-85 last spring. The blaze eventually spread to construction material the Georgia Department of Transportation stored under the bridge and caused a chunk of the busy highway to collapse. The highway reopened six weeks later, ahead of schedule, and Eleby was charged with arson. An arson conviction for Eleby could have resulted in a severe felony sentence, but WSB senior legal analyst Ron Carlson says prosecutors would have had an uphill battle proving it. “That charge requires – under Georgia law – number one, the suspect intentionally set the fire; there were witnesses to that,” Carlson explains. “However, number two, [that] when he did so, he realized the blaze would endanger human life. “With his reported mentality of about a 15-year-old, that mental element of the charge might have been difficult for the state to prove.” Outside court Friday, Eleby’s attorneys maintained his innocence. “Basil was unfairly accused of something he did not do,” attorney Lawrence Zimmerman said. “We presented evidence from day one from polygraph tests to alibi witnesses to the state of Georgia that Basil had nothing to do with this fire whatsoever.” Zimmerman added, “The state’s been very gracious. They saw all the evidence and they also realized there was no case against Basil. “The Atlanta Police Department made a mistake.” He concluded by saying, “This is what we call justice. I’ve gotten so many phone calls from so many people around the country, from engineers that work on highways – everybody wanting to help out. “So many people believing in Basil, knowing that charging him with arson was ridiculous.” Mawuli Davis, another of Eleby’s attorneys, echoed Zimmerman’s sentiments. “Basil made it clear and has been consistent that if anything we did [would] require him to enter a plea of guilty, he would not do it – period.  “What he was crystal clear about was that he did not set that bridge fire; he didn’t do anything that caused it to catch fire and was not present when any fire was burning.” Davis added, “People can say what they want. This man stands here knowing that entering this program is in his best interest as a human being, but that he is an innocent man and will remain so.”  Before his arrest, Eleby had been homeless for about 10 years. Outside court Friday, Eleby told reporters of his hopes and dreams going forward. “I want to live and I’m going to keep pushing forward. I wanna start my own mobile detail business, or get into computers; I like computers. “And I like cleaning stuff; taking something that looks dead and making it look alive again. Eleby concluded his remarks by saying, “At first I couldn’t see the blessings I was getting out of this, but through all this crazy stuff happening and through all this time, God just took it and turned it around and gave me what I was asking for in the first place – to stay sober and to get a new way of life.”
  • Snow makes metro Atlanta colleges revise Saturday schedules
    Snow makes metro Atlanta colleges revise Saturday schedules
    Several metro Atlanta colleges and universities revised their plans to reopen Saturday as snow continues to blanket the region and state transportation officials urge motorists to stay off the roads. Here’s the latest schedule for some campuses: Kennesaw State University has closed all of its campuses Saturday. It is delaying opening Sunday until 10 a.m. The University of West Georgia, which initially planned a 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. graduation ceremony Saturday, is currently planning to have a commencement at 3 p.m. The University of North Georgia has cancelled all events Saturday. Clark Atlanta University has rescheduled a women’s basketball game set for 2 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Please return to www.ajc.com and www.myajc.com for updates.
  • Missouri woman wins lottery twice in single day
    Missouri woman wins lottery twice in single day
    A Missouri woman was visited by lady luck twice in one day. >> Read more trending newsOn Nov. 29. Veronica Buchanan won $1,000 on a $10 scratch-off ticket, KSDK reported. Later in the day, she bought another $10 scratch-off ticket from the same store, and won $100,000.The lucky store was the Bellefontaine BP gas station, KSDK reported.
  • More ideas to keep kids entertained during a storm
    More ideas to keep kids entertained during a storm
    There’s only so much time you can spend playing video games or using a tablet.  So what can you do to keep the kiddos occupied when they’re stuck inside? >>Related: How to keep your kids entertained when stuck at home by severe weather Here are some ideas: Treasure Hunt X will mark the spot when you come up with some treasures, find the best hiding spots and draw a pirate map to find the booty, American Home Shield suggests. You can hide multiple treasures, or even additional clues or puzzles on the way to finding the grand prize. >>Related: Snow day? 5 kid-friendly craft ideas to ward off cabin fever Dance off You don’t need a video game to have a silly dance off. Put on some crazy music and see who can put together their best dance moves. It burns off energy at the same time the kids are stuck inside, AHS reminded. >> Read more trending news Marshmallow Tinkertoys Marshmallows aren’t just for roasting anymore. Parents magazine suggests using them as an editable Tinkertoy. Marshmallows and pretzel sticks can take the place of the classic toy. Bowling game All you need are some water bottles and a ball and poof, you can go bowl without having to go to the local bowling alley. Greeting cards Gather up any craft supplies and some paper and have the kids make greeting cards with a note included. After the weather breaks, the kids can then mail them to their intended recipient, Parents.com suggests.  Upcycled T-shirt bowl ﻿We all have that pile of T-shirts we don’t want to get rid of but don’t want to wear anymore either. You can slice them up and make a bowl out of them.  Watch the video below to find out how. Origami Find some paper and start folding cute animals and other shapes as you try your hand at origami.  Go out and play Embrace your inner child. Find the warmest clothes you can. Throw on some layers and actually go out and play in the snow with your kids instead of keeping them cooped up inside, Parents magazine suggests. If it is raining, and once any danger of a mega storm passes, go out and splash in a puddle and make memories with your family.
  • Police looking for smash-and-grab suspect who was more 'slip-and-slide'
    Police looking for smash-and-grab suspect who was more 'slip-and-slide'
    An alleged convenience store robber who has trouble staying on her feet is being sought by authorities in Michigan.The clumsy suspect, along with her two accomplices, are being sought in connection with at least two convenience store robberies over the past week, police told WXYZ. >> Read more trending news Surveillance video from the latest robbery on Wednesday showed a male suspect jumping over the counter to grab money from the register. The female suspect followed, but had trouble getting over the counter, slipping and falling on her rear end. She grabbed packs of cigarettes, but struggled mightily once again trying to clear the counter.Her getaway was not clean either. The store owner told WXYZ that while the robbers broke the glass on the front door to enter, the female suspect could have just unlocked the door from the inside to leave. Instead, she climbed through the door's broken glass pane to escape, where she landed on her buttocks on her way to the getaway car, which police believe was driven by a female suspect.Despite the poor execution, the trio made off with about $3,000, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office told WXYZ. Authorities are working with Crime Stoppers to capture the suspects.
  • Source: Marlins, Yankees agree on deal for slugger Giancarlo Stanton
    Source: Marlins, Yankees agree on deal for slugger Giancarlo Stanton
    In a blockbuster deal, the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins have agreed to a trade that would send reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to New York, a source told The Associated Press on Saturday. >> Read more trending news The trade is not official yet, since Stanton must agree to the terms stipulated in his no-trade clause, ESPN reported. Infielder Starlin Castro would go to Miami as part of the deal, a second source familiar with the negotiations told the AP. The deal — which will give the Yankees a potent power-hitting combination with slugger Aaron Judge — is awaiting physicals for the players involved, according to multiple reports. Stanton reportedly gave final stamp of approval to the trade on Saturday morning, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Stanton is owed $295 million over the next 10 years. ESPN previously reported Friday night that he was prepared to listen to a proposal involving the Yankees. Castro, 27, an American League All-Star for the Yankees, has two years and approximately $23.7 million remaining on his contract, MLB.com reported. The Yankees bolstered their lineup and the Marlins will receive several prospects in addition to Stanton, but the deal stunned Miami fans, who are criticizing team CEO Derek Jeter -- a five-time World Series champion with the Yankees -- for the deal. Jeter has been ripped for already trading away an All-Star to cut payroll, as he sent second baseman Dee Gordon to the Mariners last month. Stanton has spent  his entire eight-year career with the Marlins. In 2017, he hit 59 home runs, drove in 132 runs and batted .281 to win the NL’s MVP award.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.