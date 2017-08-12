Listen Live
News
Firefighters find Dracula doll in California creek
Close

Firefighters find Dracula doll in California creek

Firefighters find Dracula doll in California creek
Dracula doll.

Firefighters find Dracula doll in California creek

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MODESTO, Calif. -  Members of a California fire department did not count on this surprise, but they were relieved nonetheless.

The Modesto Fire Department responded to a 911 call Thursday after an E&J Gallo Winery security employee spotted a possible body in a nearby creek, the Modesto Bee reported. What the first responders found, however, was a smiling, stuffed Dracula doll.

“For sure, that’s a better outcome than having to pull somebody up who’s demised or injured,” Battalion Chief Randy Anderson said.

Posted by Modesto Fire Department on Friday, August 11, 2017

