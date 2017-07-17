Listen Live
heavy-rain-night
68°
H 87
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night
68°
Mostly Cloudy
H 87° L 69°
  • heavy-rain-night
    68°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 87° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 87° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    83°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 69°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole
Close

Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole

Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole
Photo Credit: Ralph Freso
Muddy floodwaters of the East Verde River flow under a bridge where one victim of the flash flood was found during a search and rescue operation by the Gila County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole

Updated:
Photo Credit: Ralph Freso

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. -  TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Adults, teens and children as young as 2 were enjoying a summer afternoon by cooling off in an Arizona creek when the gentle waters turned deadly.

The group from the Phoenix and Flagstaff areas had met Saturday for a day trip along a popular swimming hole near Payson, about 100 miles (160.9 kilometers) northeast of the capital. They set up lounge chairs not knowing an intense thunderstorm was dumping heavy rainfall just upstream in the Tonto National Forest.

The storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto the unsuspecting family and friends. The torrent carried away tree branches and other debris and left a wake of nine bodies.

Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, recovered the bodies of five children and four adults, some as far as 2 miles down the river. Authorities did not identify them.

A 13-year-old boy from the same group was still missing Sunday.

Disa Alexander was hiking to the swimming area where Ellison Creek and East Verde River converge when the water suddenly surged.

Video she posted to social media showed torrents of water surging through jagged canyons carved in Arizona's signature red rock.

"I could have just died!" Alexander exclaimed on the video.

She spotted a man holding a baby and clinging to a tree. Nearby, his wife was also in a tree. A boy Alexander described as the couple's son was on the rocks above the water.

Had they been swept downstream, they would have been sent over a 20-foot waterfall, Alexander said.

Alexander and others tried to reach them but couldn't.

Fortunately help was close by.

Some search and rescue team members were already near the swimming hole after getting a call to help someone who had suffered a bad allergic reaction, according to Detective Sgt. David Hornung of the Gila County Sheriff's Department.

When they arrived at the scene, "they heard someone screaming for help and saw a man clinging to a rock," said Hornung, who added that the man was safely rescued. "Then they heard other people calling for help."

Four people were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

Some 40 rescuers in bright orange T-shirts and helmets dotted the green landscape as they combed the waters and banks for the missing boy. A few brought along specially trained search dogs hoping to find him alive, Hornung said.

The family, who was staying in the area, declined to be interviewed when approached by an Associated Press reporter.

The National Weather Service estimated up to 1.5 inches of rain fell over the area in an hour. The thunderstorm hit about 8 miles upstream along Ellison Creek, which quickly flooded the narrow canyon where the swimmers were.

Hornung noted that the National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning about 1 1/2 hours before, "but unless they had a weather radio out there, they wouldn't have known about it. There is no cell phone service out here."

The swift waters gushed for about 10 minutes before receding in the narrow canyon, Hornung said.

"They had no warning. They heard a roar, and it was on top of them," Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said.

While Arizona is known for its dryness, it gets bursts of heavy rains during the summer monsoon season. The severe thunderstorm was located in a remote area that had been burned by a recent wildfire, Sattelmaier said. The "burn scar" was one of the reasons the weather service issued the flash-flood warning.

"If it's an intense burn, it creates a glaze on the surface that just repels water," said Darren McCollum, a meteorologist

Crowds looking to beat the Phoenix metro area's heat often head to the small creeks that flow out of the mountains forming swimming holes and a series of small waterfalls. But officials warn that visitors need to be aware of the dangers of a flash flood.

"I wish there was a way from keeping people from getting in there during monsoon season, " Sattelmaier said "It happens every year. We've just been lucky something like this hasn't been this tragic."

Steve Stevens, a volunteer fire fighter with Water Wheel Search and Rescue, said visitors should stay away when there are flash flood warnings.

"The clouds over on the other side of the mountain can be dumping buckets, and all of a sudden there's a wall of water coming through that just wipes out everything in its path," said Stevens, who has lived in the area for 20 years.

Sudden flooding in canyons has been deadly before. In 2015, seven people were killed in Utah's Zion National Park when they were trapped during a flash flood while hiking in a popular canyon that was as narrow as a window in some spots and several hundred feet deep.

In 1997, 11 hikers were killed near Page, Arizona, after a wall of water from a rainstorm miles upstream tore through a narrow, twisting series of corkscrew-curved walls on Navajo land known as Lower Antelope Canyon.

___

Ho reported from Las Vegas. Alina Hartounian in Phoenix and Mike Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed. Angie Wang also contributed to this report from Tonto National Forest.

Related

Muddy floodwaters of the East Verde River flow under a bridge were at least one victim of a flash flood was found during a search and rescue operation by the Gila County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Close

Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole

Photo Credit: Ralph Freso
Muddy floodwaters of the East Verde River flow under a bridge were at least one victim of a flash flood was found during a search and rescue operation by the Gila County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Members of the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue team exit a section of forest after searching along the banks of the East Verde River for victims of a flash flood, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Close

Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole

Photo Credit: Ralph Freso
Members of the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue team exit a section of forest after searching along the banks of the East Verde River for victims of a flash flood, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Brad Cole, of the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, listens during a briefing at the Gila County Sheriff's Office command center during a search operation for victims of a flash flood along the banks of the East Verde River, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Close

Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole

Photo Credit: Ralph Freso
Brad Cole, of the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, listens during a briefing at the Gila County Sheriff's Office command center during a search operation for victims of a flash flood along the banks of the East Verde River, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Muddy floodwaters of the East Verde River flow under a bridge where at least one victim of a flash flood was found during a search and rescue operation by the Gila County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Close

Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole

Photo Credit: Ralph Freso
Muddy floodwaters of the East Verde River flow under a bridge where at least one victim of a flash flood was found during a search and rescue operation by the Gila County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Gila County Sheriff's Office deputy Larry Hassinger stands watch at the entrance to the First Crossing recreation area during a search and rescue operation for victims of a flash flood along the banks of the East Verde River, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Close

Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole

Photo Credit: Ralph Freso
Gila County Sheriff's Office deputy Larry Hassinger stands watch at the entrance to the First Crossing recreation area during a search and rescue operation for victims of a flash flood along the banks of the East Verde River, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Gila County Sheriff's Office Sgt. David Hornung briefs members of the media during a search and rescue operation for victims of a flash flood along the banks of the East Verde River, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Close

Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole

Photo Credit: Ralph Freso
Gila County Sheriff's Office Sgt. David Hornung briefs members of the media during a search and rescue operation for victims of a flash flood along the banks of the East Verde River, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Members of the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue team look along the banks of the East Verde River for victims of a flash flood, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Close

Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole

Photo Credit: Ralph Freso
Members of the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue team look along the banks of the East Verde River for victims of a flash flood, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

The Water Wheel Campground parking lot is blocked off by authorities Sunday, July 16, 2017, in the Tonto National Forest, Ariz., after a deadly flash-flooding hit Saturday afternoon at Cold Springs canyon. The flooding came after a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned by a recent wildfire, Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said. (Alexis Bechman/Payson Roundup via AP)
Close

Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole

Photo Credit: Alexis Bechman
The Water Wheel Campground parking lot is blocked off by authorities Sunday, July 16, 2017, in the Tonto National Forest, Ariz., after a deadly flash-flooding hit Saturday afternoon at Cold Springs canyon. The flooding came after a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned by a recent wildfire, Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said. (Alexis Bechman/Payson Roundup via AP)

A Department of Public Safety helicopter hovers over as a mortuary vehicle awaits for victims on the parking lot of Water Well Campground in the Tonto National Forest, Ariz, Sunday morning, July 16, 2017, following Saturday's deadly flash-flooding at Cold Springs canyon. The flooding came after a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned by a recent wildfire, Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said. (Alexis Bechman/Payson Roundup via AP)
Close

Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole

Photo Credit: Alexis Bechman
A Department of Public Safety helicopter hovers over as a mortuary vehicle awaits for victims on the parking lot of Water Well Campground in the Tonto National Forest, Ariz, Sunday morning, July 16, 2017, following Saturday's deadly flash-flooding at Cold Springs canyon. The flooding came after a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned by a recent wildfire, Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said. (Alexis Bechman/Payson Roundup via AP)

Members of the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue team walk back to the Gila County Sheriff's Office mobile command center after searching along the banks of the East Verde River, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Close

Flash flood kills eight at Arizona swimming hole.

Photo Credit: Ralph Freso
Members of the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue team walk back to the Gila County Sheriff's Office mobile command center after searching along the banks of the East Verde River, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

The creek under the First Crossing Bridge is seen Sunday afternoon, July 16, 2017, following a deadly flash-flooding that ripped through Saturday in the Tonto National Forest, Ariz. The flooding came after a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned by a recent wildfire, Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said. (Alexis Bechman/Payson Roundup via AP)
Close

Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole

Photo Credit: Alexis Bechman
The creek under the First Crossing Bridge is seen Sunday afternoon, July 16, 2017, following a deadly flash-flooding that ripped through Saturday in the Tonto National Forest, Ariz. The flooding came after a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned by a recent wildfire, Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said. (Alexis Bechman/Payson Roundup via AP)

Tonto Search and Rescue volunteers search for missing swimmers near the Water Wheel Campground on Sunday morning, July 16, 2017, in the Tonto National Forest, Ariz., following Saturday's deadly flash-flooding at a normally tranquil swimming area in the national forest. The flooding came after a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned by a recent wildfire, Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said. (Alexis Bechman/Payson Roundup via AP)
Close

Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole

Photo Credit: Alexis Bechman
Tonto Search and Rescue volunteers search for missing swimmers near the Water Wheel Campground on Sunday morning, July 16, 2017, in the Tonto National Forest, Ariz., following Saturday's deadly flash-flooding at a normally tranquil swimming area in the national forest. The flooding came after a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned by a recent wildfire, Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said. (Alexis Bechman/Payson Roundup via AP)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The suddenly controversial world of budget estimates
    The suddenly controversial world of budget estimates
    Mentioning the Congressional Budget Office these days as a reporter is akin to sending out a link to an article from the Washington Post or the New York Times, as my social media responses on Facebook and Twitter immediately fill with outrage from my listeners and readers at the mere mention of a CBO cost estimate. That was demonstrated again on Thursday, when I reported on the latest CBO review of a President’s budget; in this case, President Donald Trump’s budget plan, issued back in May. In that budget, Mr. Trump’s team predicted it would show a $16 billion surplus in 2027, balancing the federal budget in ten years. The CBO found something much different, that the Trump budget would show – not a surplus in 2027 – but a $720 billion deficit that year. It didn’t take long for the social media barbs to rain down on me. “Why do you give the CBO any credibility?!” one person wrote. “Since when has the CBO been right about anything?” another added on Twitter. “Because the CBO was so right about Obamacare,” read one comment. So, let’s look at CBO budget projections in recent years, and whether or not they have come close to predicting the correct level of budget deficits. 1. CBO budget review from March 2010. In the CBO review of President Barack Obama’s budget plan for Fiscal Year 2011, the CBO made the following budget deficit projections – the first figure is the CBO deficit estimate, the figure in parentheses is what the deficit actually was that year. 2010 – $1.5 trillion ($1.294 trillion) 2011 – $1.34 trillion ($1.300 trillion) 2012 – $914 billion ($1.087 trillion) 2013 – $747 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $724 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $793 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $894 billion ($585 billion) In this 2010 review, the CBO was almost exactly right on the 2011 deficit, too low on the actual 2012 shortfall, and then estimated a deficit that was too high in years after that. 2. CBO budget review from early 2011. 2011 – $1.425 trillion ($1.300 trillion) 2012 – $1.164 trillion ($1.087 trillion) 2013 – $901 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $764 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $748 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $841 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $870 billion In the 2011 estimate, the CBO was close in 2012, but well above the actual deficit figures for the next four years. 3. CBO budget review from early 2012. 2012 – $1.253 trillion ($1.087 trillion) 2013 – $977 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $702 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $539 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $529 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $488 billion 2018 – $510 billion After being too high on deficit estimates, the CBO numbers got closer by 2015 from this 2012 projection, and then underestimated the deficit in 2016. 4. CBO budget review from early 2013. 2013 – $669 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $675 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $437 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $413 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $399 billion 2018 – $427 billion In the first few projections we looked at, the CBO was often too pessimistic about the deficit. The 2013 estimate did the same for 2014, nailed the deficit almost to the dollar figure in 2015, and then underestimated the deficit for 2016 (and likely 2017 and 2018 as well). 5. CBO budget review from early 2014. 2014 – $506 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $509 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $548 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $539 billion 2018 – $551 billion 2019 – $648 billion CBO wasn’t far off with their 2014 budget deficit predictions, going over but fairly close in 2014 and 2015, and then under in 2016. Their 2017 number will probably turn out to be too low as well. 6. CBO budget review from early 2015. 2015 – $486 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $380 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $401 billion 2018 – $435 billion 2019 – $511 billion 2020 – $574 billion The 2015 review was fairly close in that fiscal year, but then continues the CBO’s recent projections that were too rosy – 2016’s deficit estimate was too low, and 2017 will be as well. 7. CBO budget review from early 2016. 2016 – $529 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $433 billion 2018 – $383 billion 2019 – $518 billion 2020 – $585 billion 2021 – $651 billion The deficit turned out to be worse than expected for 2016 in this projection, and the 2017 (and maybe 2018) figures also look to be too low in terms of the deficit. 8. CBO budget review from May 2017. 2017 – $693 billion 2018 – $593 billion 2019 – $689 billion 2020 – $664 billion 2021 – $692 billion 2022 – $745 billion This was the projection done on the first budget from President Donald Trump. The 2017 figure is along the lines of where the deficit is heading in the current fiscal year. Depending on what the Congress does – and how the economy responds, we’ll see about the other figures. Is the CBO right all the time? No. But they aren’t dead wrong all the time either. On Capitol Hill, they are regarded by many – along with the Joint Committee on Taxation – as a very effective group in estimating revenue and budget numbers. Even the White House – which has been critical of CBO health insurance coverage estimates – has praised the work of the CBO on budget and revenue issues. “CBO is strictly nonpartisan,” it says on the agency website, touting “objective, impartial analysis,” and stating that it “hires its employees solely on the basis of professional competence without regard to political affiliation.”
  • The Latest: Makarova and Vesnina win doubles at Wimbledon
    The Latest: Makarova and Vesnina win doubles at Wimbledon
    The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local): ___ 10:25 p.m. Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina won the women's doubles title at Wimbledon by beating Chan Hao-ching and Monica Niculescu 6-0, 6-0 under a closed roof on Centre Court. The match started at 9:30 p.m. and lasted 55 minutes. It was Makarova and Vesnina's third Grand Slam title together. They won the French Open in 2013 and the U.S. Open in 2014. ___ 9:05 p.m. Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo won the men's doubles title at Wimbledon by beating Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 13-11 on Centre Court. With Saturday's win, Melo will return to the No. 1 ranking in men's doubles on Monday. Both players won their second Grand Slam titles. Melo won the 2015 French Open with Ivan Dodig. Kubot won the 2014 Australian Open with Robert Lindstedt. ___ 7:15 p.m. Conchita Martinez will not remain Garbine Muguruza's coach despite guiding her to the Wimbledon title at their first tournament working together. Martinez, the 1994 Wimbledon champion, stepped in a week before the tournament in the absence of Muguruza's fulltime coach, Sam Sumyk, who was home for the birth of his child. 'I'm always hanging around,' Martinez said. 'I'm here. I'm still the Fed Cup and Davis Cup captain and I'm always in contact with every player, but Sam, her coach, is going to step in now.' There were some parallels in their Wimbledon wins. Muguruza defeated 37-year-old Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 to become the first Spanish woman to win Wimbledon since Martinez defeated 37-year-old Martina Navratilova. Both also beat their future opponents in Rome in the months leading to Wimbledon. That was enough to convince Martinez that Muguruza would win. 