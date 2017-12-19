Florida attorney accused of using county jail to film porn videos

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Florida lawyer is accused of having sexual relations with a female inmate inside a private room at a county jail, and soliciting sex from another inmate, saying he was filming the acts for a pornographic video called “Girls in Jail,” The Tampa Bay Times reported.
Andrew B. Spark, 54, a Tampa attorney, was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of introduction or possession of contraband in a county detention facility and misdemeanor charges of solicitation for prostitution and exposure of sexual organs, according to arrest reports.
He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater, where deputies said the alleged incidents took place. Neither woman faces charges, the Times reported.
Spark posted $5,300 bail; he could not be reached for comment Monday.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Spark lied about representing the women to gain access to the private room, which does not have recording equipment and only has a small window in the door, the Times reported.
“He duped the system because he came in there representing himself as a lawyer,” Gualtieri said at a news conference Monday. “There’s something that is sacrosanct about that lawyer-client relationship, and that’s why we give great consideration and, frankly, deference to it.”
Gualtieri said Spark met the first woman, 28, when he paid her for sex after finding her ads online before she went to jail. The sheriff said Spark met the second woman, 25, at a porn convention in Tampa.
Investigators said Spark allegedly had sex with the 28-year-old at least six times between June and December.
Spark would allegedly use an iPad to film the woman in the private room, Gualtieri said, and would stand in front of the door, blocking the window while she performed a sex act.
Spark then allegedly deposited $30 to $40 in the woman’s commissary account after each encounter, Gualtieri said.
“It was really ridiculously nominal amounts,” Gualtieri said. “But when you’re in jail those ridiculously nominal amounts add up.”
Acting on a tip, investigators wired the attorney-client room for sound, the Times reported. When Spark allegedly exposed himself, investigators arrested him, Gualtieri said.
Gualtieri said Spark refused to speak with detectives.
“He wouldn’t talk,” Gualtieri said. “He said he wanted a lawyer.”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself