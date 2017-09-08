Listen Live
News
Florida attorney: You  can be fired for skipping work during a storm
Close

Florida attorney: You  can be fired for skipping work during a storm

Photo Credit: ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Skipping work during a hurricane could become a legal matter.

Florida attorney: You  can be fired for skipping work during a storm

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Close

Florida attorney: You  can be fired for skipping work during a storm

As Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida, it is a stressful time as residents worry about their safety. 

>> Read more trending news

But what happens if your employer requires you to work? Does safety first override job security?

Mark Edelman, an attorney for the Morgan & Morgan firm, said there is no specific law that dictates how employers and employees should handle the possibility of a Category 5 hurricane, WTVT reported.

ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Refusing to work during a hurricane could turn into a legal matter.
Close

Florida attorney: You  can be fired for skipping work during a storm

Photo Credit: ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Refusing to work during a hurricane could turn into a legal matter.

“Oddly enough, in a case like this, we won’t really know until it happens,” Edelman told WTVT.

Edelman said it would most likely be “unlawful” to require employees to either travel and/or work in a dangerous situation, which would include facing a hurricane with life-threatening winds and rain.

>> Hurricane Irma: Live updates

“Let’s say somebody is working outside. You can’t expect a landscaping crew to work during a hurricane and that would implicate OSHA which is the federal law governing workplace safety,” Edelman told WTVT. “Every case is going to be fact-specific. We’re not going to know until we endure the situation to know who is right and who is wrong in a situation like this.”

If you refuse to go to work and the hurricane does not make a major impact in your area, “you’re doing it at your own risk,” Edelman told WTVT.

Florida is a right-to-work state, and "unless you have a contract that states otherwise, an employer can reprimand you for failing to appear for a scheduled day of work," Erik DeL’Etoile of the DeL’Etoile Law Firm told WTVT.

However, DeL’Etoile said when facing a potentially destructive storm, a person should make the safe choice and seek legal help later, should you need it.

“My recommendation would be to put your safety and well-being first, whatever you feel that may be,” he told WTVT.