'I believe in those things,' Martinez said. 'I didn't realize that she beat Venus (in Rome) until about two or three days ago and I was like, 'Oh, my god, no way. We're going to do this.' It's meant to be.' ___ 5:40 p.m. Garbine Muguruza would like to cap her Wimbledon victory by dancing with Roger Federer. Muguruza won her first title at the All England Club, and Federer will play for his eighth on Sunday against Marin Cilic. The men's and women's champions used to share a dance at the Wimbledon gala at the end of the tournament, though that tradition officially ceased in 1977. Still, Muguruza was asked her preference for a dance partner at this year's champions' dinner. 'Oh, come on,' Muguruza responded at first, trying to brush off the question. But she quickly relented, smiling broadly and finally giving in. 'Roger,' Muguruza said with a smile and giggle. 'And I like Cilic, I have to say seriously. 'But,' Muguruza continued, shimmying in her chair as if moving to the music, 'I want to see if he's that elegant also dancing.' ___ 4:40 p.m. Claire Liu became the first American in 25 years to win the junior title at Wimbledon. Liu beat Ann Li 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the final on No. 1 Court. Liu is from California and Li is from Pennsylvania. The last American to win the title was Chanda Rubin in 1992. The last all-American final was in 1979 when Mary Lou Piatek beat Alycia Moulton. ___ 3:28 p.m. Garbine Muguruza out-powered Venus Williams to win the Wimbledon title 7-5, 6-0. Muguruza, who lost in the final at the All England Club in 2015, saved two set points in the 10th game of the first set, and then won nine straight games to win. The match was played under a closed roof on Centre Court, the first time a women's final had been played indoors. For Muguruza, it was her second Grand Slam title. She also won the French Open last year. Williams had been trying to win her sixth Wimbledon title. Her last one came in 2008. ___ 3:01 p.m. Garbine Muguruza has won the first set 7-5 against Venus Williams in the women's final at Wimbledon. ___ 2:09 p.m. The women's final at Wimbledon has started with Venus Williams serving to Garbine Muguruza. The match is being played under a closed roof on Centre Court. ___ 2 p.m. Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza are on court for their warmups before the women's final at Wimbledon. ___ 1 p.m. The roof over Centre Court is closed for the women's final at Wimbledon. With a light rain falling and the women's final between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza due to start in about an hour, the roof over the main stadium has already been closed to ensure play will begin on time. ___ 12:45 p.m. With another victory at Wimbledon, Venus Williams can become the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title. The 37-year-old American will play Garbine Muguruza on Centre Court for her sixth title at the All England Club. The oldest woman to win a major title is Venus' little sister, Serena Williams. She was 35 when she won this year's Australian Open. Venus Williams last won the Wimbledon title in 2008. Muguruza, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2015 but lost to Serena, won last year's French Open. ___ More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis
  • Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closes all stores
    Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closes all stores
    Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closed its stores on Thursday night without notice, leaving many brides and bridesmaids without answers and dresses. The company has more than 60 stores across the country. After news of the closings broke, brides scrambled to pick up dresses before the stores shut their doors for good at 8 p.m. As of Friday morning, the company still had not released a statement about the closings. >> Read more trending news Competitor David’s Bridal said it would offer 30 percent discounts to brides and 20 percent discounts to bridesmaids left without dresses. Employees at Alfred Angelo’s corporate office in Delray Beach left the building en masse on Thursday, carrying boxes, plants and other personal belongings, as social media talk swirled that the bridal retailer was closing its doors.   The scene followed buzz on social media saying that the company, which was founded in 1933, is going out of business. On Twitter and online message boards, anxious brides posted queries and alerts, but few found answers.   By Thursday afternoon, there were no employees in the company’s Delray corporate office on the fourth floor of a building on Congress Avenue at Linton Boulevard. Some offices still had desks and supplies and framed posters of wedding dresses hung on the walls.   An employee of another business on the first floor, which faces the main entrance to the building, described seeing a “mass exodus before lunchtime.”   “Everyone left one by one with cardboard boxes, plants,” said the employee, who asked not to be named. “One of them said it. They were all fired today … It was so bizarre.”   A company representative could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. Employees did not answer the phone at the chain’s store in Broward County. The company’s website said there are more than 800 stores offering Alfred Angelo merchandise. Anxious brides took to Twitter on Thursday to sound off on the status of their orders and the lack of information coming from the company. Some brides said they had already ordered and paid for dresses, but had yet to receive them.   “Any other #brides stressed about the #alfredangelo bankruptcy?? @theknot @WeddingWire @brides THIS IS SO MESSED UP,” one woman wrote. ”@AlfredAngelo Will you still be fulfilling orders that were placed months ago?” another person asked.   “One store location did answer the phone. Sales rep said 'we're all basically screwed' & gave me Attorney's office to contact. #alfredangelo,” a third person said. In a March press release, the company billed itself as “the world’s leading manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of beautifully designed wedding gowns, bridesmaids and social occasion dresses.” The company was founded in 1933, according to its website. Read more: Alfred Angelo’s corporate office empty amid closure talk This story has been updated.
  • Some residents couldn't hear alarms in deadly Honolulu blaze
    Some residents couldn't hear alarms in deadly Honolulu blaze
    As flames raged through a Honolulu high-rise building, killing three people and injuring a dozen others, some residents didn't even realize a blaze had broken out until they opened their doors or saw firefighters racing to battle the inferno. Several Marco Polo high-rise residents told The Associated Press the sirens are located in the hallways and they had trouble hearing them when the blaze started. There were also no flashing alarm lights or public announcements about the deadly fire, they said. Britt Reller was in the shower when the fire started and didn't realize the building was ablaze until smoke began billowing through his apartment, his brother said. He rushed out to try to save his 85-year-old mother, but he couldn't reach her and sought refuge from the smoke and flames under a bed. His brother, a local pastor, was on the phone with Reller at the time. He never heard from him again, and police later told him that both Reller and his mother, Melba Jeannine Dilley, were among those killed. 'He said the smoke was very, very thick, and I heard him calling for my mother and then the phone went dead,' Reller said. 'I drove about 12 miles from my office to his apartment and then I just had to watch from outside. I'm still in shock. It is just surreal.' Joanna Kuwata, 71, who was single and lived alone on the 26th floor of the building, was also killed in the fire, her sister told The Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Jayne Matsuyama said her sister's apartment was not damaged by fire, and she suspects she died of smoke inhalation. Fire officials have not released any information about a possible cause for the blaze. A fire department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for additional information on Sunday. 'It didn't sound quite like a normal traditional fire alarm,' said Air Force cyber technician Cory La Roe, who didn't know the building had no sprinklers when he moved in in May. LaRoe, who is from Florida but living in Hawaii while serving in the military, said there were no announcements or flashing lights when the fire broke out. 'I just heard a loud ringing, which is what caused me to look outside. I actually thought it was something from the street that was making the noise. After I saw people running out and went out the hallway myself, that's when I knew it was a fire alarm going off.' Gordon Kihune, who has lived in the building for about 12 years, said he hasn't seen any fire extinguishers or hoses in the building that he can remember. He didn't hear the alarms going off when the fire broke out, Kihune said. He said he 'only recognized the fact that there was something wrong when I saw the firetrucks pull up, and then I poked my head out, then I could hear the alarm.' Kihune said he has a 'bit of a hearing problem' with high-pitched sounds. But because the alarm is in the hallway and not close to his apartment, he could not hear it, he said. 'For people that have that disability, it could be a reason for not hearing it,' Kihune said. Angela Kim, a 30th-floor resident, said she can only hear the sirens if her apartment door is open. She recalled an earlier fire alarm test that she missed entirely. 