Read More
There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands as Floridians brace for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Will hurricane-resistant windows resist Irma?
    Will hurricane-resistant windows resist Irma?
    Will hurricane-resistant windows hold up to Hurricane Irma’s winds, now hovering at 185 mph? >> Read more trending news “It looks like we’re going to find out,” said Peter Dyga, president of the East Coast chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors, the largest construction organization in the state. Not since Hurricane Andrew in 1992 has Florida seen the potential for such a violent wind storm. After that historic catastrophe, which devastated Homestead and other parts of Miami-Dade County, building codes were tightened and new products created. Among the changes: The creation of hurricane-resistant windows, tested in labs with 2x4s hitting them at a force of 140 mph, Dyga said. Dyga acknowledged that the force tested in a lab is not the steady, sustained wind of 140 mph or more that a hurricane can deliver. And the one or two blows fired at a window are not the same as what happens in the real-world when multiple objects come flying at windows, he added. The bottom line? >> Hurricane Irma coverage: Latest forecast, news, preparation tips “The windows are impact-resistant, not impact-proof,” Dyga said. “It doesn’t mean they can be bombarded for hours and are not going to break.” “The strongest building code in the world is not going to totally protect us from a natural power, a Category 5 hurricane, which is super strong,” Dyga added. “The idea is to minimize hurricane damage as much as possible.” One building that has the potential to emerge unscathed from a direct hit of 185 mph is the West Palm Beach emergency operations center on Congress Avenue, said Dave DeMay, a vice president of Kast Construction. “That is engineered to withstand winds of up to 185 to 190 mph,” he said. Also bunker-like is the guardhouse at the Admirals Cove Country Club, which serves as a command center for the luxury community in Jupiter. “Some structural engineer had it in a program and that’s what we designed for,” DeMay said. Damage from projectiles is the major risk to buildings, Dyga said. That’s why the most important steps residents and businesses can take is to eliminate any outside objects that can fly through the air and breach openings to homes, such as doors, windows and garage doors. This means bringing items outside the home inside, Dyga said. Minimizing projectile risk is also the reason why contractors throughout South Florida spent Wednesday cleaning up job sites, removing materials that could go flying. In prior storms, construction companies waited until storms were a little closer before working on sites. “But this is such a significant storm, we wanted to give our guys plenty of time to clean the sites and do their homes, too,” DeMay said. At Kast construction job sites on Wednesday, workers already were clearing, DeMay said. The work included clean up at an assisted living facility and a clubhouse at Alton, a new community in Palm Beach Gardens. Crews were busy securing materials and removing trash. In addition, the boom on the crawler crane will be lowered, DeMay said. In recent years, new adhesion methods for roofs and stronger garage doors have made homes safer from storms, Dyga said. But Dyga urged people with hurricane-resistant windows and other strong construction features not to be lulled into a false sense of security. Don’t ignore government instructions to evacuate homes, if the orders are given. “If you’re in an evacuation zone, you should get out, plain and simple,” Dyga said.
  • Church lost on 9/11 rises again at World Trade Center
    Church lost on 9/11 rises again at World Trade Center
    A Greek Orthodox church taking shape next to the World Trade Center memorial plaza will glow at night like a marble beacon when it opens sometime next year. It also will mark another step in the long rebuilding of New York's ground zero. The St. Nicholas National Shrine, designed by renowned architect Santiago Calatrava, will replace a tiny church that was crushed by the trade center's south tower on Sept. 11, 2001. The new church will give Greek Orthodox believers a place to worship while also welcoming visitors of any faith who want to reflect on the lives lost in the terrorist attacks. 'It is such a significant church because of what happened here,' said Jerry Dimitriou, executive director of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, which oversees 540 parishes and approximately 1.5 million Greek Orthodox faithful across the United States. He said people may want to stop and pray after they've been to the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum, a few paces away. 'We will give them a place to come and sit, and sit inside of a church,' Dimitriou said. The large crowd that will assemble Monday for a ceremony on the 16th anniversary of the terror attacks will be able to see the unfinished church, now a raw-looking structure covered in concrete and plywood. It is one of a handful of unfinished pieces of the reconstruction of the huge trade center site, which is now a combination of green trees, polished stone and glassy towers after being known for years as a dusty, gray construction zone. Two of four planned office towers are now open. A third is set to open in spring 2018 with Spotify as an anchor tenant. A fourth office tower and a performing arts center are yet to be built. The church, tucked in a park on the southern edge of the site, is Calatrava's second World Trade Center commission. His bird-shaped train hall, called the Oculus, opened in March 2016 and is now a draw for selfie-taking tourists, though some critics grouse that the $4 billion price tag was high for a structure that seems more mall than train station. The estimated cost for St. Nicholas is $50 million. Unlike the transit hub, built largely with federal transportation dollars, the church is being funded through donations from disparate sources including the Greek government, Greek Orthodox church members around the world and, Dimitriou said, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston and the Italian city of Bari, whose patron saint is St. Nicholas. The church they are building hardly resembles other Calatrava projects such as the Oculus or the Milwaukee Art Museum with their distinctive ribbed wings. Rather, the new St. Nicholas was inspired by two Byzantine shrines in Istanbul, the Hagia Sophia and the Church of the Holy Savior in Chora. Like those structures built in the fifth and sixth centuries, St. Nicholas will feature a central dome flanked by towers. The building will be sheathed in marble from quarries north of Athens —the same vein of marble that was used to build the Parthenon. Calatrava said he was thrilled to receive permission from the Greek government to use the marble because, 'for me Hagia Sophia is the Parthenon of Orthodoxy.' While the towers at the church's corners will look like solid stone from the outside, the dome and sides will be covered with thin layers of sandwiched marble and glass that will be lighted from the inside at night. 'You'll see that the dome is glowing and the front is glowing,' Dimitriou said. The dome area will all be illuminated like a candle.' Calatrava said his building will complement the memorial pools directly to the north. 'On one side you have water and memory, and on the other side, in the church, you have the idea of the light of the candle and the flame and the sense of hope,' he said. 'What I'm trying to do as an architect is give a sense of hope.' The original St. Nicholas was far more modest. The 35-foot-tall (11-meter-tall) building housed a tavern when Greek immigrants bought it in 1919 to use as a church. The church stayed put when the trade center's monumental twin towers were built in the 1970s. 'All of the buildings around it were sold,' said Olga Pavlakos, a parish board member whose grandparents were among St. Nicholas' founders. 'We stood our ground. Greeks are tough people.' But the church that survived the twin towers' construction could not survive their destruction. St. Nicholas was the only building not part of the trade center complex that was completely demolished after hijackers struck the towers. The new church is a few dozen yards (meters) west of the old St. Nicholas on top of the screening facility for trucks entering the trade center site. The land swap between church officials and government agencies involved in rebuilding lower Manhattan took years to settle, delaying the start of construction. A temporary icon of Christ gazes down at the sanctuary under construction now. It will be replaced by a permanent icon before the sanctuary starts hosting Orthodox services. Meanwhile, work has started on second-floor meditation and reflection spaces that will be open to all. A spherical bronze sculpture that stood between the twin towers before Sept. 11, 2001 returned to a spot next to the church just last week. Artist Fritz Koenig's sphere, seen by many as a symbol of resilience, was placed in a small park just west of St. Nicholas. Pavlakos said the new church's welcoming stance honors the legacy of the old St. Nicholas, where area office workers often stopped to light a candle during their lunch hours. 'It's not only for Greek people, it's a place for everybody,' she said. 'And that's what we stood for before, so this is a continuation.
  • University apologizes for slide suggesting masturbation
    University apologizes for slide suggesting masturbation
    A university that during a student orientation session showed a slide that appeared to suggest masturbation as a deterrent to sexual assault has apologized. The Rochester Institute of Technology's slide featured the Winnie the Pooh character Roo, using the kangaroo character's name as an acronym about masturbation. A screenshot of the slide was shared via social media and included closed-captioning at the bottom that read: 'Self-gratification can prevent sexual assault.' Roo was short for 'rub one out.' Critics said the slide made light of rape and blasted the idea that masturbation could curb someone's urge to commit sexual assault. University officials said the screenshot was taken out of context and the discussion addressed options available should a potential sexual partner withdraw consent. 'The overarching goal was to increase awareness and promote discussion about the ways we together can prevent instances of sexual misconduct on our campus,' Sandra Johnson, senior vice president for student affairs, said in a statement shortly after the late-August presentation. She said the controversy over the slide, one of 77 shown, 'serves to underscore the complexity involved in addressing this issue.' University officials declined to discuss the episode Thursday, referring The Associated Press to comments published in The Chronicle of Higher Education attributed to Darci Lane-Williams, director of RIT's Center for Women and Gender. 'At no point did we say that masturbation is a deterrent to rape,' Lane-Williams said. 'We were talking about situations in which someone may want to do something sexually, and their partner withdraws consent and what options they have if they find themselves sexually frustrated once they leave.' The session called 'Alcohol and Chill' was part of a five-day student orientation program, RIT said, and was meant to promote 'awareness, prevention, bystander education and risk reduction.' 'In our experience, telling students what 'not to do' without talking about specific situations that are difficult to navigate is irresponsible; we addressed the subject from a place and context that students could understand,' Johnson said. The statement was followed several days later by an apology from RIT President David Munson to anyone who was offended by the slide, which he said was part of mandatory educational programming on personal responsibility and sexual behavior. A 2015 New York state law aimed at reducing campus sexual assaults requires colleges to educate students and staff about affirmative consent.
  • Photo shows golfers finish their round as Oregon wildfire rages behind them
    Photo shows golfers finish their round as Oregon wildfire rages behind them
    A golf course on the Washington-Oregon boarder shared a photo by Kristi McCluer Wednesday of golfers finishing their round as a massive wildfire burned behind them. >> Read more trending news “Our golfers are committed to finishing the round!” the Beacon Rock Golf Course wrote on a Facebook post. Its next post acknowledged the gravity of the fire and its impact on Oregon residents. “View from the Clubhouse,” administrators wrote. “Viewing the magnitude of the fire and thinking of how many people will be affected and for a long time. So thankful no lives lost.” On Tuesday, fires in Eagle Creek and Indian Creek merged. Fire crews are now treating the two as one incident. As of Thursday morning, the fire was 5 percent contained. Late Tuesday night, Oregon fire crews said they had been able to spare historic Multnomah Falls Lodge from the advancing fire. The lodge was built in 1925. Over the weekend, more than 100 hikers were trapped by the Eagle Creek Fire overnight along a popular hiking trail. Rescue crews were able to safely transport all of the hikers off the trail. One hiker was taken out by ambulance to be treated for exhaustion and dehydration. The U.S. Forest Service says the wildfire was human-caused and is under investigation by the Oregon State Police.