'I slept through it, it's so soft,' she said. The fire broke out in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. The building known as the Marco Polo residences is not required to have fire sprinklers, which would have confined the blaze to the unit where it started, Neves said. The 36-floor building near the tourist mecca of Waikiki was built in 1971, before sprinklers were mandatory in high-rises. It has over 500 units. Douglas Hesley, branch president of Associa Hawaii, the management group that runs the Marco Polo building, said in a brief statement Saturday that there will be an emergency board meeting to discuss recovery efforts. Hesley said he could not comment on past fire drills or safety plans that were in place at the time of the fire. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the city needs to look at passing a law requiring that older buildings be retrofitted with sprinklers. In 2005, a previous mayor made a similar plea, creating a task force to investigate the costs and arguments for retrofitting older buildings with fire prevention measures including sprinklers. The rule was never implemented. Tyler Takahata said he owned a unit on the 28th floor until 2015, when he sold the apartment to an elderly woman who was downsizing. He said he was never worried about fire during the five years he lived there because the building had water hoses and extinguishers. 'The fire suppression system seemed adequate. There were hardly any false alarms,' he said. His former apartment is just above the unit where the blaze started and is now completely destroyed. He doesn't know the whereabouts of the woman who moved in. 'Looking at what we're seeing now, I believe they definitely needed sprinklers,' Takahata said. ___ Associated Press writers Marco Garcia, Jennifer Sinco Kelleher and Audrey McAvoy in Honolulu and Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
  • Boy Scouts join search for person who buried dog alive
    Boy Scouts join search for person who buried dog alive
    Police are getting help from young citizens to help find the person who buried a dog alive. Members of local Boy Scout troops distributed fliers at Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb County Saturday. They are trying to help find the person, who buried a dog named Lulu. Hear from them on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. A hiker found the dog at an ATV trail in Tucker in June. The dog was rescued but later died from its injuries. RELATED STORIES: Dog buried alive in Georgia, $5,000 reward offered for info Reward grows to $10,000 after dog is found buried alive Dog found buried alive dies hours after rescue The reward is now at $10,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person who buried the dog.
  • Family says son was killed over just a few dollars
    Family says son was killed over just a few dollars
    An Atlanta family said their son was killed over a few dollars in his pocket. Channel 2's Chris Jose spent Sunday evening with the family of Calvin Clark Jr. His mother told Jose that she believes her son only had a couple of dollars in his pocket when he was robbed and killed. The family's emotional plea to track down his killer, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 'Could you please turn yourself in? Could you tell me why? Why would you take his life? I won't be able to see my grandchildren. I won't be able to talk to him anymore,' Quacher Williams said. With her family by her side, Williams told Jose how her son worked hard for his money. 'He enjoyed living. He enjoyed life. He was comical. He was going back to school,' Williams told Jose. 'My son Calvin was a very quiet person, he worked every day. He bothered no one.' On Friday, police were called to the 600 block of Newtown Circle in southeast Atlanta on a report of a deadly shooting. Clark lived in the apartment complex with his girlfriend. TRENDING STORIES: Deputy shot during domestic incident, alleged shooter takes life after standoff Aaron Carter arrested on DUI, drug charges in Georgia What caused the large plume of smoke across Atlanta's skyline Sunday? Tires! Atlanta named the 7th sweatiest city in U.S. Clark's father believes his son was robbed and shot to death over a few dollars. 'However much it was, it was his. It was his money, you know?' Calvin Clark Sr. told Jose. The shooting happened in the middle of the day, but Atlanta police have few leads because witnesses aren't coming forward. 'Please just come forward man, because we're over here grieving,' Clark Sr. pleaded. Sunday night, family members gathered to remember the 23-year old. They told Jose there won't be closure unless police make an arrest. 'I don't understand any of this. I need justice for my son. Can somebody please tell me who killed him? He's not here anymore. Somebody tell me who killed him,' Williams said. The family is expected to meet with the medical examiner Monday. A vigil in Clark's honor is planned for Wednesday at 7 p.m. outside the apartment where her was killed. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Your call will remain anonymous and you could receive at $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.